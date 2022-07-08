During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning.
You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. Want Students to ‘Build a Better World?’ Try Culturally Responsive Social-Emotional Learning
The practice includes expanding students' networks and developing their awareness of what it feels, looks, and sounds like to manage emotions.
2. Culturally Responsive Social-Emotional Learning: How to Get There
Bringing culturally responsive SEL into class can't be done as an add-on. It needs to be integrated into daily routines and academic work.
3. Nine Strategies for Promoting Student Engagement
Five educators discuss how to maximize engagement, including the importance of understanding student motivation in and out of the classroom.
4. Increasing Engagement With Student Choice
Four educators discuss ways to increase student engagement, including providing choice and building a sense of classroom community.
5. Student ‘Compliance Does Not Equal Engagement’
Four educators share suggestions on how schools can maintain student engagement, especially during the teenage years.
6. 17 Approaches for Encouraging Students to Revise Their Writing
Five educators offer instructional strategies to use when teaching writing revision, including the power of an authentic audience.
7. Ways to Help Ignite Students’ Intrinsic Desire for Writing Revision
Five educators make suggestions that might help students want to revise their writing, including by using "editing stations."
8. ‘I No Longer Give Grades on Student Writing Assignments, and It’s the Best Thing Ever!’
Five educators share how they have helped students motivate themselves to revise their writing.
9. Making Revision of Writing a ‘Collaborative Process’
Six educators discuss strategies they've used to encourage students to revise their writing, such as demonstrating their own practice.
10. 12 Strategies for Encouraging Students to Want to Revise Their Writing
Four educators share suggestions for creating the classroom conditions in which students want to make revisions to their writing.
More videos on student motivation:
- Student Motivation: Praising Competence Instead of Natural Ability
- Student Motivation: Helping Students Relate to Others
- Student Motivation: Making Students’ Work Relevant
More Q&A posts about student motivation and social-emotional learning:
- Give Students Choice When It’s Time to Read
- Encourage Students ‘to See Reading as a Relational Experience’
- 22 Strategies for Encouraging Students’ Intrinsic Motivation to Read
- ‘Allow Time for Children to Read Whatever They Want’
- Make Learning Relevant by ‘Getting to Know Your Students’
- Teachers Can Make Lessons Relevant by Listening
- Responses to ‘Why Do I Have to Learn This?’
- ‘The Problem With Kindness': SEL & the Death of George Floyd
- Adding Relevance to Instruction
- Ways to Make Lessons ‘Relevant’ to Students’ Lives
- Videos: Student-Motivation Tips for Remote Learning
- Encouraging Student Engagement in Remote Learning
- Ways to Handle Student Absences in Remote Teaching & When We’re Back in School
- Responding to Absenteeism During the Coronavirus Pandemic & Beyond
- Four Ways to Help Students Feel Intrinsically Motivated to Do Distance Learning
- Five Ways to Boost Student Participation in Remote Learning
- Overcoming Apathy in Remote Teaching
- We Need to Help ‘Students Recognize the Brilliance They Already Have’
- Look at ‘What’s Strong, Not What’s Wrong’ With Our Students
- Focusing on What Our Students Are Doing Instead of What They’re Not ...
- The Importance of Focusing on Students’ Assets
- We Must ‘See Our Students as Asset-Filled Beings’
- Everything You Wanted to Know About Student Motivation But Were Afraid to Ask
- ‘Building Student Engagement Begins With Community & Relationships’
- ‘Student Engagement Means Connectedness’
- Ways to Promote Student Engagement
- Everything You Wanted to Know About Student Agency But Were Afraid to Ask ...
