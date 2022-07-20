Teaching Social Studies Isn’t for the Faint of Heart
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Social Studies Opinion

Teaching Social Studies Isn’t for the Faint of Heart

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 20, 2022 4 min read
Messed up puzzle pieces of an American flag on a dark blue background
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Teaching Social Studies.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

wecanlink

1. Teaching About Slavery in the United States? Start With Honesty

Strategies have to include teachers acknowledging what they don’t know and recognizing they have to convey some ugly truths. Read more.

2. Strategies for Using Art in Math, English, Science, and History

Employing art to explore geometric patterns and to scaffold essay writing are among the ways educators can use art in their classes. Read more.

3. Introducing Primary Sources to Students

Five educators share strategies for introducing primary sources to students, including English-language learners. Read more.

4. Eight Ways to Teach With Primary Sources

Four educators share ways they use primary sources with students, including a strategy called “Zoom,” and I don’t mean the meeting platform. Read more.

5. ‘Standing Up for What Is Right': Teaching in the Aftermath of the Presidential Election

Four teachers explain how they are handling this year’s—2020—presidential election in their classrooms. Read more.

6. Post-Election Teaching Strategies

Four teachers share suggestions for lessons following the 2020 election, including focusing on local issues and practicing media literacy. Read more.

7. Readers Respond: Should Politics Be Kept Out of the Classroom?

Many readers share their responses to the question of politics in the classroom, ranging from the importance of separating it from “partisanship” to stating that “teaching is political.” Read more.

8. ‘Keeping Politics Out of the Classroom Is Like Keeping the Water Out of Rain’

Four educators consider how to explore politics in the classroom, including by incorporating multiple perspectives and ensuring all student voices are heard. Read more.

9. Politics Belongs in the Classroom

Four educators discuss the importance of bringing politics into the classroom, including to help students develop skills in discourse and information literacy. Read more.

10. ‘Classrooms Are Political’

Four educators push back against the admonition to “keep politics out of the classroom” by, among other things, explaining that schools are part of a broader political system. Read more.

More Q&A posts about teaching social studies:

Explore other thematic posts:

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., July 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Reinventing Learning in a Globally Connected World: Strategies for Success
Join district and organization thought leaders to hear how districts are shifting learning experiences to meet the needs of every student.
Content provided by Dell
Register
Mon., July 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Creating Inclusive and Equitable Schools with Microsoft Education
Explore platforms to drive greater learner equity, create inclusive environments for families, and give educators the tools to succeed.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Opinion How Holocaust Denial and Other Bogus Claims Are Poisoning Schools
Recent demands to ‘teach both sides’ of claims rooted in misinformation aren’t just offensive, they’re dangerous.
Luke Berryman
5 min read
A group of Jews, including a small boy, is escorted from the Warsaw Ghetto in Poland by German soldiers on April 19, 1943. Poland was the site of massive atrocities against Jews and others by the Nazis during WWII.
A group of Jews, including a small boy, is escorted from the Warsaw Ghetto in Poland by German soldiers on April 19, 1943. Poland was the site of massive atrocities against Jews and others by the Nazis during WWII.
AP
Social Studies Revamped Florida Civics Education Aims for ‘Patriotism.’ Will It Catch On Elsewhere?
In what could be a model, Florida is now emphasizing patriotism, American exceptionalism, and—some critics say—religious themes.
Ileana Najarro
10 min read
An American flag with a grunge texture
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Social Studies Students Deepen Access to Civics Education In Hard-Fought Legal Battle
The case didn't establish a federal right to education, but will spark changes in Rhode Island and could spur challenges in other states.
Catherine Gewertz
5 min read
A multiple exposure of a wooden gavel and a long row of columns from a courthouse.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Social Studies Opinion Building Empathy With Students Isn't Just One More Thing to Do
Educators have a moral obligation to confront white supremacy in our classrooms, writes a high school history teacher.
Chris Dier
5 min read
Conceptual illustration of a person looking out at a bright day from a dark chasm.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Rich Higgins; liuzishan/iStock
Load More ▼