School & District Management New CDC Research Backs Biden Push for In-Person Schooling
New studies add to evidence that schools can reopen safely, if they follow strong pandemic safety protocols.
Sarah D. Sparks & Mark Lieberman
8 min read
A staff member holds the door open for kids on the first day of school at Goodwin Frazier Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
A staff member holds the door open for students on the first day of school at Goodwin Frazier Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas, last August.
Mikala Compton/Herald-Zeitung via AP
Student Well-Being Children and COVID-19 Vaccinations: What to Know
As states roll out vaccination plans, teachers may be near the front of the line. But vaccines for most kids are months away.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Houston Health Department LVN Alicia Meza prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 3, 2021, at a Houston Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Houston.
A nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month at a clinic run by the Houston Health Department.
Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP
Teaching Profession Has the Public Turned on Teachers?
The rift over when school buildings should reopen has caused teachers to feel like they've lost public support. But have they?
Madeline Will
12 min read
Cyndi Pristello, a school wide support teacher at JoAnna Connell Elementary School, greets students and their families on April 18, 2020, as they drive through the school's parking lot during a drive-by parade. The school will begin online classes on April 20 after being closed due to the coronavirus shutdown.
A teacher greets students and families during a drive-by parade in Erie, Penn. Many schools around the country remain closed, and some teachers say they're taking heat for it.
Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP
Federal Republican Who Endorsed School Shooting Conspiracies to Join House Education Panel
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments have drawn calls for her resignation from gun-control groups like March For Our Lives-Parkland.
Andrew Ujifusa
3 min read
Equity & Diversity Suburban Schools Have Changed Drastically. Our Understanding of Them Has Not
A growing body of research has begun to document the demographic shift and inequities in suburban education, but more work remains.
Corey Mitchell
2 min read
Teaching Profession Educators We’ve Lost to the Coronavirus
In this memorial, we remember some of the dedicated educators lost to their communities and to the field.
1 min read

Resources

The Latest

Video

College & Workforce Readiness Documentary A Year Interrupted
When COVID-19 closed schools for millions of students, Education Week documented two seniors as they faced an uncertain future.
Elizabeth Rich & Brooke Saias
1 min read
faith luis2
Student Well-Being Video What Does It Mean To Be Trauma-Informed? A 4-Part Video Explainer
As our understanding of how trauma affects students expands, so does our understanding of how to build a school environment to help them.
Video 1 Thumbnail
Science Video How a STEM Program Helps Students of Color See Themselves in Science
Portland youngsters gather in gardens and cook vegan meals as part of Camp ELSO’s mission to foster STEM learning for students of color.
Kaylee Domzalski
4:30
Science Video Try This at Home: How to Make Slime
Coolidge High School science teacher Jonte Lee teaches students how to make slime using home ingredients.
Jaclyn Borowski
5:58
Equity & Diversity Video Black Student Voices: Classroom Discussions on Race
In this video, the second in a series, Black high school students talk about their experiences discussing race in the classroom.
Bridget Fetsko
4:45

