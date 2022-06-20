During the summer, I will be sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

But, before I begin that series, I’m sharing the most popular posts published over the past 10 months.

You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

Image by Valentina Gonzalez

1. What Are the Best Strategies for Small-Group Instruction?

For teachers starting out, take small steps in introducing small-group instruction. Try a single strategy and add time as you go along. Read more .

2. 6 Small Instructional Changes Teachers Can Make for Big Results

Increasing “wait time,” offering students more choice, and differentiating instruction in simple ways are a few manageable changes. Read more .

3. 8 Ways the Pandemic May Affect Students in the Future

Emotional tolls and learning loss aren’t surprising, but students honed their technology, personal, and social skills in unexpected ways. Read more .

4. Would You Urge a Young Person to Go Into Teaching? What Teachers Say

There’s no one answer to explain why teachers would recommend (or not) their profession. What is clear: It’s rewarding. Read more .

5. A Good Colleague Can Make or Break Any Teacher

At the heart of learning for teachers is the support, wisdom, and inspiration of colleagues—whether in Year I or during crises. Read more .

6. 17 Favorite Classroom-Learning Games

Educators share learning games that can be used in all subject areas. Read more

7. How to Fall in Love With Teaching Again and Other Morale Boosters

Cultivating a sense of play in the classroom is one key strategy teachers are using to combat the stress of coping with Omicron. Read more .

8. 20 Ways to Support Students With Learning Differences This Year

Embedding student voices and perspectives into the classroom is one piece of advice educators offer in this third pandemic-affected school year. Read more .

9. Teacher: ‘Omicron Is Truly Bringing Education to Its Knees’

Mindfulness exercises, flexible and fun assignments, and high-interest lesson topics can make the relentless situation more bearable. Read more .

10. 18 Ways to Improve Teacher Observations

Holding pre- and post-conferences, showing more compassion and less judgment, and organizing peer observations are valuable. Read more .