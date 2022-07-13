What Students Like (and Don’t Like) About School
Teaching Opinion

What Students Like (and Don’t Like) About School

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 13, 2022 3 min read
During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Student Voices.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

thatemtional

1. What Makes a Class Memorable? Here’s What Students Say

Teachers can create memorable experiences for students by listening to them, sharing expectations, and being creative. Read more.

2. Students Share How COVID Has Changed Their Lives

Seeing friends and getting more leniency from teachers are two things students like about school this year. Waking up early is not, though. Read more.

3. The Best and Worst Things About This School Year—According to Students

Seeing friends and teachers and playing sports again are some of the best things students like. Masks, not so much. Read more.

4. Advice From Middle School Students—and Teachers—to Educators

Here are some things middle school teachers can do to help their students: Let them talk, bring on laughter, and celebrate their successes. Read more.

5. Students Are Finally Back Together. Here’s How They Feel About It

While well aware of COVID-related change, students seem to be focused on such typical high school fare as grades and college-entrance exams. Read more.

6. What Students Think About Their Third Year of Pandemic Schooling

Some are happy to be back, to be with friends, and learn in person, while others prefer learning online. And worries persist over COVID. Read more.

7. How Students Want to Reimagine Education Next Year

The main features students are looking for are relevancy and supportive relationships. Read more.

8. Students Respond to Adults’ Fixation on ‘Learning Loss’

A Boston educator shares three guidelines for responding to “learning loss” she developed based on conversations with her students. Read more.

9. My Online Learning Experience as a Student This Fall Has Been Great’

Three students share a relatively positive picture of their full-time virtual learning experiences this year. Read more.

10. Online Learning as a Student Has Been ... Hell on Earth’

Four students write about their online learning experiences, and it’s not a pretty picture. Read more.

11. Distance Learning ‘Has Been OK, I Guess': Students Share About This Year’s Experiences

Four high school students write about their distance learning experiences this year, sharing mixed feelings, including liking not having to wake up early but also suffering from eye strain. Read more.

12. Students Reflect on Their Distance Learning Experiences

Six students, from the ages of 7 to 17, share their thoughts about online learning—both the good and the bad. Read more.

13. My Online Learning Experience as a Student Is Not so Good’

High school students reveal what they like about remote learning, what they don’t like, and whether they’d prefer online learning or getting their education in school. Read more.

14. Student: Online Learning Is ‘Stressful and Irritating’

Four students—from California, Minnesota, and France—discuss their varying experiences with online learning, including their pros and cons. Read more.

15. ‘He Was a Very Good Listener': Students Write About Their Most Memorable Teachers

Six students write about their most memorable teachers and why those educators were important in their lives, citing their listening skills and their ability to “keep it real,” among other reasons. Read more.

16. Students Describe Their Favorite Teachers

Five students share memories of their favorite teachers and why they appreciated them, including their teachers’ presence in times of emotional stress and their belief in them. Read more.

17. Students Share Their Best School Experiences & What We Can Learn From Them

Five students contribute short pieces about their favorite classroom moments and what others might be able to learn from them. Read more.

Explore other thematic posts:

Student Life

