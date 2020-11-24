Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.

Technology

Education news, analysis, and opinion about the policies around and use of educational technology
Classroom Technology 'No Going Back' From Remote and Hybrid Learning, Districts Say
The slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a staffing crunch, and demand from some parents mean remote live-streamed instruction is here to stay.
Benjamin Herold
13 min read
Classroom Technology Why Remote Learning Would Have Been Perfect for Me
Virtual education would have spared her the pain of trying to fit in during some difficult middle school years, writes Alyson Klein.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Classroom Technology Digital Games: Powerful Motivation Tool or Not So Much?
Students are far less likely than teachers to say digital games make learning more interesting.
Mark Lieberman
8 min read
Classroom Technology Here's What Educators Should Expect From the Biden Administration on Education Technology
Expectations are that Biden will start by working to expand broadband access for students and teachers, a crucial need during COVID-19.
Alyson Klein
6 min read
Image of a computers in a classroom.
baona/iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Why Middle Schoolers Dread (or Enjoy) Remote Learning: 'I Get Headaches All the Time'
Students sound off in response to an Education Week writer's belief that she would have loved remote learning.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
A Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2020.
A Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2020.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Classroom Technology Zoom and Google Outages: How Schools Should Prepare for Tech Problems
Technology breakdowns are inevitable. Here's what schools should do to prepare to keep instruction going when tech is not cooperating.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Illustration of a computer with a caution sign
manopjk/iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology How Online Teaching Needs to Improve—Even After the Pandemic
The vast majority of teachers say they’ve gained skills in the last year that they’ll continue to use after the pandemic ends.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Mary Euell helps her sons, Michael Henry, left, and Mario Henry, work through math lessons remotely in their Erie, Pa., home.
Mary Euell helps her sons, Michael Henry, left, and Mario Henry, work through math lessons remotely in their Erie, Pa., home.
Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP

EdWeek Market Brief

Purchasing Alert Fla. District Seeks Online Digital Curriculum Provider; Conn. System Wants Curriculum Management Audit
A South Carolina district is hiring a search firm to find a superintendent, and a Connecticut K-12 system is buying a curriculum management audit.
Brian Bradley
2 min read
Marketplace K-12 A Big Focus on AI, and K-12 to College Transitions in USC’s Ed-Tech Accelerator Program
USC’s EDGE Accelerator program makes it clear that the women- and minority-led ed-tech companies it supports are "not the outliers."
Jayden Khatib
4 min read
Marketplace K-12 States’ Education Budget Proposals for Next Year Not as Bleak as Many Predicted
Federal stimulus funds are helping states fill the gaps in anticipated revenues as they craft their fiscal year 2020 budgets.
Brian Bradley
5 min read
Exclusive Data Tracking State and District Policies for Remote, Hybrid, and In-Person Instruction
A pair of databases gives education companies and other organizations insights on the school reopening policies in states and school districts.
Sean Cavanagh
1 min read
