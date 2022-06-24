During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first ten years here.

Today’s theme is Best Ways to Begin the School Year. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

1. Start the Year With a ‘Primary Focus’ on Relationship-Building

Four educators share ideas on how to start a pandemic-effect school year, including by organizing scavenger hunts and having students share and write captions for their favorite photos. Read more.

2. Steps to Make Your Students Feel Welcome This Fall

Three teachers explain how they are going to start the COVID-19-affected new school year, including by sending videos or letters to students before classes begin. Read more.

3. Classroom Activities to Start Your Online or Hybrid New Year Strong

Katie Hull Synieski and I share a book excerpt offering ideas on building relationships as our online or hybrid school year begins, including question starters and “show-and-tell” activities. Read more.

4. Giving Students ‘a Place to Belong’ When Starting a School Year

Tricia Ebarvia, Maia Heyck-Merlin, Debbie Diller, Erik M. Francis, and Jennifer Orr write about their experiences and recommendations in this fourth and final post on ways to successfully begin a new school year. Read more.

5. Begin the New School Year With a Positive ‘Mindset’

Jen Schwanke, Kevin Scott, Pia Lindquist Wong, and Otis Kriegel provide their ideas on good ways to begin a new school year. Read more.

6. Starting the New Year by ‘Building Relationships’

Jeryl-Ann Asaro, Anabel Gonzalez, Karen Nemeth, Kristina J. Doubet, Jessica A. Hockett, Stephen Lazar, and Timothy D. Walker contribute their ideas on the best ways to begin a new school year. Read more.

7. Ways ‘to Launch a Successful Year With Students’

Roxanna Elden, Dave Stuart Jr., Ekuwah Moses, Matt Wachel, Pam Allyn, and Kevin Parr offer suggestions on how to start a new school year on the right foot. Read more.

8. “A Good Beginning Is More Than Half of the Whole”

Author/educators Joanne Rooney, Harry and Rosemary Wong, and Peggy Campbell-Rush provide their suggestions on how to start a new school year well. Read more.

9. Ways to Start Off the New Year on a Positive Note

This post is a special-guest response from author and educator Julia Thompson. Read more.

10. Several Ways to Get the New Year Off to a Good Start—Part One

Two of the best thinkers and writers on education issues today, Rick Wormeli and Roxanna Elden, respond to this issue. Read more.

11. Several Ways Teachers & Parents Can Start the New Year Well—Part Two

Teachers Neil Wetherbee, Marsha Ratzel, Jessica Lahey, and Robyn Shulman share their suggestions. Read more.

12. Don’t Wait Until Christmas to Smile

Author/educators Annette Breaux and Neila A. Connors contribute their thoughts. Read more.

