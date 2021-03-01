Privacy & Security
Education news, analysis, and opinion about efforts to protect sensitive information and keep students safe online.
- SponsorThis content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.Join Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center®, the focal point for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery.Privacy & Security What Educators Should Know About Digital Self-Harm During Hybrid and Remote LearningSome research suggests the phenomenon known as "digital self-harm" is on the rise and schools need to address it more directly.Privacy & Security Cybersecurity Training for Educators Lagging Behind Rising Risk of CyberattacksAlmost 80 percent of K-12 and college-level educators report using some sort of online learning platform during the pandemic.Privacy & Security Spotlight Spotlight on Cybersecurity 2020In this Spotlight, learn how educators are combatting cyberattacks and more.Privacy & Security Schools Aren't Doing Enough to Protect Their Networks, Top Cybersecurity Official WarnsThe nation's top cybersecurity official urged schools to take advantage of free federal resources for safeguarding their networks.Privacy & Security COVID-19 and Cybersecurity: 'Catastrophic Attack on Our Technology Systems'Two large school districts have been rattled in the last week by incidents related to internet security and privacy.Privacy & Security Large, Well-Off Suburban Districts Most Likely to Get HackedBigger, wealthier districts make easier targets for hackers, a GAO analysis found.Privacy & Security What Do Parents Think of Online Learning?Parents are supportive overall of online learning, but have big questions about student privacy, a survey by a nonprofit found.Privacy & Security School Reopenings Bring Wave of COVID-19 Student-Data-Privacy ConcernsSafely storing videos of classroom lessons and protecting sensitive health information will be a challenge.Privacy & Security What Educators Really Need to Know About TikTokUber-popular with tweens and teens, the video-sharing platform on which users share short clips is raising concerns about student data privacy and national security.Privacy & Security N.Y. Lawmakers Voted to Ban Facial Recognition in Schools. One Superintendent Isn't Pleased.New York state lawmakers voted Wednesday to ban facial recognition technology from the state's schools until at least July 2022.Privacy & Security Facial Recognition Tech in Schools Prompts Lawsuit, Renewed Racial Bias ConcernsThe New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the state education department's decision to approve the Lockport school district's facial recognition system.Privacy & Security Zoom Unveils New Privacy and Security Features to Address Hacking IssuesThe company has agreed to a host of new security features for all nationwide users, including password-protected invitations and giving meeting hosts control over private chat messages.Privacy & Security Zoom Use Skyrockets During Coronavirus Pandemic, Prompting Wave of Problems for SchoolsSchools across the country are evaluating their use of the videoconferencing tool, some banning it and others trying to use it safely.Privacy & Security Massive Shift to Remote Learning Prompts Big Data Privacy ConcernsAn unprecedented number of online interactions between teachers and students from their respective homes introduce new privacy questions that lack easy answers.