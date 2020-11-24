Policy & Politics
Policy & Politics Opinion Are You Contributing to Truth Decay?
Our political discourse, and what we search for online, is contributing to truth decay. It's time that it stops.
Federal Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Food Benefits for Children Missing School Meals
The order is designed to extend nutritional benefits that his administration says would benefit children.
Federal How Biden's Data Mandate Could Help Schools Navigate the COVID-19 Crisis
An executive order directs the Education Department to collect data on issues like whether schools offer in-person learning.
Federal Republican Who Endorsed School Shooting Conspiracies to Join House Education Panel
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greeene's comments have drawn calls for her resignation from gun-control groups like March For Our Lives-Parkland.
Law & Courts High Court Declines Appeals From Teachers Seeking Union-Fee Refunds Based on 'Janus' Case
The justices refused several appeals that sought to revive bids for refunds of years of collective-bargaining fees by union objectors.
Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Shows You Don't Have to Leave to Succeed
The new U.S. secretary of education nominee sends a hopeful message to students long told they must leave their neighborhoods to make a mark.
Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Deserves a Chance to Prove His Mettle
Miguel Cardona's lack of a paper trail means most of us don’t yet know enough about him to make an informed judgment. That's fine.
Federal Early Education Department Appointees Have Links to Jill Biden, Teachers' Unions
President Joe Biden's 12 appointments have links to the players who could exert the most influence on the new administration's K-12 policy.
Federal Biden Launches New Strategy to Combat COVID-19, Reopen Schools
The president plans a more centralized strategy that includes broader vaccine efforts, more data on the pandemic, and new school guidance.
Education Funding What Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' Would Do for Schools and Students, in One Chart
Biden's plan would provide $130 billion in direct aid to K-12 to help schools reopen, but other pieces would also affect education.
Federal Biden Revokes Trump's 'Patriotic Education' Order, Will Shield DACA
Joe Biden took a flurry of executive actions on his first day as president that included a new government-wide emphasis on racial equity.
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Purchasing Alert Fla. District Seeks Online Digital Curriculum Provider; Conn. System Wants Curriculum Management Audit
A South Carolina district is hiring a search firm to find a superintendent, and a Connecticut K-12 system is buying a curriculum management audit.
Marketplace K-12 A Big Focus on AI, and K-12 to College Transitions in USC’s Ed-Tech Accelerator Program
USC’s EDGE Accelerator program makes it clear that the women- and minority-led ed-tech companies it supports are "not the outliers."
Marketplace K-12 States’ Education Budget Proposals for Next Year Not as Bleak as Many Predicted
Federal stimulus funds are helping states fill the gaps in anticipated revenues as they craft their fiscal year 2020 budgets.
Exclusive Data Tracking State and District Policies for Remote, Hybrid, and In-Person Instruction
A pair of databases gives education companies and other organizations insights on the school reopening policies in states and school districts.