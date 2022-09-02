What’s the Best Professional-Development Advice? Teachers and Students Have Their Say
What’s the Best Professional-Development Advice? Teachers and Students Have Their Say

By Larry Ferlazzo — September 02, 2022 6 min read
Larry Ferlazzo
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Professional Development.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

1. In 6 Words, More Teaching Advice

Ponder this gem: “Want respect? Respect your students first.” Read more.

2. Advice From Teachers in 7 Words or Less

Common sense and simplicity are at the heart of the best advice. Read more.

3. How to Build Your Own Professional Development

The authors of a self-directed learning guide for educators of multilingual learners talk about how teachers can hone their craft. Read more.

4. Want Successful Professional Development? Try Promoting Curiosity

Some hallmarks of fruitful PD include partnering with colleagues and asking students to take part. Read more.

5. The Importance of ‘Learner-Centered’ Professional Development

The best PD sessions help teachers learn by doing and steer clear of sit-and-get presentations. Read more.

6. Professional Development Doesn’t Have to Be Boring and Painful

Students and subject-matter experts offer some of the best professional development. Read more.

7. Advice for New Middle School Teachers From Four Veterans

Emphasizing relationships with students and teacher self-care, along with showing love, are some pieces of advice from veterans. Read more.

8. Think Like This: Students Have the Best of Intentions

Students have taught teachers not to assume students’ aims are bad, humor and compassion are to be valued, and status doesn’t impress them. Read more.

9. Want Great Life Lessons? Pay Attention to Students

Being more aware of privilege, talking less, and taking time to make judgments are a few lessons students have taught teachers. Read more.

10. A Lesson From Students: Believe Success Is Possible for Every Learner

Believe in the potential greatness of every student and don’t make assumptions are two takeaways teachers have learned from their students. Read more.

More Q&A posts about professional development:

Explore other thematic posts:

Related Tags:
Teacher PD

