Policy & Politics

Education news, analysis, and opinion about the legislation, guidance, policies and people involved in federal and state government
Policy & Politics Opinion Are You Contributing to Truth Decay?
Our political discourse, and what we search for online, is contributing to truth decay. It's time that it stops.
Peter DeWitt
6 min read
Federal Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Food Benefits for Children Missing School Meals
The order is designed to extend nutritional benefits that his administration says would benefit children.
Andrew Ujifusa
2 min read
Federal How Biden's Data Mandate Could Help Schools Navigate the COVID-19 Crisis
An executive order directs the Education Department to collect data on issues like whether schools offer in-person learning.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Federal Republican Who Endorsed School Shooting Conspiracies to Join House Education Panel
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greeene's comments have drawn calls for her resignation from gun-control groups like March For Our Lives-Parkland.
Andrew Ujifusa
3 min read
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., waves as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., on Jan. 4, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., waves as then-President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Republican Senate candidates in Dalton, Ga., on Jan.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Law & Courts High Court Declines Appeals From Teachers Seeking Union-Fee Refunds Based on 'Janus' Case
The justices refused several appeals that sought to revive bids for refunds of years of collective-bargaining fees by union objectors.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
supreme court SOC
Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Shows You Don't Have to Leave to Succeed
The new U.S. secretary of education nominee sends a hopeful message to students long told they must leave their neighborhoods to make a mark.
Roberto Padilla & Nancy Gutiérrez
5 min read
A diverse community of people tending small plots of plantings
Tasiania/iStock<br/>
Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Deserves a Chance to Prove His Mettle
Miguel Cardona's lack of a paper trail means most of us don’t yet know enough about him to make an informed judgment. That's fine.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty

From Politics K-12 Blog

Federal Early Education Department Appointees Have Links to Jill Biden, Teachers' Unions
President Joe Biden's 12 appointments have links to the players who could exert the most influence on the new administration's K-12 policy.
Andrew Ujifusa
4 min read
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hug as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hug as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House on inauguration day.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal Biden Launches New Strategy to Combat COVID-19, Reopen Schools
The president plans a more centralized strategy that includes broader vaccine efforts, more data on the pandemic, and new school guidance.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Public School 95 in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn is one of many schools in New York ordered to close due to a flare-up of coronavirus cases in the area on Oct. 5, 2020.
Public School 95 in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn is one of many schools in New York ordered to close due to a flare-up of coronavirus cases in the area on Oct. 5, 2020.
Kathy Willens/AP
Education Funding What Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' Would Do for Schools and Students, in One Chart
Biden's plan would provide $130 billion in direct aid to K-12 to help schools reopen, but other pieces would also affect education.
Andrew Ujifusa
1 min read
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President Joe Biden speaks last year in Wilmington, Del.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Federal Biden Revokes Trump's 'Patriotic Education' Order, Will Shield DACA
Joe Biden took a flurry of executive actions on his first day as president that included a new government-wide emphasis on racial equity.
Andrew Ujifusa
3 min read
Joe Biden departs a news conference after introducing his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Joe Biden departs a news conference after introducing his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts Dec. 1 in Wilmington, Del.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Events

More Policy & Politics

EdWeek Market Brief

Purchasing Alert Fla. District Seeks Online Digital Curriculum Provider; Conn. System Wants Curriculum Management Audit
A South Carolina district is hiring a search firm to find a superintendent, and a Connecticut K-12 system is buying a curriculum management audit.
Brian Bradley
2 min read
Marketplace K-12 A Big Focus on AI, and K-12 to College Transitions in USC’s Ed-Tech Accelerator Program
USC’s EDGE Accelerator program makes it clear that the women- and minority-led ed-tech companies it supports are "not the outliers."
Jayden Khatib
4 min read
Marketplace K-12 States’ Education Budget Proposals for Next Year Not as Bleak as Many Predicted
Federal stimulus funds are helping states fill the gaps in anticipated revenues as they craft their fiscal year 2020 budgets.
Brian Bradley
5 min read
Exclusive Data Tracking State and District Policies for Remote, Hybrid, and In-Person Instruction
A pair of databases gives education companies and other organizations insights on the school reopening policies in states and school districts.
Sean Cavanagh
1 min read
