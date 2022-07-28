10 Strategies for Reaching English-Learners
English-Language Learners Opinion

10 Strategies for Reaching English-Learners

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 28, 2022 5 min read
Supportive hand holds up a student who is reaching for a star
iStock/Getty
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is teaching English-Language Learners.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

teachersneedhaynes

1. Crystal Ball Predictions: What Will Education for ELL Students Look Like in 10 Years?

In the next decade, schools just might appreciate English-learners for whom they are and the language skills they possess. Read more.

2. 14 Strategies for Teaching Intermediate English-Language Learners

Using drama, sentence frames, and academic conversations are a few teacher-recommended instructional strategies for intermediate ELLs. Read more.

3. Four Educator-Recommended Approaches for Teaching English-Language Learners

Five educators recommend classroom strategies for teaching ELLs, including translanguaging & consistency. Read more.

4. The Six Most Effective Instructional Strategies for ELLs—According to Teachers

Teachers share their “go-to” strategies for teaching English-language learners, including sentence starters and Total Physical Response. Read more.

5. Assessment Strategies for English-Language Learners

Four educators share practical assessment strategies to support English-language learners. Read more.

6. Thirteen Instructional Strategies for Supporting ELL Newcomers

Five educators share effective instructional strategies to use with English-language-learner newcomers, including using images and games. Read more.

7. Author Interview: ‘Reading & Writing With English Learners’

Authors Valentina Gonzalez & Melinda Miller answer questions about their book Reading & Writing with English Learners: A Framework for K-5. Read more.

8. 12 Common Mistakes Made by Teachers of English-Language Learners

Don’t assume students who are paying attention understand what’s being taught and, especially for young children, support learning in their home language. Those are among the ideas six educators share for helping ELLs. Read more.

9. Don’t Make Assumptions About Your ELL Students

Seven educators offer their nominations for the most common mistakes made by teachers of ELLs, including making background-knowledge assumptions and not providing enough scaffolding. Read more.

10. Teachers Must Create Ways ELL ‘Students Can Show Us What They Know’

Four educators share common mistakes made by teachers of English-language learners, including not being creative in how ELLs can show us what they know and by translating “everything.” Read more.

More Q&A posts about teaching English-language learners:

Explore other thematic posts:

