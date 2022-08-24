During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Administrator Leadership.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

1. Advice for Principals: Empower Your Teachers

When principals develop partnerships with teachers, it helps them both. Read more.

2. Principals: Supporting Your Teachers Doesn’t Have to Be Such Hard Work

Principals can show teachers they care by something as simple as a visit to their classrooms or a pat on the back. Read more.

3. 7 Ways Principals Can Support Teachers

Listening more than talking is one vital piece of advice for school leaders to help teachers. Read more.

4. How to Create a Positive Atmosphere for Teacher Observations

Listening to “understand” instead of “reply” and focusing on teachers’ strengths, not weaknesses, can make the observation more comfortable. Read more.

5. Throw Out the Protocol for Teacher Observations. Use Common Sense Instead

Narrow the focus when you do a classroom observation, ditch the laptop, and engage with students are a few ideas for improving the practice. Read more.

6. How to Make Teacher Observations (Almost) Stress-Free

Frequent walk-throughs are one way to reduce anxiety and build trust between teachers and administrators. Read more.

7. 18 Ways to Improve Teacher Observations

Holding pre- and post-conferences, showing more compassion and less judgment, and organizing peer observations are valuable. Read more.

8. 17 Actions Administrators Can Take Now to Support Students & Teachers

The year ahead is going to be “insanely difficult.” Innovation, educator agency, and equity will help leaders bring success to schools. Read more.

9. ‘Listening Is Free'—How Administrators Can Support Teachers This Year

Clearly define and articulate your values and find ways to bring people together are two ways principals and assistant principals can help. Read more.

10. Four Lessons School Administrators Learned Last Year & Will Apply in the Fall

Four school administrators share lessons learned during the past 18 months of COVID-19 and how they will apply them this fall. Read more.

