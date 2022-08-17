During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is Author Interviews.
You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. How to Build Your Own Professional Development
The authors of a self-directed learning guide for educators of multilingual learners talk about how teachers can hone their craft.
2. ‘Ratchetdemic: Reimagining Academic Success'—An Interview With Author Christopher Emdin
The author talks about student rights in the classroom, student discovery of knowledge, and viewing students through the asset lens.
3. Author Interview: ‘Reading & Writing With English Learners’
Authors Valentina Gonzalez and Melinda Miller answer questions about their book Reading & Writing with English Learners: A Framework for K-5.
4. Eight Strategies for Engaging in Culturally Relevant Teaching
Mariana Souto-Manning answers questions about her book, No More Culturally Irrelevant Teaching, in the final post of a two-part series.
5. Author Interview: ‘No More Culturally Irrelevant Teaching’
Mariana Souto-Manning discusses her book, which highlights designing spaces where BIPOC students feel, see, and experience belonging.
6. Author Interview: ‘Cultural Competence Now’
Vernita Mayfield agreed to answer a few questions about her book, Cultural Competence Now: 56 Exercises to Help Educators Understand and Challenge Bias, Racism, and Privilege.
7. Author Interview With Gholdy Muhammad: ‘Cultivating Genius’
For the 100th book-related post in this blog, Gholdy Muhammad agreed to answer a few questions about her new book, Cultivating Genius: An Equity Framework for Culturally and Historically Responsive Literacy.
8. Author Interview: ‘Culturally Responsive Education in the Classroom’
Adeyemi Stembridge talks about his new book, Culturally Responsive Education in the Classroom: An Equity Framework for Pedagogy, including explaining the difference between "equity" and "equality."
9. Author Interview: ‘Be Excellent on Purpose’
Sanée Bell agreed to answer a few questions about her new book, Be Excellent On Purpose: Intentional Strategies for Impactful Leadership.
10. Author Interview: ‘Collaborative Lesson Study’
Vicki S. Collet agreed to answer a few questions about her book, Collaborative Lesson Study: ReVisioning Teacher Professional Development.
More Q&A posts about author interview:
- Author Interview: ‘Unconscious Bias in Schools’
- Author Interview: ‘Working Hard, Working Happy’
- Author Interview: ‘Speaking for Ourselves’
- Author Interview: ‘The Right Tools’
- Author Interview: ‘Black Appetite. White Food.’
- Author Interview: ‘Breathing New Life Into Book Clubs’
- Author Interview: ‘Preparing Students for Writing Beyond School’
- Author Interview: ‘Teaching Science to English Learners’
- Author Interview: ‘The Aspiring Principal’
- Author Interview: ‘Co-Teaching for English-Learners’
- Author Interview: Enhancing the ‘Mental Bandwidth’ of Students
- Author Interview: ‘Helping Students Reclaim Cognitive Resources Lost to Poverty and Racism’
- Author Interview: ‘Adventures in Teacher Leadership’
- Author Interview: ‘What We Know About Grading’
- Author Interview: Sonia Nieto & Alicia Lopez on ‘Teaching, A Life’s Work’
- Author Interview: ‘All Learning Is Social and Emotional’
- Author Interview With Rich Milner: ‘Reimagining Classroom Management’ for Equity’
- Author Interview With Jennifer Serravallo: ‘Understanding Texts & Readers’
- Author Interview With Shanna Peeples: ‘Think Like Socrates’
- Author Interview With Matthew Kay: ‘Not Light, But Fire’
- Author Interview With Donalyn Miller: ‘Reading in the Wild’
- Author Interview With Ellin Oliver Keene: ‘Engaging Children’
- Author Interview With Roxanna Elden: ‘Adequate Yearly Progress’
- Author Interview With Julia Thompson: ‘First Year Teacher’s Survival Guide’
- Author Interview With Regie Routman: ‘Literacy Essentials’
- Author Interview With Rick Wormeli: ‘Fair Isn’t Always Equal’
- Author Interview With Kelly Gallagher & Penny Kittle: ‘180 Days’
- Author Interview: ‘Creating Citizens’
- Author Interview: ‘Deep Learning: Engage the World, Change the World’
- Author Interview: ‘Motivated: Designing Math Classrooms Where Students Want to Join In’
- Author Interview: ‘Just Ask Us: Kids Speak Out on Student Engagement’
- Author Interview: ‘Write, Think, Learn’
- ‘The Newcomers': An Interview With Helen Thorpe
- Author Interview: ‘The Listening Leader’
- Author Interview: ‘Culturally Relevant Teaching’
- Interview With Deborah Meier & Emily Gasoi: ‘Schools Belong to You & Me’
- Author Interview: ‘Teacher Agency for Equity’
- Author Interview: ‘Passionate Readers’
- ‘Disrupting Thinking': An Interview With Kylene Beers and Robert E. Probst
- ‘Making Evaluation Meaningful’
