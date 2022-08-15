Writing Well Means Rewriting, Rewriting, Rewriting
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Reading & Literacy Opinion

Writing Well Means Rewriting, Rewriting, Rewriting

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 15, 2022 4 min read
Conceptual image of finding finding a different approach or path.
Eoneren/E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Writing Instruction.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

writingneedsjago

1. Teaching Writing Requires Leaving Students With an ‘I Can Do It!’ Spirit

Three educators share suggestions for writing instruction, including a visual-thinking strategy. Read more.

2. Four Strategies for Effective Writing Instruction

Three educators share their best ideas on K-12 writing instruction, including writing frames and graphic organizers. Read more.

3. Seven Strategies for Grammar Instruction

Five educators share instructional strategies for engaging and effective grammar instruction. Read more.

4. 17 Approaches for Encouraging Students to Revise Their Writing

Five educators offer instructional strategies to use when teaching writing revision, including the power of an authentic audience. Read more.

5. Ways to Help Ignite Students’ Intrinsic Desire for Writing Revision

Five educators make suggestions that might help students want to revise their writing, including by using “editing stations.” Read more.

6. ‘I No Longer Give Grades on Student Writing Assignments, and It’s the Best Thing Ever!’

Five educators share how they have helped students motivate themselves to revise their writing. Read more.

7. Making Revision of Writing a ‘Collaborative Process’

Six educators discuss strategies they’ve used to encourage students to revise their writing, such as demonstrating their own practice. Read more.

8. 12 Strategies for Encouraging Students to Want to Revise Their Writing

Four educators share suggestions for creating the classroom conditions in which students want to make revisions to their writing. Read more.

9. Spreading ‘Poetry Love’ in the Classroom

Nine educators share instructional strategies they use to teach poetry, including through read-alouds and through studying and writing odes. Read more.

10. Teaching Poetry in ‘Playful’ Ways

Four educators share multiple ways to teach poetry, including by modeling and by mimic writing, so that students can enjoy and appreciate the literary form. Read more.

More Q&A posts about writing instruction:

Explore other thematic posts:

Related Tags:
Writing Instruction

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., August 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Get a Strong Start to the New School Year
Get insights and actions from Education Week journalists and expert guests on how to start the new school year on strong footing.
Register
Wed., August 24, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar A Roadmap to Multisensory Early Literacy Instruction: Accelerate Growth for All Students 
How can you develop key literacy skills with a diverse range of learners? Explore best practices and tips to meet the needs of all students. 
Register
Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy 5 Insights on Getting the ‘Science of Reading’ Into Classrooms
Here are 5 things to know from EdWeek's reporting on the national movement to overhaul reading instruction.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
First grader Geniss Gibbs practices reading skills at Eastern Elementary School in Washington, N.C., on May 23, 2022.
First grader Geniss Gibbs practices reading skills at Eastern Elementary School in Washington, N.C., in May.
Kate Medley for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Opinion How to Help Students Embrace Reading. Educators Weigh In
To encourage the development of lifelong-reading habits in their students, educators must use both science and art.
Larry Ferlazzo
3 min read
Surreal Illustration of books flying through the air
Jorm Sangsorn/iStock
Reading & Literacy Tracker Which States Have Passed 'Science of Reading' Laws? What's in Them?
Education Week tracks which states mandate that schools use evidence-based methods to teach young students how to read.
Sarah Schwartz
1 min read
Reading interventionist Laura Beth Ross teaches reading skills to first graders at Eastern Elementary in Washington, N.C., on May 23, 2022.
Reading interventionist Laura Beth Ross teaches reading skills to first graders at Eastern Elementary in Washington, N.C., on May 23, 2022.
Kate Medley for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Project What Is LETRS? Why One Training Is Dominating 'Science of Reading' Efforts
The intensive, expensive teacher training has boomed—but what does it include? And does it work?
Sarah Schwartz
12 min read
Monica Littlefield teaches reading skills to her first grade class at Eastern Elementary School in Washington, N.C., on May 23, 2022.
Monica Littlefield teaches reading skills to her first grade class at Eastern Elementary School in Washington, N.C., on May 23, 2022.
Kate Medley for Education Week
Load More ▼