Special Report

Education Week's special reports tackle the issues that educators grapple with the most
Special Report Quality Counts 2021: Chance for Success
The nation progressed in recent years on key factors setting students up for success in school and later life. But COVID-19 threatens that.
January 19, 2021
Special Report Keeping Students and Teachers Motivated & Engaged
Ideas to address sagging morale and disengagement in this challenging school year.
January 6, 2021
Special Report Math Now: Problem-Solving in a Pandemic
This special reporting series looks at how COVID-19 has affected achievement, instruction, assessment, and engagement in math.
December 2, 2020
Special Report Improving the Superintendent and School Board Partnership
District leaders share strategies for building school boards that are diverse, collaborative, and know their roles and limits in this special report.
November 18, 2020
Special Report Self-Directed, Personalized Learning Under COVID-19: What Works, What Doesn't
Education Week explores how educators are trying to make personalized learning work in remote, hybrid, and in-person but socially-distanced learning environments.
November 4, 2020
Saras Chung, center, her daughter, Karis Chung, 14, and son, Jaron Chung, 12, walk into her office in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Both Karis and Jaron are attending school remotely.
Special Report Teaching Kids How to Read During COVID-19
Many of the nation's elementary schools are staring down a daunting challenge: teach young children to read, without being able to interact with them in person.
October 21, 2020
Special Report Getting School Climate Right: A Guide for Principals
Understand the key features of a healthy school climate and concrete ideas for how to create the conditions in which all students and staff can flourish.
October 14, 2020
Dawn Brooks-Decosta is the principal of Thurgood Marshall Academy Lower School in the Bronx.
Special Report Big Ideas for Confronting Racism in Education
There’s no single solution for combating anti-Black racism in schools. That’s why we filled an entire special report on the subject.
September 23, 2020
Special Report Quality Counts 2020: Grading the States
This third and final installment of Quality Counts 2020 delivers a data-driven portrait of the nation’s school system along with A-F grades and rankings for each state.
September 2, 2020
Special Report Taking Care of Teachers
This report looks at the many ways stressors related to COVID-19 and racial inequities have affected the teacher workforce, strategies for self-care, and how school leaders and districts can help protect their teachers’ social and emotional well-being through the continued uncertainty.
July 22, 2020
Special Report How We Go Back to School
To help school leaders navigate complex decisions around reopenings, Education Week explores the options for returning to school this fall.
June 11, 2020
Special Report Quality Counts 2020: School Finance
This second of three Quality Counts 2020 installments provides national rankings and state-by-state grades on school finances at a time when school leaders prepare to navigate the fiscal crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
June 3, 2020
