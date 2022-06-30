During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is Schools and the Coronavirus Crisis. You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. What Teachers Have Learned Since the Pandemic Closed Schools
Instruction, technology, leadership, resilience, and more have all faced a reality check for educators in the last two years. Read more.
2. Students Share How COVID Has Changed Their Lives
Seeing friends and getting more leniency from teachers are two things students like about school this year. Waking up early is not, though. Read more.
3. The Best and Worst Things About This School Year—According to Students
Seeing friends, teachers, and playing sports again are some of the best things students like. Masks, not so much. Read more.
4. No, Temporarily Closing Schools Is Not Like Invading Iraq
Are academic challenges experienced by students now primarily attributable to virtual learning or to overall pandemic stress? Read more.
5. How to Fall in Love With Teaching Again and Other Morale Boosters
Cultivating a sense of play in the classroom is one key strategy teachers are using to combat the stress of coping with Omicron. Read more.
6. Teacher: ‘Omicron Is Truly Bringing Education to Its Knees’
Mindfulness exercises, flexible and fun assignments, and high-interest lesson topics can make the relentless situation more bearable. Read more.
7. How Teachers Are Coping With Omicron
Using strategies that enhance student autonomy and increasing opportunities to have fun are ways to help students manage pandemic stress. Read more.
8. 8 1/2 Things That Have Been Working This Year & 6 That Haven’t
Increased use of learning games, personalized learning, and peer tutors have helped. TikTok threats and student cellphone, not at all. Read more.
9. What Teachers Think Is—and Isn’t—Working This School Year
For teachers, mask wearing and student enthusiasm are working, while administration pressure on them to do more is not. Read more.
10. Students Are Finally Back Together. Here’s How They Feel About It
While well aware of COVID-related change, students seem to be focused on such typical high school fare as grades and college-entrance exams. Read more.
More Q&A posts about schools and the coronavirus crisis:
- What Students Think About Their Third Year of Pandemic Schooling
- Practical Ways Schools Can Support Student Learning Now
- Helping Our Students Achieve ‘Post-Traumatic Growth’
- 8 Ways the Pandemic May Affect Students in the Future
- The Pandemic’s Glaring Lessons for District Leaders
- 7 Mistakes Districts Have Made During the Pandemic
- ‘Futures Thinking’ Can Help Schools Plan for the Next Pandemic
- Best Ways for Schools to Prepare for the Next Pandemic
- Some Teachers Are New to Laptop Integration. Here’s How to Manage It
- Integrating SEL & Tech Into This New School Year
- 20 Suggestions About Teaching in a Class Where All Students Have Laptops
- Inclusive Teachers Must Be ‘Asset-Based Believers’
- 20 Ways to Support Students With Learning Differences This Year
- ‘Making Connections Is My Number One Priority': Teachers Share Their Plans for This Year
- Seven Ways Educators Will Be Teaching Differently This Year and in the Post-COVID Era
- Five Strategies for Implementing Accelerated Learning
- 17 Actions Administrators Can Take Now to Support Students & Teachers
- ‘Listening Is Free'—How Administrators Can Support Teachers This Year
- Four Lessons School Administrators Learned Last Year & Will Apply in the Fall
- 11 Strategies for Facing This Year’s Classroom Challenges
- How Students Want to Reimagine Education Next Year
- Ten Ways I’ll Be Teaching Differently Next Year
- Alternatives to Standardized Tests During a Pandemic Year
- ‘There Is No Playbook’ for How to Do Hybrid Teaching
- We ‘Can Lower Expectations and Still Have High Standards’ in Hybrid Teaching
- ‘Virtual, Hybrid, & Concurrent Are Three Words I Never Expected to Use’
- Give Yourself Grace’ as You Teach Concurrently
- It’s Like ‘Teaching Two Classes at Once’
- Hybrid Teaching Is Multitasking to the Umpteenth Degree’
- Strategies for Teaching Students Online and Face to Face at the Same Time
- Six Strategies I Apply to Make My Distance Learning Classes Not Terrible
- The Idea of ‘Learning Loss’ Begs Us to Ask, ‘Loss From What?’
- Students Respond to Adults’ Fixation on ‘Learning Loss’
- Pandemic Lessons for a Post-COVID-19 Classroom
- ‘My Online Learning Experience as a Student This Fall Has Been Great’
- ‘Online Learning as a Student Has Been ... Hell on Earth’
- Distance Learning ‘Has Been OK, I Guess': Students Share About This Year’s Experiences
- Teachers Share This Year’s Best Classroom Moments So Far
- Teacher-Recommended Tools for Online Learning
- 10 Favorite Online Teaching Tools Used by Educators This Year
- Effective Strategies for Using Online Student-Discussion Boards
- What Is & Isn’t Working for Teachers & Students This Year
- Making Hybrid Teaching Work for Educators & Students
- The Do’s & Don’ts of Hybrid Teaching
- Nine Ways to Implement Culturally Responsive Teaching During Distance Learning
- Strategies for Implementing Online Culturally Responsive Teaching
- Strategies for Promoting Student Collaboration in a Distance Learning Environment
- What Does Blended Learning Look Like in a Distance Learning Environment?
