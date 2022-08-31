During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is implementing the Common Core.
You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. “Unlocking the Common Core” With English-Language Learners
Kevin Jepson, Elizabeth Iwaszewicz, Heidi Pace, Cathy Beck, Gayle Westerberg, and Julie Goldman contribute their thoughts on how English-language learners can meet the Common Core State Standards. Read more.
2. ‘Every Teacher’ Has to Help ELLs Meet Common-Core Standards
Tan Huynh, Stephaney Jones-Vo, Shelley Fairbairn, Bret Gosselin, Mary Amanda (Mandy) Stewart, Emily Phillips Galloway, Nonie Lesaux, Stela Radovanović, Pete Lawrence, and Betsy J. Tregar offer their responses to a question about ELLs and the common core. Read more.
3. Common Core Moves Social Studies From ‘Memorization’ to a ‘Meaningful Place’
Sarah Cooper, Michael Fisher, Ruchi Agarwal-Rangnath, Jody Passanisi, and Eugenia Mora-Flores share their thoughts on the impact of the Common Core State Standards on social studies classrooms. Read more.
4. Response: Common Core in Social Studies Looks Like ‘the Work of Historians’
Jennifer Hesseltine, Kenny McKee, Erik M. Francis, Wayne Journell, and Dave Stuart Jr. contribute their ideas about the social studies connection to the Common Core State Standards. Read more.
5. Close Reading Can Be ‘Fun or Awful’
Christopher Lehman, Cris Tovani, Pernille Ripp, Jan Burkins, and Kim Yaris contribute their thoughts. Read more.
6. Close Reading Is a ‘Life Skill’
Sonja Cherry-Paul, Dana Johansen, Stephanie Harvey, Julie Goldman, Diana Sisson, and Betsy Sisson are the featured guests in this post. Read more.
7. ‘Close Reading'—Part Three
Kimberly Carraway, Katherine S. McKnight, Harvey F. Silver, Amy Benjamin, Nancy Boyles, and Rita Platt—along with readers—share their ideas. Read more.
8. Supporting ELLs in the Common-Core Era
Kathryn Haydon, Lindsey Moses, and Lori DiGisi contribute their thoughts. Read more.
9. Teaching Literature Through ‘Choice’ & ‘Practice’
This post features responses from Regie Routman, Katherine S. McKnight, and Michael W. Smith. Read more.
10. Literature Can Be a ‘Gateway for Understanding Everything’
Several educators—Nancy Steineke, Sean McComb, Nancy Frey, Doug Fisher, Bill Himmele, and Pérsida Himmele—provide responses here. Read more.
More Q&A posts about implementing the Common Core:
- A Good Reading Lesson Doesn’t ‘Put Standards Before Students’
- Ways to ‘Shrink the Change’ of Tech & CCSS in Your Classroom
- ‘Slow & Steady Wins the Race’ for Making Changes in Teaching
- Ways to Teach Common-Core Math to ELLs
- ‘Teachers Know a Lot About Scaffolding’ for Complex Texts
- Teaching Complex Texts Requires ‘Getting to Know Your Students’
- Writing Instruction & the Common Core—Part Three
- Preparing Students to Write Is ‘About Our Own Collaboration’
- Developing Student Writers by Letting Them Talk ...
- Best Ways to Prepare Our Students for CCSS in Language Arts
- ‘How on Earth Will I Implement’ Common Core for Language Arts?
- Ways to Try Using the CCSS With English-Language Learners
- Common Core & ELLs—Part Two
- Ways to Develop Creative Thinking in the Common Core
