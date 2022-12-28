Early Childhood Trump Admin. Moves to Dismantle Head Start Quality Standards
The Trump administration announced plans to dismantle the federal regulations that have defined Head Start for decades.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Karen Locken plays with children in an Early Head Start program in Pasadena, California on Friday, April 18, 2025 .
Karen Locken plays with children in an Early Head Start program in Pasadena, California on Friday, April 18, 2025 .
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Recruitment & Retention What Does it Cost to Convince Top Teachers to Switch to High-Need Schools?
New research underscores how hard it is to pull top educators to rural or high-poverty schools.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Mike Morath, the Texas Commissioner of Education, walks through a science class at Lucyle Collins Middle School in Lake Worth on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.
Mike Morath, the Texas Commissioner of Education, walks through a science class at Lucyle Collins Middle School in Lake Worth on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Morath has been a champion of the state's bonus-pay program for teachers, but it's not always helping equalize talent at the state's neediest schools.
Christopher Torres via TNS
Early Childhood Could Public Preschool for 2-Year-Olds Become the Next Pre-K?
New York City and New Mexico have started "2-K" programs. But are they sustainable?
Jennifer Vilcarino
4 min read
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on Universal Child Care at Bedrock Preschool on August 04, 2026 in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx borough in New York City. Mayor Mamdani was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels, and other elected officials on the day families of 2,000 toddlers received their 2-K offers for the program beginning in September across five school districts. More than 5,700 families applied for New York City's inaugural preschool program for 2-year-olds. Mamdani said the city plans to expand capacity to 12,000 children and include Staten Island in the program.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference about the city's pre-K program at Bedrock Preschool in New York City on Aug. 4, 2026. The city is expanding public preschool to 2,000 2-year-olds, with plans to expand it to 12,000 in 2027.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Student Well-Being & Movement Some Schools Stop Free Meals for All as SNAP Enrollment Falls
A rising number of schools no longer qualify for a federal program to provide free meals to all students.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
6 min read
Equity & Diversity Opinion Is Your Classroom Welcoming to English Learners? Here Are 3 Places to Start
Teachers have the power to define knowing two languages as an asset, not a complication.
Nancy Cruz Rodriguez
5 min read
Reading & Literacy Tracker Which States Have Passed 'Science of Reading' Laws? What's in Them?
Massachusetts joins the tally, now standing at 43 states and the District of Columbia.
Sarah Schwartz
1 min read

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School & District Management From Our Research Center
75% of Educators Expect Student Behavior to Be a Challenge This Year. What Else?
Students themselves are top of mind, even as districts face financial headwinds and broader uncertainty.
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Education Funding Video What's in Store for School Funding for 2026-27?
A new education tax credit, federal budget negotiations, and more are in store.
Mark Lieberman, Marvin Joseph & Yi-Jo Shen
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The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Friday, July 17, 2026.
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Friday, July 17, 2026.
Eric Lee for Education Week
Special Education Video Inside a Summer School Program for Special Education Students
Academic support offered between school years is especially important for students with learning differences.
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School & District Management Video Two Principals, One Agenda: Keep Kids Safe From Immigration Action
Two principals talk to Education Week about how to work through the fear and chaos of ICE action.
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Early Childhood Video How Play Carts Can Transform Early Education
Play carts make it easy to follow Connecticut’s play-based learning mandate.
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Connecticut passed legislation requiring public preschools and kindergartens to provide play-based learning during the school day.
Connecticut passed legislation requiring public preschools and kindergartens to provide play-based learning during the school day.
Victor J. Blue for Education Week
Early Childhood Video A Charter School Finds 'Looping' Strategy Benefits Youngest Students
Capital City Public Charter School, the first parent-founded charter school in the nation’s capital, takes a unique approach to early learning.
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Strategy & Operations Exclusive Data Should K-12 Vendors Reach Out to Districts For Feedback After Losing An RFP?
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Emma Kate Fittes
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Product Development Industry Insight What Education Products Do Students Say are Worth Using? We Asked Them
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