Opinion
Teaching Opinion What Makes a Good Teacher? Lisa Delpit and Christopher Emdin Go Deep
The popular educators expound on race and education in their new book, The Sacred Art of Teaching.
Classroom Technology Opinion We’re Finally Starting to Ask the Right Questions About Ed Tech
Concerns about screen-saturated schools underscore a sense that “innovation” exacts a human cost.
Teaching Opinion What's So Wrong About a Student's 'Wrong' Answer? Nothing
Here's how teachers can embrace each learning experience rather than making students feel ignorant.
Equity & Diversity Opinion Is Your Classroom Welcoming to English Learners? Here Are 3 Places to Start
Teachers have the power to define knowing two languages as an asset not a complication.
Teaching Opinion Are Schools Squandering Teacher Planning Periods?
Protecting teachers’ planning time can’t solve burnout if nobody teaches them how to use that time.
Artificial Intelligence Opinion Don't Sign an AI Contract for Your District Without Asking These Questions
Any ed-tech vendor pitching to schools should have clear answers—in writing.
English Learners Letter to the Editor Multilingual Learners Need Oral-Language Development
High-quality curriculum must not leave this out.
How to Submit
Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Social Studies Opinion A Century of Celebrating Black History: A Collection
This year’s special Education Week Opinion project offers perspectives and guidance from educators for improving Black history education.
School & District Management Opinion 'I Used to Think School Systems Were Broken': Educators Reflect
Changing your mind or evolving your thinking is not easy. Hear how these education leaders did just that.
Leadership Opinion The Principal Is In: Advice for Principals
In a biweekly Education Week column, experienced principals and other school leadership experts offer advice for their peers.
Student Well-Being & Movement Opinion How to Support Your Students Following a Traumatic News Day
Educators and researchers share their advice and reflections on how to respond to tragic events at home and abroad.
Dominique Bander
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A Seat at the Table With Education Week
A live, online video conversation and webinar where experts in the field and fellow practitioners answer your questions on a range of topics and issues that matter most to you.
- School & District Management Opinion Don’t Make This Common Mistake When Onboarding New TeachersA few small adjustments can make experienced teachers feel valued and new teachers supported.Teaching Opinion How to Lighten the Mental Load of Teaching: 4 Teacher-Tested StepsA veteran teacher offers efficient approaches to make the new school year less stressful.School & District Management Opinion Ed. Leaders Must Stop Getting Distracted by the Shiniest New Idea. Here’s HowEffective school leadership depends on slowing down, asking better questions, and reflecting.Artificial Intelligence Opinion Principals, Don't Let AI Undermine Strong Parent RelationshipsYes, AI can be a useful tool for school communications, but nothing replaces a real conversation.Teaching Opinion How to Turn Around Challenging Relationships With Your StudentsTwo veteran teachers share advice for connecting with each of your students.Reading & Literacy Opinion Teacher-Tested Strategies for Improving Reading InstructionHow educators are making literacy lessons stick in their classrooms.
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Learn practical strategies that help principals translate their confidence into stronger collective teacher efficacy and student outcomes.
- Reading & Literacy Opinion The Two-Minute Fix Every Phonics Lesson NeedsIt may look like an amusing tangent, but this exercise can cement new vocabulary.College & Workforce Readiness Opinion Is Career and Technical Education Stuck in the Past?Often, CTE programs can look good on paper without serving the students who could use them most.Recruitment & Retention Opinion We're Talking About Teacher Shortages the Wrong WayOversimplifying our K-12 staffing challenges makes them harder to solve.College & Workforce Readiness Opinion There's a Lot of Talk About 'Career Readiness.' Have We Thought It Through?Just because you promote opportunities for career pathways doesn’t mean students are learning.Equity & Diversity Opinion 'Culturally Responsive Teaching Isn’t Performative’: How to Get It RightWant to create a more equitable education experience for all students? Start here.School & District Management Opinion This Is What Teachers Want From Their LeadersSchool and district administrators should take note of this feedback from educators.
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This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Students and educators use AI but trust human-authored sources, verifying information to build deeper understanding and confidence.
College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on What Works: How District Leaders Are Redefining Student Readiness
See how districts are balancing college prep, career pathways, AI, and academic rigor to prepare students for success.
Professional Development Spotlight Spotlight on the New Playbook for Professional Learning: Coaching, Collaboration, and Technology
Learn how sustained, collaborative PD, high-quality instructional materials, and emerging AI tools are reshaping educator learning.
Special Education Spotlight Spotlight on the Future of Special Education: Compliance, Data, and Transformation
Special ed is evolving fast, driven by compliance, data, accessible tech, and smarter supports for students with disabilities.