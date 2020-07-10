Opinion
Teaching Opinion Increasing Engagement With Student Choice
Four educators discuss ways to increase student engagement, including providing choice and building a sense of classroom community.
Student Well-Being Opinion To Increase Persistence, Write About Success
To turbocharge learning, ask students to write about the steps they took to turn a dream into reality.
Social Studies Opinion Same Old Civics Ed. Won't Save Us
The outgoing Trump administration's "1776" report dodges white supremacy when every classroom needs to fight it.
Federal Opinion Cardona Shows You Don't Have to Leave to Succeed
The new U.S. secretary of education nominee sends a hopeful message to students.
School & District Management Opinion A Road Map for Education Research in a Crisis
Here are five basic principles for a responsible and timely research agenda during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School & District Management Opinion Parents Berating Teachers? And Other Advice for Principals
A year marred by COVID-19 has created new challenges for school leaders.
Families & the Community Opinion The Questions COVID-19 Raises for Researchers
The American education system certainly didn’t win in 2020. The question is, will it learn?
How to Submit
Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Special Report Big Ideas for Confronting Racism in Education
There’s no single solution for combating anti-Black racism in schools.
Leadership Opinion What U.S. Education Has to Learn From 2020: A Collection
What happens when we enter new territory that cries out for evidence-based guidance, but there is none or very little?
College & Workforce Readiness Documentary A Year Interrupted
When COVID-19 closed schools for millions of students, Education Week documented two seniors as they faced an uncertain future.
Leadership Opinion The Principal Is In: An Advice Column for Principals
Two experienced former principals share their decades of expertise with their peers.
- Leadership Opinion My Hope for the New Education Secretary's AgendaWe must rethink our local and national education goals. Global competence is a good place to start, writes TFA founder Wendy Kopp.Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Deserves a Chance to Prove His MettleMiguel Cardona's lack of a paper trail means most of us don’t yet know enough about him to make an informed judgment. That's fine.Policy & Politics Opinion Are You Contributing to Truth Decay?Our political discourse, and what we search for online, is contributing to truth decay. It's time that it stops.Student Well-Being Opinion Student 'Compliance Does Not Equal Engagement'Four educators share suggestions for how schools can maintain student engagement, especially during the teenage years.Student Well-Being Opinion How to Cultivate Confidence in StudentsHelp students calibrate their learning to be just-hard-enough—because experiencing a series of small wins can be transformative.Equity & Diversity Opinion 'The White Voice, Experience, and Interest Dominate Education'Four educators "wrap up" a series on books and articles white teachers can read to learn about racism and what they should do about it.
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Student Well-Being Online Summit Keeping Students and Teachers Motivated and Engaged
Join experts to learn how to address teacher morale, identify students with low engagement, and share what is working in remote learning.
- Federal Opinion Blessings and Best Wishes, President BidenRick Hess takes a moment to offer President-elect Biden his best wishes and to reflect on Inauguration Day.Equity & Diversity Opinion 'We Can’t Wait Until People Feel Comfortable Talking About Race'White Fragility and Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in School are two of many books on race suggested by four educators.Assessment Opinion To Keep Primary Students Learning and Growing, Start With DataA district’s dedication to gathering and analyzing data provides stability in uncertain times.Policy & Politics Opinion The Most Influential Education Researchers (in Charts)Where do they teach? Are they in red states or blue states? And how often were they cited on the topic of COVID-19? Check out the analysis.Leadership Opinion Education Researchers Need to Step UpWe're in the middle of a pandemic. Education researchers need more support to do their work.Policy & Politics Opinion Why Do So Many Ed. Researchers Ignore Politics?Yes, you can study politics without being a partisan hack. And to understand education, you must, writes a Brookings Institution senior fellow.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Download this white paper to learn how to recognize trauma and gain strategies for helping students cope and engage in learning.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
This paper outlines the most effective ways for educators to develop their professional practices and improve student outcomes through pr...
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Discover how a new writing achievement tool provides a benchmark to measure students’ writing progress.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
See more survey results and learn what other educators are prioritizing for 2021.