Teachers, Don’t Take Your Work Home
Teachers, Don’t Take Your Work Home

By Larry Ferlazzo — April 12, 2023 2 min read
Larry Ferlazzo
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

I asked teachers on social media to share their best strategies for minimizing the amount of work they have to take home.

Here are some of their responses:

Always ask beforehand.....what is this task's purpose....why am I doing this? If it's necessary, do it. If it brings you joy, do it.
Cheryl Renee
Collaboration with colleagues to share the workload.
@nmhollan12
I create as many opportunities for students to lead, design, teach, & self-assess as possible.
Riina Hirsch
Peer assessment and self-assessment!
@amgonza
Ask myself: is this something I could do, should do, or must do? (A lot falls into the could do).
@elisewhitediaz
Utilize tech that helps auto-correct and provide instant feedback.
@capitdan
Whole class feedback rather than individual feedback.
@DramaQueenBRC
Doing some assignments via Google Forms - much quicker to grade. Not grading everything. Verbal feedback instead of written.
@ClydeNancy
Sometimes when students are working on multiple examples of a type of thing (for example: capitalization), they do a LOT of practice, but then only submit two to me: the one they're most sure they got correct, and the one they struggled with the most.
@ladymacshibby
Digital formative assessments for feedback. Whole class feedback for common errors. Peer feedback on general tasks allows me to focus my feedback to students.
@DorindaGrandboi
Don’t grade everything.
@yvrteacher
Put my phone away during planning!!
@MrsGrondin
I refuse to take anything home to be present with my family. If I can’t do it at school, it doesn’t get done.
@coach_catrina
If you have several assignments that are warm-ups, do-nows, credit/no credit, have the students make a table of contents and collect the packet of work at the end of each month. Enter one grade instead of 15 per student.
@WestsidehsTeach
My to-do list is on post-it notes so I can easily move them to a different day or even next week as I prioritize on the fly
@PlayMoreStudios
Go gradeless or as close as you can get. Students don’t learn based on how many hours I spend grading.
@jonmedeiros
I've been trying to have my students create the materials themselves whenever possible. For example, I've been using cleaned-up simple texts written by my intermediate English speakers to teach reading and language lessons to beginner English learners.
@d3eik
I get to work about 30 minutes early, I close my door during my conference period and I do the same for lunch.
@evill1976
Use a single rubric for most work quality + teach students to self-assess their work from Day One.
@annawydeven
Have students self assess themselves against exemplars in class.
@CraigCMartin12
Utilizing a good textbook or online resource can save a lot of time. Approaching the book thoughtfully is important, but it can save teachers from reinventing the wheel over and over.
@ELTdanbuller
Being relentless about prioritizing that what goes in front of kids gets done first, and remembering that things don't have to be cute/perfect/adorable as long as the content is strong.
@EvidentlyR
For major assignments, I create several 2 min feedback video/mini lessons for common first-draft issues. Then, when scanning 120 drafts, my first feedback sounds like this :”See videos 1 & 3.”
@theVogelman

Thanks to everyone for contributing their thoughts!

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org. When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on Twitter at @Larryferlazzo.

Education Week has published a collection of posts from this blog, along with new material, in an e-book form. It’s titled Classroom Management Q&As: Expert Strategies for Teaching.

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email (The RSS feed for this blog, and for all Ed Week articles, has been changed by the new redesign—new ones are not yet available). And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 10 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list below.

I am also creating a Twitter list including all contributors to this column.

School-Life Balance Teachers

