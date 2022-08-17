During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Author Interviews.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

1. How to Build Your Own Professional Development

The authors of a self-directed learning guide for educators of multilingual learners talk about how teachers can hone their craft. Read more.

2. ‘Ratchetdemic: Reimagining Academic Success'—An Interview With Author Christopher Emdin

The author talks about student rights in the classroom, student discovery of knowledge, and viewing students through the asset lens. Read more.

3. Author Interview: ‘Reading & Writing With English Learners’

Authors Valentina Gonzalez and Melinda Miller answer questions about their book Reading & Writing with English Learners: A Framework for K-5. Read more.

4. Eight Strategies for Engaging in Culturally Relevant Teaching

Mariana Souto-Manning answers questions about her book, No More Culturally Irrelevant Teaching, in the final post of a two-part series. Read more.

5. Author Interview: ‘No More Culturally Irrelevant Teaching’

Mariana Souto-Manning discusses her book, which highlights designing spaces where BIPOC students feel, see, and experience belonging. Read more.

6. Author Interview: ‘Cultural Competence Now’

Vernita Mayfield agreed to answer a few questions about her book, Cultural Competence Now: 56 Exercises to Help Educators Understand and Challenge Bias, Racism, and Privilege. Read more.

7. Author Interview With Gholdy Muhammad: ‘Cultivating Genius’

For the 100th book-related post in this blog, Gholdy Muhammad agreed to answer a few questions about her new book, Cultivating Genius: An Equity Framework for Culturally and Historically Responsive Literacy. Read more.

8. Author Interview: ‘Culturally Responsive Education in the Classroom’

Adeyemi Stembridge talks about his new book, Culturally Responsive Education in the Classroom: An Equity Framework for Pedagogy, including explaining the difference between “equity” and “equality.” Read more.

9. Author Interview: ‘Be Excellent on Purpose’

Sanée Bell agreed to answer a few questions about her new book, Be Excellent On Purpose: Intentional Strategies for Impactful Leadership. Read more.

10. Author Interview: ‘Collaborative Lesson Study’

Vicki S. Collet agreed to answer a few questions about her book, Collaborative Lesson Study: ReVisioning Teacher Professional Development. Read more.

More Q&A posts about author interview:



Explore other thematic posts:

