School & District Management New CDC Research Backs Biden Push for In-Person Schooling
New studies add to evidence that schools can reopen safely, if they follow strong pandemic safety protocols.
Student Well-Being Children and COVID-19 Vaccinations: What to Know
As states roll out vaccination plans, teachers may be near the front of the line. But vaccines for most kids are months away.
Teaching Profession Has the Public Turned on Teachers?
The rift over when school buildings should reopen has caused teachers to feel like they've lost public support. But have they?
Federal Republican Who Endorsed School Shooting Conspiracies to Join House Education Panel
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments have drawn calls for her resignation from gun-control groups like March For Our Lives-Parkland.
Equity & Diversity Suburban Schools Have Changed Drastically. Our Understanding of Them Has Not
A growing body of research has begun to document the demographic shift and inequities in suburban education, but more work remains.
Teaching Profession Educators We’ve Lost to the Coronavirus
In this memorial, we remember some of the dedicated educators lost to their communities and to the field.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 has upended America’s K-12 education system. See how schools are being impacted.Read More
Reopening
The latest news and insights on the debate over when, and if, to reopen school buildings.Read More
Student Learning
The pandemic has disrupted schooling for nearly a year, leading to concerns over learning loss.Read More
Are Today's Students Set Up for Success? Nation Earns B-Minus in Latest EdWeek Index
The grade represents steady progress on a range of academic and socioeconomic factors, but the pandemic’s full impact has yet to be felt.
Where Families Are Feeling Pandemic Impacts the Worst
Recent Census data show families nationwide suffering job loss, food insecurity, and a lack of technology crucial for remote education.
State Grades on Chance for Success: 2021 Map and Rankings
Examine the grades and scores for states and the nation on the socioeconomic and other indicators in the Chance-for-Success Index.
State and National Highlights Reports (Quality Counts 2021)
The Quality Counts 2021 State Highlights Reports capture the key data you need to assess your state’s performance.
College & Workforce Readiness Documentary A Year Interrupted
When COVID-19 closed schools for millions of students, Education Week documented two seniors as they faced an uncertain future.
Student Well-Being Video What Does It Mean To Be Trauma-Informed? A 4-Part Video Explainer
As our understanding of how trauma affects students expands, so does our understanding of how to build a school environment to help them.
Science Video How a STEM Program Helps Students of Color See Themselves in Science
Portland youngsters gather in gardens and cook vegan meals as part of Camp ELSO’s mission to foster STEM learning for students of color.
Science Video Try This at Home: How to Make Slime
Coolidge High School science teacher Jonte Lee teaches students how to make slime using home ingredients.
Equity & Diversity Video Black Student Voices: Classroom Discussions on Race
In this video, the second in a series, Black high school students talk about their experiences discussing race in the classroom.
Purchasing Alert Fla. District Seeks Online Digital Curriculum Provider; Conn. System Wants Curriculum Management Audit
A South Carolina district is hiring a search firm to find a superintendent, and a Connecticut K-12 system is buying a curriculum management audit.
Marketplace K-12 A Big Focus on AI and K-12 to College Transitions in USC’s Ed-Tech Accelerator Program
USC’s EDGE Accelerator program makes it clear that the women- and minority-led ed-tech companies it supports are "not the outliers."
Marketplace K-12 States’ Education Budget Proposals for Next Year Not as Bleak as Many Predicted
Federal stimulus funds are helping states fill the gaps in anticipated revenues as they craft their fiscal year 2020 budgets.
Exclusive Data Tracking State and District Policies for Remote, Hybrid, and In-Person Instruction
A pair of databases gives education companies and other organizations insights on the school reopening policies in states and school districts.
- LeadershipSchool & District Management ‘Spying’ on Teachers? District Accused of Scouring for Staff Flouting COVID-19 SafetyA Fla. district used social media posts of teachers partying, traveling, & maskless to undercut their union's argument for working remotely.Sources and Notes: How We Graded the States (Quality Counts 2021)Additional details about how the EdWeek Research Center determines the grades given to states and the nation in the 2021 Quality Counts report.What’s Behind the Grades and Scores for Quality Counts 2021?Here's a guide to the grading scale and each of the indicators that go into making up the rankings for this year's Quality Counts report.Policy & PoliticsLaw & Courts High Court Declines Appeals From Teachers Seeking Union-Fee Refunds Based on 'Janus' CaseThe justices refused several appeals that sought to revive bids for refunds of years of collective-bargaining fees by union objectors.Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Food Benefits for Children Missing School MealsThe order is designed to extend nutritional benefits that his administration says would benefit children.How Biden's Data Mandate Could Help Schools Navigate the COVID-19 CrisisAn executive order directs the Education Department to collect data on issues like whether schools offer in-person learning.Teaching & LearningTeaching Profession Chicago Teachers Vote to Continue Remote TeachingChicago Teachers Union announced Sunday its members "overwhelmingly" chose to conduct only remote work beginning Monday.New Media Literacy Standards Aim to Combat 'Truth Decay'The RAND Corporation has released a set of media literacy standards designed to help teach students to identify misinformation.The Violent History of White Supremacy Is Rarely Taught in Schools. It Should BeAs Trump promotes 1776 project, educators say a more complete history of white vigilante justice taught in the classroom could prevent another Capitol insurgency.TechnologyClassroom Technology Here's What Educators Should Expect From the Biden Administration on Education TechnologyExpectations are that Biden will start by working to expand broadband access for students and teachers, a crucial need during COVID-19.Why Middle Schoolers Dread (or Enjoy) Remote Learning: 'I Get Headaches All the Time'Students sound off in response to an Education Week writer's belief that she would have loved remote learning.Zoom and Google Outages: How Schools Should Prepare for Tech ProblemsTechnology breakdowns are inevitable. Here's what schools should do to prepare to keep instruction going when tech is not cooperating.