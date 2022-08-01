10 Ways to Include Teachers in Important Policy Decisions
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

10 Ways to Include Teachers in Important Policy Decisions

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 01, 2022 5 min read
18Goldstein 1126473545
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is on Education Policy Issues.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

whattheeducation world

1. What Does it Mean to ‘Overspend’ on Teacher Salaries?

Is it really possible for a district to spend too much money on teachers? Higher pay sows benefits beyond teachers’ earnings. Read more.

2. A Deeper Dive Into the ‘Overspending’ on Teacher Salaries

Higher teacher salaries don’t just have an impact on students from wealthier homes, explains a researcher in response to readers’ questions. Read more.

3. What the Teacher and Classified-Staff Strike in Sacramento Means for the Country

If school district leaders changed their mindset about the concept of sharing power, students would be among the beneficiaries. Read more.

4. Let’s Take a Holistic Approach to Judging Schools

Parents wouldn’t judge their kids based on a single factor. So, says Ron Berger of EL Education, why must schools use a lone test score? Read more.

5. Let’s Dump the Obsession With Standardized Testing

Digital portfolios and student, faculty, and family surveys to gauge school culture are more robust ways to measure school effectiveness. Read more.

6. It’s Time to Debunk the Myths About Standardized Tests

Professional learning communities can help crack the code to measuring a student’s success. Read more.

7. How Can You Measure a School’s Success? It’s Not Just Through Test Scores

Judge schools on how well they meet the needs of students, staff, and the community, say educators. Read more.

8. The Past and Future of Education Research

Studies on student motivation, project-based learning, the power of relationships, and collective efficacy are highlighted by contributors. Read more.

9. What Are the Most Important Education Research Findings in the Past 10 Years?

Impacts of racism in education, the role of teachers’ mindsets, and the value of highlighting the assets of ELLs are significant findings. Read more.

10. Make Teacher Prep Practical, Not Theoretical

Ready teachers for the rigors of the classroom—how to plan lessons, differentiate instruction, and all the elements of educating students. Read more.

More Q&A posts about education policy issues:

Explore other thematic posts:

Related Tags:
Education Reform

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., August 04, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Make Tutoring Sustainable: Strategies for Effective District-Wide Programs
Tutoring is here to stay. How will you make your high-dosage tutoring program sustainable for the long run? Register to learn more.
Content provided by Carnegie Learning
Register
Tue., August 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar When SEL Curriculum Is Not Enough: Integrating Social-Emotional Behavior Supports in MTSS
Help ensure the success of your SEL program with guidance for building capacity to support implementation at every tier of your MTSS.
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
Wed., August 10, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar Professional Wellness Strategies to Enhance Student Learning and Live Your Best Life
Reduce educator burnout with research-affirmed daily routines and strategies that enhance achievement of educators and students alike. 
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management From Our Research Center Survey Shows Extent of Long COVID in Schools
Lingering symptoms of the virus are among the challenges school communities confront in recovering from the pandemic.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Long COVID Hourglass Illness Time
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School & District Management Schools Are Ditching COVID Leave Policies, Even as the Virus Surges Again
Numerous districts in recent months have abandoned policies preventing employees from draining sick time for COVID absences.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Close up of a woman's hands holding rapid covid -19 test with a positive result.
School & District Management 7 Ways to Reduce Principal Burnout
Two researchers culled strategies from positive psychology to improve principals' job satisfaction.
Apoorvaa Mandar Bichu
4 min read
Image of dissatisfied, neutral, satisfied.
ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion 4 Protocols That Can Shift Your Teacher-Leadership Meetings From Drab to Fab
Meetings are usually encounters in which adults talk at each other. They don't have to be like that.
Peter DeWitt
7 min read
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 at 6.40.02 AM
Load More ▼