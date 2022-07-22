During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is on Differentiating Instruction.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

1. Five Ways to Differentiate Instruction in an Online Environment

Examples from two educators include giving students the time to take physical breaks as well as pausing academic presentations to give students time to think. Read more.

2. Seven Ways to Support ELLs in Online Content Classes

I offer seven suggestions on how to help English-learners when doing remote teaching, including by providing graphic organizers and models. Read more.

3. ‘Fair Means Providing What They Need’

This four-part series on “fair” versus “equal” is being wrapped up today with answers from Rick Wormeli, Pedro A. Noguera, Ph.D., Elizabeth Stringer Keefe, Ph.D., and Sheila Wilson. Read more.

4. ‘Equitable Practices Elevate Everyone’

Debbie Silver, Gloria Brown Brooks, Tasha Moyer, Barbara Blackburn, and LaChawn Smith discuss if “fair” means “equal” in the realm of education. Read more.

5. Student Differences Are Not Deficits

Today’s commentaries on the difference between treating students “equally” and “fairly” come from Kelly Capatosto, Gina Laura Gullo, Cheryl Staats, PJ Caposey, Ashley McCall, Orion Nolan, Jen Schwanke, Marisa Nathan, Carol Bruzzano, Keisha Rembert, and Tatiana Esteban. Read more.

6. ‘Fair Is Not Equal’

Julia Stearns Cloat, Rocio del Castillo, Holly Spinelli, Sabrina Hope King, Joe Feldman, and Felicia Darling discuss the difference between treating students “fairly” and “equally.” Read more.

7. Everything You Wanted to Know About Differentiation But Were Afraid to Ask

New videos, along with many other resources, on differentiated instruction! Read more.

8. ‘The Best Place to Start’ When Teaching ELLs ‘Is by Getting to Know Your Students’

Judie Haynes, Debbie Zacarian, Eugenia Mora-Flores, Melissa Jackson, Joyce Nutta, and Carine Strebel contribute their ideas on differentiated instruction for English-language learners. Read more.

9. Differentiate for ELLs by ‘Establishing a Welcoming and Safe Classroom’

Sandra C. Figueroa, Becky Corr, Sydney Snyder, Adria Klein, Michael D. Toth, and Barbara Gottschalk share their suggestions on differentiating instruction for ELLs. Read more.

10. Ways to Differentiate Instruction for ELLs

Valentina Gonzalez, Jenny Vo, Tonya Ward Singer, Carol Ann Tomlinson, and Nélida Rubio discuss ways to differentiate instruction for English-language learners. Read more.

Videos about differentiating instruction:



More Q&A posts about differentiating instruction:



Explore other thematic posts:

