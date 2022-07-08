Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning Present Challenges. Here’s How to Help
Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning Present Challenges. Here’s How to Help

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 08, 2022 6 min read
During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

itsamatterofsanchez

1. Want Students to ‘Build a Better World?’ Try Culturally Responsive Social-Emotional Learning

The practice includes expanding students’ networks and developing their awareness of what it feels, looks, and sounds like to manage emotions. Read more.

2. Culturally Responsive Social-Emotional Learning: How to Get There

Bringing culturally responsive SEL into class can’t be done as an add-on. It needs to be integrated into daily routines and academic work. Read more.

3. Nine Strategies for Promoting Student Engagement

Five educators discuss how to maximize engagement, including the importance of understanding student motivation in and out of the classroom. Read more.

4. Increasing Engagement With Student Choice

Four educators discuss ways to increase student engagement, including providing choice and building a sense of classroom community. Read more.

5. Student ‘Compliance Does Not Equal Engagement’

Four educators share suggestions on how schools can maintain student engagement, especially during the teenage years. Read more.

6. 17 Approaches for Encouraging Students to Revise Their Writing

Five educators offer instructional strategies to use when teaching writing revision, including the power of an authentic audience. Read more.

7. Ways to Help Ignite Students’ Intrinsic Desire for Writing Revision

Five educators make suggestions that might help students want to revise their writing, including by using “editing stations.” Read more.

8. ‘I No Longer Give Grades on Student Writing Assignments, and It’s the Best Thing Ever!’

Five educators share how they have helped students motivate themselves to revise their writing. Read more.

9. Making Revision of Writing a ‘Collaborative Process’

Six educators discuss strategies they’ve used to encourage students to revise their writing, such as demonstrating their own practice. Read more.

10. 12 Strategies for Encouraging Students to Want to Revise Their Writing

Four educators share suggestions for creating the classroom conditions in which students want to make revisions to their writing. Read more.

