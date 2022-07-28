During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is teaching English-Language Learners.
You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. Crystal Ball Predictions: What Will Education for ELL Students Look Like in 10 Years?
In the next decade, schools just might appreciate English-learners for whom they are and the language skills they possess. Read more.
2. 14 Strategies for Teaching Intermediate English-Language Learners
Using drama, sentence frames, and academic conversations are a few teacher-recommended instructional strategies for intermediate ELLs. Read more.
3. Four Educator-Recommended Approaches for Teaching English-Language Learners
Five educators recommend classroom strategies for teaching ELLs, including translanguaging & consistency. Read more.
4. The Six Most Effective Instructional Strategies for ELLs—According to Teachers
Teachers share their “go-to” strategies for teaching English-language learners, including sentence starters and Total Physical Response. Read more.
5. Assessment Strategies for English-Language Learners
Four educators share practical assessment strategies to support English-language learners. Read more.
6. Thirteen Instructional Strategies for Supporting ELL Newcomers
Five educators share effective instructional strategies to use with English-language-learner newcomers, including using images and games. Read more.
7. Author Interview: ‘Reading & Writing With English Learners’
Authors Valentina Gonzalez & Melinda Miller answer questions about their book Reading & Writing with English Learners: A Framework for K-5. Read more.
8. 12 Common Mistakes Made by Teachers of English-Language Learners
Don’t assume students who are paying attention understand what’s being taught and, especially for young children, support learning in their home language. Those are among the ideas six educators share for helping ELLs. Read more.
9. Don’t Make Assumptions About Your ELL Students
Seven educators offer their nominations for the most common mistakes made by teachers of ELLs, including making background-knowledge assumptions and not providing enough scaffolding. Read more.
10. Teachers Must Create Ways ELL ‘Students Can Show Us What They Know’
Four educators share common mistakes made by teachers of English-language learners, including not being creative in how ELLs can show us what they know and by translating “everything.” Read more.
More Q&A posts about teaching English-language learners:
- Educators Must ‘Walk Alongside Afghans and Support Them’
- 12 Ways to Support Afghan Refugee Students
- Raising ‘the Bar’ for ELL Instruction
- Teachers With ‘Deficit Perspectives’ Do Not Help English-Language Learners
- Nine Mistakes Educators Make When Teaching English-Language Learners
- Strategies for Grading ELLs in Content Classes
- Seven Ways to Support ELLs in Online Content Classes
- Visualization of ‘Tips for Remote Teaching With ELL Students’
- Video: ‘Tips for Remote Teaching With ELL Students’
- Helping ELLs Succeed in Distance Learning
- Supporting Multilingual Learners ‘Through the Storm’ of COVID-19
- Ten Strategies for Teaching English-Language Learners Online
- ‘Prevention Is the Best Way to Support Long-Term English-Learner Students’
- ‘Make It Clear to Long-Term English-Learners That Their Voices Matter’
- Ways to Support Long-Term English-Language Learners
- The Best Co-Teaching Advice Is to ‘Be Resilient’
- Strategies for Effective Co-Teaching Arrangements
- Ways to Be a Successful Co-Teacher
- Ways to Build Speaking Skills With ELLs
- ‘Promoting Speaking for ELLs Must Be Intentional’
- Promote Speaking With ELLs Through ‘Community, Conversations, and Celebrations’
- ‘Planning, Scaffolds, & Time’ Are Needed to Support Speaking With ELLs
- Cooperative Learning Can Promote ELLs’ Academic Oral Language
- Ways to Differentiate Instruction for ELLs
- Differentiate for ELLs by ‘Establishing a Welcoming and Safe Classroom’
- ‘The Best Place to Start’ When Teaching ELLs ‘Is by Getting to Know Your Students’
- ‘Every Teacher’ Has to Help ELLs Meet Common-Core Standards
- ‘Unlocking the Common Core’ With English-Language Learners
- Everything You Wanted to Know About Dual Immersion But Were Afraid to Ask
- ESSA & English-Language Learners
- Teaching ELLs to Write Academic Essays
- Home-Language Support ‘Helps Learners Navigate Both Worlds’
- Understanding the Benefits of a Student’s Home Language
- ELL Students’ Home Language Is an Asset, Not a ‘Barrier’
- Response: Ways to Help ELLs Learn Pronunciation
- Effective Strategies for ELL Error Correction
- Teaching English-Language Learners With Special Needs
- Ways to Support ELLs With Special Needs
- Building Relationships With Families of ELLs
- Teaching ELLs That ‘Science Is a Verb’
- Teaching Science to English-Language Learners
- Helping English-Language Learners to ‘Survive & Thrive’
- Teach English-Language Learners by Meeting Them ‘Where They Are’
- Don’t Leave English-Language Learners ‘in the Cold’
- Ways to Encourage Support for English-Language Learners
- ELLs & the Common Core—Part One
- Supporting ELLs in the Common-Core Era
- Strategies for Vocabulary Instruction—Part One
- Vocabulary Instruction Is More Than Giving ‘a List of Words’
- Ten Principles for Vocabulary Instruction
- Teaching Strategies for ELLs in Content Classes—Part One
- ‘Every Teacher Is a Language Teacher’
- Ways to Teach Common-Core Math to ELLs
- To Help ELLs, We Need to Understand ‘How Language Learning Works’
- ‘Respecting Assets That ELLs Bring to a School Community’
- Many Ways to Help Students Develop Academic Vocabulary
- Helping Long-Term ELLs & Evaluating ELL Teachers Fairly
- Ways the ‘Next Generation’ of Standardized Tests Should Treat ELLs
Explore other thematic posts:
- It Was Another Busy School Year. What Resonated for You?
- How to Best Address Race and Racism in the Classroom
- Schools Just Let Out, But What Are the Best Ways to Begin the Coming Year?
- Classroom Management Starts With Student Engagement
- Teacher Takeaways From the Pandemic: What’s Worked? What Hasn’t?
- The School Year Has Ended. What Are Some Lessons to Close Out Next Year?
- Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning Present Challenges. Here’s How to Help
- How to Challenge Normative Gender Culture to Support All Students
- What Students Like (and Don’t Like) About School
- Technology Is the Tool, Not the Teacher
- How to Make Parent Engagement Meaningful
- Teaching Social Studies Isn’t for the Faint of Heart
- Differentiated Instruction Doesn’t Need to Be a Heavy Lift
- How to Help Students Embrace Reading. Educators Weigh In
The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.