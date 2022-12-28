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Teaching is a complicated job. Too often, public narratives, policy, and media underestimate—or misrepresent—the skills it takes and the demands it places on teachers. Education Week’s ambitious project seeks to portray the reality of teaching and to guide smarter policies and practices for the workforce of more than 3 million educators: The State of Teaching. The annual project is built on exclusive, nationally representative data and vivid on-the-ground reporting.