- Blended Learning in the Age of COVID-19
- Strategies for Online Instruction
- Twenty Tips for Online Instruction
- Strategies for Engaging Students in ‘Meaningful’ Online Learning Experiences
- ‘Teachers Need to Focus on What We Can Control This Year’
- ‘Making Personal Connections’ Will Be Key This School Year
- Lessons Learned From ‘Quaranteaching’
- ‘Don’t Forget to Breathe’ During Distance Learning
- Collaborate With Colleagues to Make It Through This School Year
- Now Is the Time to Address Education’s ‘Most Pressing Equity Issues’
- Teachers Should ‘Give Everyone Some Grace’ This Fall
- Do’s & Don’ts of Teaching in a COVID-19 Environment
- Start the Year With a ‘Primary Focus’ on Relationship-Building
- Steps to Make Your Students Feel Welcome This Fall
- Classroom Activities to Start Your Online or Hybrid New Year Strong
- Video: Tips for New Teachers This Fall
- A Superintendent Explains Why Having to Decide About Fall Reopening Is the ‘Absolute Worst’
- Visions for the Next School Year
- Schools Should Be ‘Community Connecters’ When They Reopen
- Schools Can ‘Reinvent Themselves in the Fall’
- Fall Is a ‘Tremendous Opportunity to Reimagine School’
- Videos: Student-Motivation Tips for Remote Learning
- A Superintendent’s Thoughts on Reopening Schools in the Fall
- Nine Ways to End This Crazy School Year Strong
- Adapting Social Studies for Remote Teaching
- We Might Have Gotten Remote Learning Wrong. We Can Still Fix This School Year
- Social Studies Instruction in the Age of the Coronavirus
- What Students Are Really Thinking About Online Learning
- Science Instruction in the Age of the Coronavirus
- ‘Challenges, Curiosity, Creativity, & Community’ in the Online Science Classroom
- ‘Less Is More’ in Math Distance Learning
- How to Assess Students’ Math Skills Remotely
- Student: Online Learning Is ‘Stressful and Irritating’
- Math Instruction in the Age of the Coronavirus
- ‘I Am Doing My Best’: Teaching Math During the School Closure Crisis
- ‘My Online Learning Experience as a Student Is Not So Good’
- Students Reflect on Their Distance Learning Experiences
- What We’ve Learned From 30 Days of Distance Learning
- Five Ways to Differentiate Instruction in an Online Environment
- Seven Ways to Support ELLs in Online Content Classes
- Black Students Need Love Shown Through Action Right Now
- Assessing the Needs of Black Students During the Coronavirus Crisis
- Six Weeks Into Remote Teaching & Still Learning ...
- Teacher Reflections After a Month of Distance Learning
- ‘We Do the Best We Can’: Lessons From Six Weeks of Remote Teaching
- Four Ways to Support African American Students Through the COVID-19 Emergency
- Visualization of ‘Tips for Remote Teaching With ELL Students’
- Encouraging Student Engagement in Remote Learning
- Supporting African American Students During the School Closure Crisis
- Video: ‘Tips for Remote Teaching With ELL Students’
- Six Ways Educators Can Support LGBTQ Students During COVID-19
- Reading & Writing Instruction in the Age of the Coronavirus
- Spanish-Language Infographic: ‘7 Tips for Parents Supporting Remote Learning’
- Visualization of ‘7 Tips for Parents Supporting Remote Learning’
- Infographic: ‘7 Tips for Parents Supporting Remote Learning’
- Ways to Handle Student Absences in Remote Teaching & When We’re Back in School
- Helping ELLs Succeed in Distance Learning
- Infographic: ‘7 Tips for Remote Teaching’
- Four Ways to Help Students Feel Intrinsically Motivated to Do Distance Learning
- Responding to Absenteeism During the Coronavirus Pandemic & Beyond
- Strategies to Support Some of Our Most Vulnerable Students Through Distance Learning
- Video: ‘7 Tips for Parents Supporting Remote Learning’
- Five Ways to Boost Student Participation in Remote Learning
- Overcoming Apathy in Remote Teaching
- Three Podcasts Supporting Teachers During the Coronavirus
- Video: ‘7 Tips for Remote Teaching’
- Teacher Reflections on the School Closure Emergency
- Building a ‘Sense of Community’ Online Among Teachers & Students
- Instructional Coaching During the Coronavirus Crisis
- Assisting Students With Unique Needs as Schools Close Down
- The Do’s & Don’ts of a Quick Switch to Remote Learning
- Supporting Multilingual Learners ‘Through the Storm’ of COVID-19
- What Is and Is Not Working as Educators Transition to Online Learning
- Ten Strategies for Teaching English-Language Learners Online
- Ways Educators Are Responding to School Closures
- Teachers Share Their Online-Teaching Plans
- Strategies for Teaching Online in the Age of the Coronavirus