- ‘Agency’ Lets Students ‘Take an Active Role in Shaping Their Future’
- Ways to Support Student Agency
- ‘Student Agency Is Ownership’
- Teach Students That ‘Failure Is a Step Toward Success’
- Supporting Students’ Capacity to ‘Bounce Back’
- Ways to Promote Resilience in the Classroom
- A ‘Trauma-Informed Classroom Is a Safe and Secure Place’
- Strategies for ‘Trauma-Informed Teaching’
- Ways Schools Can Respond to Bullying
- Going After ‘the Roots’ of Bullying
- Using Social-Emotional Learning to Challenge ‘Systems of Oppression’
- Equity & Social-Emotional Learning
- Creating Classrooms ‘to Unlock the Learning Potential Mistakes Provide Us’
- Mistakes Are ‘Learning in Action’
- ‘Freedom to Fail’ Creates a Positive Learning Environment
- Recognize Students When They Learn From Mistakes
- ‘A Mistake Is a Door to Discovery’
- Ways Educators Can Respond to Student Trauma
- Students Exposed to Trauma Are ‘Full of Promise’
- Schools Can’t ‘Wish Away’ Challenges of Student Trauma
- Student Goal-Setting in the Classroom
- Provide ‘Voice’ and ‘Choice’ When Students Set Goals
- ‘A Goal Without a Plan Is Just a Wish’
- Students ‘Take Ownership of Their Learning’ Through Goal-Setting
- Metacognition Is a ‘Catalyst for Action’
- Metacognitive Skills Put Students on ‘Road to Lifelong Learning’
- Student Metacognition ‘Needs to Be Purposely Developed’
- Metacognition Helps Students ‘Understand Their Gaps & How to Close Them’
- We Need to ‘Nurture Creativity for All Students’
- We Must Help Students ‘Recognize Their Creative Strengths’
- We Need to ‘Initiate Wonder in the Classroom’
- ‘Learning Self-Regulation’ Is Needed on Path to Academic Success
- ‘Self-Control Doesn’t Just Happen, It Needs to Be Taught’
- ‘Student Autonomy Is a Prerequisite of Self-Control’
- ‘Self-Control Can Be Learned’
- ‘Helping Children Succeed': An Interview With Paul Tough
- Applying a Growth Mindset in the Classroom
- ‘Growth Mindset Starts With Us, Not With Them’
- Student ‘Reflection Needs to Be a Habit’
- Students Must ‘Reflect on What They Are Learning’
- ‘It’s Time to Change the Conversation About Grit’
- Students Develop Grit by ‘Taking Charge of Their Own Learning’
- To Teach Grit or Not to Teach Grit: That Is the Question
- Ways to Build ‘Authentic Engagement’ & Not ‘Strategic Compliance’
- Strategies for Encouraging Student Engagement
- ‘Care Is the Catalyst for Learning’
- ‘There’s Nothing More Innovative Than Care’
- Supporting Student Engagement by ‘Building Community’
- Student Engagement Is ‘the Act of Being Invested in Learning’
- Student Engagement ‘Involves Joyous Effort’
- The Best Ways to Engage Students in Learning
- Ways to Cultivate Whole-Class Engagement
- There Is No Such Thing as an Unmotivated Student’
- ‘Good News & Bad News’ About Student Motivation
- ‘Listen, Empathize, Connect’ for Student Motivation
- ‘Character Should Be an Integrated Element of Education’
- ‘Teaching Character Is Not a Program or Curriculum’
- ‘Character Is Not Compliance Out of Fear’
- ‘Teachers Need to Behave Like Johnny Appleseeds': An Interview With Daniel Coyle
- ‘Creating a Culture Where Students Want to Succeed’
- Ways to Develop a Culture of Success in Schools
- ‘Flow’ in the Classroom
- Student Engagement ‘Requires a Conversation’
- Teachers as ‘Persuaders': An Interview With Daniel Pink
- Classroom Strategies to Foster a Growth Mindset
- Applying Research Findings to the Classroom
- An Interview With Paul Tough on Character & Schools
- Teaching ‘Character’ in Schools—Part Two
- Several Ways to Connect With Disengaged Students
- Several Ways to Engage Students Without Carrots & Sticks
- Several Ways to ‘Motivate’ the Unmotivated to Learn
- Part Two of Several Ways We Can Help Students Develop Good Habits
- Several Ways to Help Students Develop Self-Control
- Several Ways We Can Help Students Develop Good Habits
- Several Ways to Apply Social-Emotional-Learning Strategies in the Classroom
