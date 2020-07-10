Opinion

Teaching Opinion What Makes a Good Teacher? Lisa Delpit and Christopher Emdin Go Deep
The popular educators expound on race and education in their new book, The Sacred Art of Teaching.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Classroom Technology Opinion We’re Finally Starting to Ask the Right Questions About Ed Tech
Concerns about screen-saturated schools underscore a sense that “innovation” exacts a human cost.
Rick Hess
5 min read
Teaching Opinion What's So Wrong About a Student's 'Wrong' Answer? Nothing
Here's how teachers can embrace each learning experience rather than making students feel ignorant.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Equity & Diversity Opinion Is Your Classroom Welcoming to English Learners? Here Are 3 Places to Start
Teachers have the power to define knowing two languages as an asset not a complication.
Nancy Cruz Rodriguez
5 min read
A collage-style illustration of pieces of paper with handwriting in multiple languages on them, including Arabic, Mandarin, Spanish, English and Cyrillic. The characters shown are a mix of letters and numbers from each language.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Getty
Teaching Opinion Are Schools Squandering Teacher Planning Periods?
Protecting teachers’ planning time can’t solve burnout if nobody teaches them how to use that time.
Carla Erskin
4 min read
082026 Opinion Erskin Teacher Planning Periods time management training1317439786 Promo
Artificial Intelligence Opinion Don't Sign an AI Contract for Your District Without Asking These Questions
Any ed-tech vendor pitching to schools should have clear answers—in writing.
Pedro A. Noguera & Ayisha Irfan
1 min read
Learning and Cognition iconography
English Learners Letter to the Editor Multilingual Learners Need Oral-Language Development
High-quality curriculum must not leave this out.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Regular Contributors

Lora Bartlett
Opinion Contributor
Lora Bartlett
Meagan Booth
Opinion Contributor
Meagan Booth headshot 2025
Marc Brackett
Opinion Contributor
Marc Brackett headshot
Peter DeWitt
Opinion Contributor
PeterDeWitt
Sharif El-Mekki
Opinion Contributor
sharif el mekki
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor
larry ferlazzo
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor
rick hess
S. Kambar Khoshaba
Opinion Contributor
Kambar Khoshaba
Bettina L. Love
Opinion Contributor
bettina love
Michael Nelson
Opinion Contributor
michael nelson blue new
Jherine Wilkerson
Opinion Contributor
Jherine Wilkerson
Read About Our Contributors

Our Projects

Social Studies Opinion A Century of Celebrating Black History: A Collection
This year’s special Education Week Opinion project offers perspectives and guidance from educators for improving Black history education.
100 years of Black History textured background with a long line of connected people in the foreground.
Erin K. Robinson for Education Week
School & District Management Opinion 'I Used to Think School Systems Were Broken': Educators Reflect
Changing your mind or evolving your thinking is not easy. Hear how these education leaders did just that.
1 min read
Used to Think
Hear how these Harvard education graduate students evolved their thinking around both their practice and work as systems leaders.
Leadership Opinion The Principal Is In: Advice for Principals
In a biweekly Education Week column, experienced principals and other school leadership experts offer advice for their peers.
Conceptual Illustration
Raul Arias for Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement Opinion How to Support Your Students Following a Traumatic News Day
Educators and researchers share their advice and reflections on how to respond to tragic events at home and abroad.
A sea of lit memorial candles is overlaid with a bright watercolor faceted screen
E+/iStock + Education Week
See More Projects

Opinion Editors

Elizabeth Rich
Assistant Managing Editor, Opinion
Elizabeth Rich
Mary Hendrie
Deputy Opinion Editor
Mary Hendrie
Bess Keller
Senior Contributing Editor
Bess Keller
Dominique Bander
Opinion Editorial Assistant
Dominique Bander

A Seat at the Table With Education Week

A live, online video conversation and webinar where experts in the field and fellow practitioners answer your questions on a range of topics and issues that matter most to you.
See what's coming up and on demand

The Latest

Events

Tue., August 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Grow Leaders, Keep Teachers: Leadership Development as a Staffing Strategy
Find out how to turn leadership development into a staffing strategy and grow your next generation of school leaders from within.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Tue., August 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Closing the Practice Gap: Essential Insights for Leaders
Three instructional experts will share strategies for making students’ reading and math practice more engaging and impactful this year.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Tue., September 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The Principal's Role in Collective Efficacy and Student Outcomes
Learn practical strategies that help principals translate their confidence into stronger collective teacher efficacy and student outcomes.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

Resources

This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Sponsor The Real Lesson From Students: Trust Is the New Premium
Students and educators use AI but trust human-authored sources, verifying information to build deeper understanding and confidence.
Content provided by Scribd
College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on What Works: How District Leaders Are Redefining Student Readiness
See how districts are balancing college prep, career pathways, AI, and academic rigor to prepare students for success.
Professional Development Spotlight Spotlight on the New Playbook for Professional Learning: Coaching, Collaboration, and Technology
Learn how sustained, collaborative PD, high-quality instructional materials, and emerging AI tools are reshaping educator learning.
Special Education Spotlight Spotlight on the Future of Special Education: Compliance, Data, and Transformation
Special ed is evolving fast, driven by compliance, data, accessible tech, and smarter supports for students with disabilities.