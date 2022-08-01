During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is on Education Policy Issues.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

1. What Does it Mean to ‘Overspend’ on Teacher Salaries?

Is it really possible for a district to spend too much money on teachers? Higher pay sows benefits beyond teachers’ earnings. Read more.

2. A Deeper Dive Into the ‘Overspending’ on Teacher Salaries

Higher teacher salaries don’t just have an impact on students from wealthier homes, explains a researcher in response to readers’ questions. Read more.

3. What the Teacher and Classified-Staff Strike in Sacramento Means for the Country

If school district leaders changed their mindset about the concept of sharing power, students would be among the beneficiaries. Read more.

4. Let’s Take a Holistic Approach to Judging Schools

Parents wouldn’t judge their kids based on a single factor. So, says Ron Berger of EL Education, why must schools use a lone test score? Read more.

5. Let’s Dump the Obsession With Standardized Testing

Digital portfolios and student, faculty, and family surveys to gauge school culture are more robust ways to measure school effectiveness. Read more.

6. It’s Time to Debunk the Myths About Standardized Tests

Professional learning communities can help crack the code to measuring a student’s success. Read more.

7. How Can You Measure a School’s Success? It’s Not Just Through Test Scores

Judge schools on how well they meet the needs of students, staff, and the community, say educators. Read more.

8. The Past and Future of Education Research

Studies on student motivation, project-based learning, the power of relationships, and collective efficacy are highlighted by contributors. Read more.

9. What Are the Most Important Education Research Findings in the Past 10 Years?

Impacts of racism in education, the role of teachers’ mindsets, and the value of highlighting the assets of ELLs are significant findings. Read more.

10. Make Teacher Prep Practical, Not Theoretical

Ready teachers for the rigors of the classroom—how to plan lessons, differentiate instruction, and all the elements of educating students. Read more.

