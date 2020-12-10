Teaching Profession
- Teaching Profession Has the Public Turned on Teachers?The rift over when school buildings should reopen has caused teachers to feel like they've lost public support. But have they?Teaching Profession Chicago Teachers Vote to Continue Remote TeachingChicago Teachers Union announced Sunday its members "overwhelmingly" chose to conduct only remote work beginning Monday.Teaching Profession After a Stillbirth, This Teacher Was Denied Paid Leave for Recovery. Here's Her StoryA District of Columbia teacher delivered a stillborn baby and was denied paid maternity leave. Her story, told here, is not uncommon.Teaching Profession Opinion What Your Students Will Remember About YouThe best teachers care about students unconditionally but, at the same time, ask them to do things they can’t yet do.Teaching Profession High Risk for COVID-19 and Forced Back to Class: One Teacher's StoryOne theater teacher in Austin has a serious heart condition and cancer, but was denied the ability to work remotely. Here is her story.Teaching Profession Photos What Education Looked Like in 2020A visual recap of K-12 education in 2020 across the United States.Teaching Profession Teachers Are Already Getting COVID-19 VaccinesSome counties in Indiana began vaccinating teachers this week, ahead of schedule.Teaching Profession Teachers Can Apply PPE Costs to Their $250 Educator Tax Deduction. Is That Enough?Many teachers were hoping the $250 tax break would be increased for this school year, given other expenses they've had to contend with.Teaching Profession Opinion The 11 Most Popular Classroom Q&A Posts of the YearHere are this year's most popular columns.Teaching Profession 1 Swim Team, 3 COVID-19 Deaths: A Widow's StoryFirst coronavirus killed Chandler High's swim team coach. Then it orphaned a team captain. The coach's widow is taking one day at a time.Teaching Profession The Teaching Profession in 2020 (in Charts)The research published this year paints a picture of a profession under pressure.Teaching Profession Teachers in High-Poverty Schools Penalized Unfairly on Observations, Study SaysThe study found that Black teachers were disproportionately given lower classroom observation scores due to factors beyond their control.Teaching Profession Opinion Biden's Victory Will Complicate Union Resistance to School ReopeningIf Biden says kids should be back in school, unions can no longer insist school reopening is just a Trumpian rush back to business as usual.Teaching Profession How Teachers' Unions Are Influencing Decisions on School ReopeningsWith coronavirus cases surging, labor groups are often pushing for a conservative approach to getting teachers and kids back in buildings.Teaching Profession Opinion Are You a Tough Teacher? Research Shows You May Be More EffectiveStudents may give higher ratings to teachers who give out good grades, but that doesn't mean they're learning more.