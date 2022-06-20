It Was Another Busy School Year. What Resonated for You?
It Was Another Busy School Year. What Resonated for You?

By Larry Ferlazzo — June 20, 2022 1 min read
Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet works with a student at Raices Dual Language Academy, a public school in Central Falls, R.I., in February. Pandemic-related news continues to stir interest.
David Goldman/AP
Larry Ferlazzo
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I will be sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

But, before I begin that series, I’m sharing the most popular posts published over the past 10 months.

You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

valentinainfographic

Image by Valentina Gonzalez

1. What Are the Best Strategies for Small-Group Instruction?

For teachers starting out, take small steps in introducing small-group instruction. Try a single strategy and add time as you go along. Read more.

2. 6 Small Instructional Changes Teachers Can Make for Big Results

Increasing “wait time,” offering students more choice, and differentiating instruction in simple ways are a few manageable changes. Read more.

3. 8 Ways the Pandemic May Affect Students in the Future

Emotional tolls and learning loss aren’t surprising, but students honed their technology, personal, and social skills in unexpected ways. Read more.

4. Would You Urge a Young Person to Go Into Teaching? What Teachers Say

There’s no one answer to explain why teachers would recommend (or not) their profession. What is clear: It’s rewarding. Read more.

5. A Good Colleague Can Make or Break Any Teacher

At the heart of learning for teachers is the support, wisdom, and inspiration of colleagues—whether in Year I or during crises. Read more.

6. 17 Favorite Classroom-Learning Games

Educators share learning games that can be used in all subject areas. Read more

7. How to Fall in Love With Teaching Again and Other Morale Boosters

Cultivating a sense of play in the classroom is one key strategy teachers are using to combat the stress of coping with Omicron. Read more.

8. 20 Ways to Support Students With Learning Differences This Year

Embedding student voices and perspectives into the classroom is one piece of advice educators offer in this third pandemic-affected school year. Read more.

9. Teacher: ‘Omicron Is Truly Bringing Education to Its Knees’

Mindfulness exercises, flexible and fun assignments, and high-interest lesson topics can make the relentless situation more bearable. Read more.

10. 18 Ways to Improve Teacher Observations

Holding pre- and post-conferences, showing more compassion and less judgment, and organizing peer observations are valuable. Read more.