- ‘Culturally Sustaining Pedagogies’
- ‘Learn Better’
- ‘The Essentials for Standards-Driven Classrooms’
- ‘Teaching Kids to Thrive’
- ‘Digital Writing for English-Language Learners’
- ‘101 Strategies to Make Academic Vocabulary Stick’
- ‘It Won’t Be Easy': An Interview With Author Tom Rademacher
- ‘Teach Like Finland’
- ‘Understanding Key Education Issues’
- ‘The Perfect Assessment System’
- Growing Critically Conscious Teachers
- ‘How the Brain Learns’
- ‘The ABCs of How We Learn’
- ‘Students at the Center’
- ‘The Writing Strategies Book': An Interview With Jennifer Serravallo
- ‘#EduMatch: Snapshot in Education’
- ‘Visible Learning for Mathematics’
- ‘More Mirrors in the Classroom’
- ‘Visible Learning for Literacy': An Interview With Doug Fisher and Nancy Frey
- ‘Why We Teach Now': An Interview With Sonia Nieto
- ‘No More Reading For Junk': An Interview With Barbara Marinak & Linda Gambrell
- ‘Partnering With Parents’ by Asking Questions
- ‘Critical Questions for Inspiring Classroom Excellence': An Interview With Baruti K. Kafele
- ‘Excellence Through Equity': An Interview With Pedro Noguera & Alan Blankstein
- ‘Learning That Lasts': An Interview With Ron Berger, Libby Woodfin, & Anne Vilen
- ‘Total Participation Techniques': An Interview With Pérsida & William Himmele
- ‘The Genius Hour Guidebook': An Interview With Denise Krebs & Gallit Zvi
- ‘Helping Children Succeed': An Interview With Paul Tough
- ‘Peak': An Interview With Anders Ericsson & Robert Pool
- ‘For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood...': An Interview With Chris Emdin
- ‘Reading Nonfiction': An Interview With Kylene Beers & Robert Probst
- ‘Building School 2.0': An Interview With Chris Lehmann & Zac Chase
- ‘The New Teacher Revolution': An Interview With Josh Stumpenhorst
- ‘See Me After Class': An Interview With Roxanna Elden
- Book Review: Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between The World & Me’
- ‘School Culture Rewired': An Interview With Steve Gruenert & Todd Whitaker
- ‘The Reading Strategies Book': An Interview With Jennifer Serravallo
- ‘Culturally Responsive Teaching': An Interview With Zaretta Hammond
- ‘Reinventing Writing': An Interview With Vicki Davis
- ‘The Marshmallow Test': An Interview With Walter Mischel
- ‘There Are So Many Inspirational Teachers Out There': An Interview With Meenoo Rami
- ‘Collaboration Is Crucial': An Interview With Carmen Fariña, chancellor of the New York City schools, & co-author Laura Kotch
- ‘A More Beautiful Question': An Interview With Warren Berger
- Teaching Without Connecting Is ‘Futile': An Interview With Annette Breaux & Todd Whitaker
- ‘Myths & Lies’ That Threaten Our Schools: An Interview With David Berliner & Gene Glass
- ‘Digital Leadership': An Interview With Eric Sheninger
- ‘Read, Write, Lead': An Interview With Regie Routman
- ‘Building A Better Teacher': An Interview With Elizabeth Green
- ‘The Teacher Wars': An Interview With Dana Goldstein
- ‘Teachers As ‘Givers, Takers & Matchers': An Interview With Adam Grant
- ‘Teachers Need To Behave Like Johnny Appleseeds': An Interview With Daniel Coyle
- ‘There Are No Shortcuts': An Interview With Rafe Esquith
- An Interview With Paul Tough On Character & Schools
- Teachers as ‘Persuaders': An Interview With Daniel Pink
- Several Ways We Can Help Students Develop Good Habits
- Several Ways to Help Students Develop Self-Control
- Part Two of Several Ways We Can Help Students Develop Good Habits
Explore other thematic posts:
- It Was Another Busy School Year. What Resonated for You?
- How to Best Address Race and Racism in the Classroom
- Schools Just Let Out, But What Are the Best Ways to Begin the Coming Year?
- Classroom Management Starts With Student Engagement
- Teacher Takeaways From the Pandemic: What’s Worked? What Hasn’t?
- The School Year Has Ended. What Are Some Lessons to Close Out Next Year?
- Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning Present Challenges. Here’s How to Help
- How to Challenge Normative Gender Culture to Support All Students
- What Students Like (and Don’t Like) About School
- Technology Is the Tool, Not the Teacher
- How to Make Parent Engagement Meaningful
- Teaching Social Studies Isn’t for the Faint of Heart
- Differentiated Instruction Doesn’t Need to Be a Heavy Lift
- How to Help Students Embrace Reading. Educators Weigh In
- 10 Strategies for Reaching English-Learners
- 10 Ways to Include Teachers in Important Policy Decisions
- 10 Teacher-Proofed Strategies for Improving Math Instruction
- Give Students a Role in Their Education
- Are There Better Ways Than Standardized Tests to Assess Students? Educators Think So
- How to Meet the Challenges of Teaching Science
- If I’d Only Known. Veteran Teachers Offer Advice for Beginners
- Writing Well Means Rewriting, Rewriting, Rewriting
