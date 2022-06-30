The School Year Has Ended. What Are Some Lessons to Close Out Next Year?
The School Year Has Ended. What Are Some Lessons to Close Out Next Year?

By Larry Ferlazzo — June 30, 2022 1 min read
Illustration of a young person walking into the bright horizon
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Larry Ferlazzo
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Best Ways to End the School Year. I know the topic is a bit early—or late. However, it will be here for future reference!

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

theendsaid

1. Nine Ways to End This Crazy School Year Strong

Eight educators share nine activities that can be used to close this COVID-19-interrupted year, including reflecting back on the year and looking ahead to see how it will be viewed in the future. Read more.

2. End the Year With Moments ‘Students Will Remember’

Pernille Ripp, Alfonso Gonzalez, Jeremy Adams, Roxanna Elden, Ann Mausbach, Kim Morrison, Michael Haggen, and Maia Heyck-Merlin contribute their ideas on how to end the school year well. Read more.

3. Ways to Use Class Time During the Last Two Weeks of School

This post offers suggestions from two exceptional teacher authors: Roxanna Elden and Donalyn Miller. Read more.

4. Ideas for the Last Two Weeks of School—Part Two

This piece includes responses from three great educators: Chris Wejr, Alice Mercer, and Bill Ivey. Read more.

