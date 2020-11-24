Technology
Classroom Technology 'No Going Back' From Remote and Hybrid Learning, Districts Say
The slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a staffing crunch, and demand from some parents mean remote live-streamed instruction is here to stay.
Classroom Technology Why Remote Learning Would Have Been Perfect for Me
Virtual education would have spared her the pain of trying to fit in during some difficult middle school years, writes Alyson Klein.
Classroom Technology Digital Games: Powerful Motivation Tool or Not So Much?
Students are far less likely than teachers to say digital games make learning more interesting.
Classroom Technology Here's What Educators Should Expect From the Biden Administration on Education Technology
Expectations are that Biden will start by working to expand broadband access for students and teachers, a crucial need during COVID-19.
Classroom Technology Why Middle Schoolers Dread (or Enjoy) Remote Learning: 'I Get Headaches All the Time'
Students sound off in response to an Education Week writer's belief that she would have loved remote learning.
Classroom Technology Zoom and Google Outages: How Schools Should Prepare for Tech Problems
Technology breakdowns are inevitable. Here's what schools should do to prepare to keep instruction going when tech is not cooperating.
Classroom Technology How Online Teaching Needs to Improve—Even After the Pandemic
The vast majority of teachers say they’ve gained skills in the last year that they’ll continue to use after the pandemic ends.
Purchasing Alert Fla. District Seeks Online Digital Curriculum Provider; Conn. System Wants Curriculum Management Audit
A South Carolina district is hiring a search firm to find a superintendent, and a Connecticut K-12 system is buying a curriculum management audit.
Marketplace K-12 A Big Focus on AI, and K-12 to College Transitions in USC’s Ed-Tech Accelerator Program
USC’s EDGE Accelerator program makes it clear that the women- and minority-led ed-tech companies it supports are "not the outliers."
Marketplace K-12 States’ Education Budget Proposals for Next Year Not as Bleak as Many Predicted
Federal stimulus funds are helping states fill the gaps in anticipated revenues as they craft their fiscal year 2020 budgets.
Exclusive Data Tracking State and District Policies for Remote, Hybrid, and In-Person Instruction
A pair of databases gives education companies and other organizations insights on the school reopening policies in states and school districts.
- Classroom Technology We Love Virtual Learning: Students, Parents Explain WhyFor a small number of students, the COVID-19 cloud has a thick silver lining.Data Will Coronavirus Hobble Yet Another National Education Survey?Amid all the schooling disruptions, federal researchers are scrambling to connect with teachers and principals for a key national survey.Ed-Tech Policy New York Banned Facial Recognition in Schools. Will Other States Follow?New York schools are prohibited from using the widely criticized biometric identifying technology until at least July 2022.IT Management Goodbye, Adobe Flash: What Educators Need to KnowPrograms that run on Adobe Flash will no longer work on any devices or browsers after Jan. 12.Classroom Technology How Google Classroom Is Changing Teaching: Q&A With Researcher Carlo PerrottaThe popular software is bringing the “logics of datafication, automation, surveillance, and interoperability" to schools, researchers say.Classroom Technology Education Technology in 2020: 8 Takeaways From a Chaotic YearDigital technology was a lifeline for many educators this year, but it was also a source of frustration, bewilderment, and fatigue.
- Privacy & Security Schools Aren't Doing Enough to Protect Their Networks, Top Cybersecurity Official WarnsThe nation's top cybersecurity official urged schools to take advantage of free federal resources for safeguarding their networks.Privacy & Security COVID-19 and Cybersecurity: 'Catastrophic Attack on Our Technology Systems'Two large school districts have been rattled in the last week by incidents related to internet security and privacy.Personalized Learning Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Personalized Learning?Quiz yourself: How are educators implementing personalized learning techniques in 2020?Infrastructure Half of Districts Lack Connectivity Needed for Widespread Videoconferencing, Device UsageTwo-thirds of America's public school students attend schools that may not provide enough bandwidth for life after COVID-19.Ed-Tech Policy Dawn of an Education-Friendly FCC? Chairman Ajit Pai Moving OnThe FCC chairman plans to step down from his role at the end of President Donald Trump's term on Jan. 20.Classroom Technology Country's Largest Ed-Tech Conference Is a Virtual Experience During COVID-19The conference "should feel very relevant for people teaching in online and hybrid [environments]," said ISTE CEO Richard Culatta.