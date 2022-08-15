During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is Writing Instruction.
You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. Teaching Writing Requires Leaving Students With an ‘I Can Do It!’ Spirit
Three educators share suggestions for writing instruction, including a visual-thinking strategy. Read more.
2. Four Strategies for Effective Writing Instruction
Three educators share their best ideas on K-12 writing instruction, including writing frames and graphic organizers. Read more.
3. Seven Strategies for Grammar Instruction
Five educators share instructional strategies for engaging and effective grammar instruction. Read more.
4. 17 Approaches for Encouraging Students to Revise Their Writing
Five educators offer instructional strategies to use when teaching writing revision, including the power of an authentic audience. Read more.
5. Ways to Help Ignite Students’ Intrinsic Desire for Writing Revision
Five educators make suggestions that might help students want to revise their writing, including by using “editing stations.” Read more.
6. ‘I No Longer Give Grades on Student Writing Assignments, and It’s the Best Thing Ever!’
Five educators share how they have helped students motivate themselves to revise their writing. Read more.
7. Making Revision of Writing a ‘Collaborative Process’
Six educators discuss strategies they’ve used to encourage students to revise their writing, such as demonstrating their own practice. Read more.
8. 12 Strategies for Encouraging Students to Want to Revise Their Writing
Four educators share suggestions for creating the classroom conditions in which students want to make revisions to their writing. Read more.
9. Spreading ‘Poetry Love’ in the Classroom
Nine educators share instructional strategies they use to teach poetry, including through read-alouds and through studying and writing odes. Read more.
10. Teaching Poetry in ‘Playful’ Ways
Four educators share multiple ways to teach poetry, including by modeling and by mimic writing, so that students can enjoy and appreciate the literary form. Read more.
More Q&A posts about writing instruction:
- Six Ways to Teach Poetry
- Students Feel More Motivated When Writing for ‘Authentic Audiences’
- ‘Invite Students to Write Real Arguments’
- ‘Design Writing Tasks That Bridge the Gap Between Classroom & Outside World’
- Ways Students Can Write for ‘Authentic Audiences’
- ‘When Students Send Their Work Out Into the World, It Changes Everything’
- Reading & Writing Instruction in the Age of the Coronavirus
- Connecting Reading & Writing ‘Is a High-Leverage Move’
- Ways Reading Can Support Writing Instruction
- ‘Writing Helps Grow Readers’
- ‘Writing Directly Benefits Students’ Reading Skills’
- ‘We Should Embrace Writing in Social Studies’
- Ways to Integrate Writing in Social Studies Classes
- ‘Not All Feedback Is Created Equal’
- ‘Sometimes the Best Student-Writing Feedback Is Encouragement to Keep Going’
- Ways to Give Effective Feedback on Student Writing
- Provide Feedback on Writing That ‘Helps Students Tell Their Story’
- ‘Writing Frames Help Students Organize Their Thinking’
- ‘Writing Frames Are the Recipes of Writing’
- Strategies for Using Writing ‘Frames’ and ‘Structures’
- How to ‘Weave Writing Throughout Science Lessons’
- Ways to Integrate Writing Into Science Classes
- Mistakes Made in Writing Instruction & What to Do Instead
- Avoiding ‘Missed Opportunities’ in Writing Instruction
- ‘Do Not Grade Every Piece of Writing a Student Creates’
- We Need to ‘Slow Down’ When Teaching Writing
- ‘Writing in Math Class Is a Win-Win for Students & Teachers’
- Writing Instruction & the Common Core—Part Three
- Preparing Students to Write Is ‘About Our Own Collaboration’
- Developing Student Writers by Letting Them Talk ...
- Many Ways English Teachers Can Improve Their Craft
- ‘Ten Elements of Effective Instruction’
- Many Ways to Help Students Develop Academic Vocabulary
- Celebrating Our Students’ Good Writing
- Helping Our Students Become Better Writers, Part Two
- Helping Boys Become Stronger Writers
- A ‘Napkin Curriculum for Writing’
- Teaching Writing by Respecting Student Ideas
Explore other thematic posts:
- It Was Another Busy School Year. What Resonated for You?
- How to Best Address Race and Racism in the Classroom
- Schools Just Let Out, But What Are the Best Ways to Begin the Coming Year?
- Classroom Management Starts With Student Engagement
- Teacher Takeaways From the Pandemic: What’s Worked? What Hasn’t?
- The School Year Has Ended. What Are Some Lessons to Close Out Next Year?
- Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning Present Challenges. Here’s How to Help
- How to Challenge Normative Gender Culture to Support All Students
- What Students Like (and Don’t Like) About School
- Technology Is the Tool, Not the Teacher
- How to Make Parent Engagement Meaningful
- Teaching Social Studies Isn’t for the Faint of Heart
- Differentiated Instruction Doesn’t Need to Be a Heavy Lift
- How to Help Students Embrace Reading. Educators Weigh In
- 10 Strategies for Reaching English-Learners
- 10 Ways to Include Teachers in Important Policy Decisions
- 10 Teacher-Proofed Strategies for Improving Math Instruction
- Give Students a Role in Their Education
- Are There Better Ways Than Standardized Tests to Assess Students? Educators Think So
- How to Meet the Challenges of Teaching Science
- If I’d Only Known. Veteran Teachers Offer Advice for Beginners
The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.