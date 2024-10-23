Artificial Intelligence
Find out how artificial intelligence could change education, inside the classroom and out
AI Literacy, Explained
Now that AI is expected to influence fields from medicine to policing, what do students need to understand about the technology?
Artificial Intelligence Q&A Meet Sassy, the AI Chatbot Helping Students Find Their Dream JobsThe chatbot was created as part of Oregon's investment in expanding career-oriented education programs.Artificial Intelligence Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About AI & News Literacy Education?Answer 8 questions about AI and its relationship with news media literacy education.Artificial Intelligence Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Is AI Out to Take Your Job or Help You Do It Better?With all of the uncertainty K-12 educators have around what AI might mean for the future, how can the field best prepare young people for an AI-powered future?Artificial Intelligence Opinion ChatGPT Can Make English Teachers Feel Doomed. Here's How I'm AdaptingTo combat the sense of pointlessness around teaching and AI, I'm making two major changes to the "point" of my English class this year.Artificial Intelligence Q&A This District Is Building an AI Chatbot—But Not for the StudentsA district leader from Arcadia Unified in California discusses how his district is leveraging AI.Artificial Intelligence Teachers Use This High Tech Hack to Knock Out Recommendation LettersAbout a third of high school teachers say they've used AI tools to write recommendation letters.Artificial Intelligence Video What a 63-Year Teaching Veteran Thinks of AIMartha Strever has built her life around Linden Avenue Middle School.Artificial Intelligence What Teachers and Principals Need to Know About 'Deepfakes'The number of instances of students and staff victimized by AI-manipulated media is growing.Artificial Intelligence Opinion Can AI Be Used Effectively in Class?The challenge for users of generative artificial intelligence is retaining the human element. These teachers have done that.Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AIJoin this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.Artificial Intelligence Black Students Are More Likely to Be Falsely Accused of Using AI to CheatReport notes why this is a problem that educators need to pay closer attention to.Artificial Intelligence What Schools Can Do to Make Teens Smarter Users of AITeens who have talked about AI in school are more likely to use it responsibly.Artificial Intelligence 'A Solid Start': States Are Crafting AI Guidance for Schools, But Have More to DoState education agencies are stepping up to try to meet the AI moment, report finds.