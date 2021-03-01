Social Studies
- Social Studies Opinion A Recipe for Young Historians of Black HistoryThere are five simple ingredients to create a Black history club that will engage elementary-age students in research and celebration, writes kindergarten teacher Dawnavyn James.Social Studies Opinion How I Fell in Love With Black HistoryTo understand current events you must understand what’s happened with Black people throughout American history, says educator Jania Hoover in a video.Social Studies Opinion 'Black History Isn't Treated as American History'In a video, a high school student-activist shares what it feels like to sit through a history class that only lets you see yourself as “the oppressed.”Social Studies Opinion The Insurrection Highlights the Need for Civics LearningWhat if the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol had received civics and anti-bias education in school? Would it have made a difference?Social Studies Opinion How Can White Teachers Teach Black History? Six Things You Need to KnowFor white teachers to engage students in learning Black history, we must question everything about the way we teach and learn in schools.Social Studies Lawmakers Push to Ban '1619 Project' From SchoolsThree states' bills are fanning the flames of the decades-long debate over how to teach American history.Social Studies Opinion The Need for Media Literacy and Civics Education Isn't Just for StudentsLately, people have been calling for students to learn more civics education. Unfortunately, it may be the adults who really need it.Social Studies Opinion Black History Is About More Than OppressionWhy can't we get Black history education right? Education professor LaGarrett J. King shares six principles.Social Studies Opinion The Important Political History of Black History MonthAfrican American teachers have a long history of placing their students’ needs above the strictures of white school leadership.Social Studies Opinion When History Class Feels Like Propaganda: A Student's PerspectiveBlack history is treated as a separate concept from American and world history, but it shouldn’t be, writes high schooler Lauryn Donovan.Social Studies The Violent History of White Supremacy Is Rarely Taught in Schools. It Should BeAs Trump promotes 1776 project, educators say a more complete history of white vigilante justice taught in the classroom could prevent another Capitol insurgency.Social Studies Some Schools Are Refusing to Show Students the Inauguration This YearA handful of districts have cited concerns that students might see violence unfold live on camera.Social Studies Opinion Same Old Civics Ed. Won't Save UsThe outgoing Trump administration's "1776" report dodges white supremacy when every classroom needs to fight it for the sake of democracy, write two teacher educators.Social Studies Trump Commission Says Identity Politics and 'Bitterness' Have Warped History ClassesThe 1776 Commission's report emphasizes "patriotic education," but might play a negligible role in classrooms.Social Studies Insurgency at the U.S. Capitol: A Dreaded, Real-Life Lesson Facing TeachersClassroom teachers have the difficult task this week of helping their students make sense of what happened at the Capitol.