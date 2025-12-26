‘Constant Juggling': Teachers Share the Job Stressors That Keep Them Up at Night
Teaching Profession

‘Constant Juggling': Teachers Share the Job Stressors That Keep Them Up at Night

By Jennifer Vilcarino — December 26, 2025 1 min read
A teacher leads a lesson in an eighth-grade Spanish class.
A teacher leads a lesson in an 8th grade Spanish class. Educators are struggling with work-related stress that they aren't sleeping—find out what's causing it.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A teacher’s typical workday doesn’t stop when the school day is over. After school, many teachers still need to attend meetings, make parent phone calls and send emails, create lesson plans, and grade papers. This leaves little time to relax—and, in some cases, the job is even disrupting teachers’ sleep.

Nine in 10 teachers work on average more than 40 hours each week, according to a 2023 RAND Corp. report. Thirty-two percent of teachers reported working between 51 and 60 hours each week, compared to 5% of other working adults, the RAND survey found.

Additionally, research shows that the job of teaching often makes educators too tired for personal activities after school, especially in comparison to other working adults (46% vs. 13%).

See Also

autonomy
Recruitment & Retention 7 Things Teachers Say Would Make Them Stay on the Job
Elizabeth Heubeck, December 10, 2025
3 min read

Plus, some of the job-related stressors have no easy fix. Last year, teachers’ top concern keeping them up at night was student behavior and discipline, according to a survey by the EdWeek Research Center. Since the pandemic, student behavior has worsened, and educators feel that cellphones and social media have made it even worse.

For example, online trends have caused trouble in the classroom, like the viral Chromebook challenge earlier this year, when students inserted school supplies into the USB port of their laptops, causing them to overheat. More recently, the “six-seven” trend caused classroom chaos and annoyance, educators said.

Other job-related challenges, from unsupportive administrators to how the state and federal politics are affecting schools, can keep teachers up at night, too.

In an informal social media poll this month, Education Week asked, “Do you regularly lose sleep over work challenges and stressors?” Fifty-five percent of the 1,168 respondents said “often,” while 14% said “never.” Thirty percent said “sometimes.”

In Facebook and LinkedIn comments, educators shared more details about why they may or may not be losing sleep over their work. The responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Despite leaving the profession, the stress still haunts this educator

Even three years out of teaching, I still wake up shaken by school-themed nightmares. The worst is the active shooter scenario, but I also dream about losing a student on a field trip or an admin discovering my class left alone while I’m nowhere to be found.
Stephanie D.

While school shootings are statistically rare, they often weigh heavily on teachers’ minds. Education Week has documented how educators can move forward after a school shooting.

Some educators have found ways to cope with the workload

[I don't lose sleep] anymore. That directly affects our health and can lead to a short life span. Find an outlet. Learn to deep breathe and focus on what you can control.
Anthony C.
Balancing extra responsibilities can feel overwhelming without proper preparation. Most days, I don’t get much downtime until right before bed, which sometimes leaves me worrying about unfinished tasks. While I don’t have all the answers, I’ve found that using LMS platforms like Gemini and Brisk Teaching has made a real difference in managing the workload.
Will F.

For other educators, the stress keeps them up at night

Limited time and so many responsibilities taking away precious plan time—it seems there is always something I didn’t get to that needed to be done. Updating data sheets, MTSS data collection and posting, grading or posting grades, calling a parent—it's constant juggling, and one ball is always being dropped depending on the day and what is the highest level of need or demand. All of that rolls through my mind, and during peak demand times of year, sleep sometimes evades me.
Teresa M
Absolutely, especially on Sundays. Messes up my whole week sometimes.
Miguel R.
Keeping up with new technologies, class prep, dealing with various working styles, always trying to build and grow and learn, and then keeping up to your own expectations is exhausting! Gratifying, but exhausting.
Brian T.

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Job Satisfaction School-Life Balance Teacher Wellness

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Opinion After 30 Years as a Teacher, He Became an Interviewer on YouTube. Here's Why
He’s interviewed Nobel laureates, National Book Award winners, and influential education thinkers.
Rick Hess
6 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Teaching Profession When Teachers Become Parents, They Gain a New Perspective of the Job
While parenthood can present challenges, it also offers opportunities for educators.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
African American father and his daughter walking to school.
Mladen Zivkovic/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Live Event Work Flexibility, Leader Stability Keys to High Teacher Morale
Education Week and the Boston Globe partnered on an event exploring the "State of Teaching" project.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
The Boston Globe’s Christopher Huffaker leads a panel about how to support teachers' morale and development at the Boston Children's Museum in Massachusetts on Dec. 4, 2025. The Globe partnered with Education Week in staging the the "State of Teaching" event.
The Boston Globe’s Christopher Huffaker leads a panel about supporting teachers' morale and development at the Boston Children's Museum on Dec. 4, 2025. The Globe partnered with Education Week in staging the event.<br/>
Suzanne Kreiter/Boston Globe
Teaching Profession Do Cellphone Bans Curb Teacher Burnout?
Researchers examined the impact on teachers in two middle schools.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Illustration of crossed out cellphone, equal sign and happy face.
F. Sheehan/Education Week + Getty
Load More ▼