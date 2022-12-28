Early Childhood Trump Admin. Moves to Dismantle Head Start Quality Standards
The Trump administration announced plans to dismantle the federal regulations that have defined Head Start for decades.
Recruitment & Retention What Does it Cost to Convince Top Teachers to Switch to High-Need Schools?
New research underscores how hard it is to pull top educators to rural or high-poverty schools.
Early Childhood Could Public Preschool for 2-Year-Olds Become the Next Pre-K?
New York City and New Mexico have started "2-K" programs. But are they sustainable?
Student Well-Being & Movement Some Schools Stop Free Meals for All as SNAP Enrollment Falls
A rising number of schools no longer qualify for a federal program to provide free meals to all students.
Equity & Diversity Opinion Is Your Classroom Welcoming to English Learners? Here Are 3 Places to Start
Teachers have the power to define knowing two languages as an asset, not a complication.
Reading & Literacy Tracker Which States Have Passed 'Science of Reading' Laws? What's in Them?
Massachusetts joins the tally, now standing at 43 states and the District of Columbia.
75% of Educators Expect Student Behavior to Be a Challenge This Year. What Else?
Students themselves are top of mind, even as districts face financial headwinds and broader uncertainty.
The ‘Science of Reading’ Movement Is Evolving. Is Math Next?
Schools can expect more change—and continued debate—as the push for evidence-based instruction continues.
Schools Brace for Growing Backlash to Classroom Screen Time
Many school leaders think a tech reset is overdue, but don't want to dump what's helping kids learn.
From the Feds on Down, School Funding Is Uncertain. What to Know
Federal turbulence during the Trump administration highlights the precarity of state and local funding, too.
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College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on What Works: How District Leaders Are Redefining Student Readiness
See how districts are balancing college prep, career pathways, AI, and academic rigor to prepare students for success.
Professional Development Spotlight Spotlight on the New Playbook for Professional Learning: Coaching, Collaboration, and Technology
Learn how sustained, collaborative PD, high-quality instructional materials, and emerging AI tools are reshaping educator learning.
Special Education Spotlight Spotlight on the Future of Special Education: Compliance, Data, and Transformation
Special ed is evolving fast, driven by compliance, data, accessible tech, and smarter supports for students with disabilities.
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Education Funding Video What's in Store for School Funding for 2026-27?
A new education tax credit, federal budget negotiations, and more are in store.
Special Education Video Inside a Summer School Program for Special Education Students
Academic support offered between school years is especially important for students with learning differences.
School & District Management Video Two Principals, One Agenda: Keep Kids Safe From Immigration Action
Two principals talk to Education Week about how to work through the fear and chaos of ICE action.
Early Childhood Video How Play Carts Can Transform Early Education
Play carts make it easy to follow Connecticut’s play-based learning mandate.
Early Childhood Video A Charter School Finds 'Looping' Strategy Benefits Youngest Students
Capital City Public Charter School, the first parent-founded charter school in the nation’s capital, takes a unique approach to early learning.
- SponsorThis content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.SponsorThis content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.SponsorThis content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Strategy & Operations Exclusive Data Should K-12 Vendors Reach Out to Districts For Feedback After Losing An RFP?
New EdWeek Market Brief survey data explores whether records requests, phone calls, or other outreach after the buying process ends hurts a vendor relationship.
Product Development Industry Insight What Education Products Do Students Say are Worth Using? We Asked Them
Students share about what they value in the products they use, where those tools fall short, and how companies can better design for end users.
Education Market Market Analysis New York’s K-12 Market: Districts Face New Policies, Priorities, and Pressures
School districts are facing new graduation requirements, a push for evidence-based literacy, and new financial pressures.
Strategy & Operations K-12 Dealmaking Engage2learn Acquires Instructional Coaching Group; DeweyLearn Raises $5M Series A
AI literacy-focused company Imagi also raised $4.5 million in its seed round, including from angel investor Will.i.am.
- LeadershipSchool & District Management Should Districts Pay Vendors Based on Student Outcomes? What the Research SaysTying vendor pay to outcomes can help boost student achievement, researchers find.Who Inspires You? Nominate Them For EdWeek Leaders To Learn FromNominations are due at midnight Sept. 8, 2026. The next cohort of honorees will be recognized in February 2027.How One State's Schools Are Updating Policies to Fight AI DeepfakesIllinois has updated school cyberbullying laws to include AI deepfakes, pushing for prevention and support.Policy & PoliticsEducation Funding Trump's Education Department Is Letting Tens of Millions of Dollars ExpireEducation Week found the agency didn't spend its full budget last year and appears on track to do so again.Trump Overhaul Could Gut Head Start Preschool StandardsThe plan would shrink Head Start's 100-plus pages of regulations to about a dozen.Trump Cut Their Education Grants. Here’s What Happened NextGrantees whose work ground to a halt last year lament broken promises and abandoned projects.Teaching & LearningCollege & Workforce Readiness AI Gains Ground as a College-Search Tool for ParentsA survey of parents of high school students finds more are turning to AI for information about college choices.This State Banned Nonzero Grading Policies. Why Some Schools Use ThemA new law bans "grading floors," which require a minimum grade of 50% for assignments or grading periods.Middle Schoolers' Reading Scores Are Still Stuck at Post-Pandemic LowsNew data shows that the lowest-performing students are falling the furthest behind.TechnologyArtificial Intelligence School Districts Push Back Against State-Required AI Reading AssessmentsTwo school districts in New Mexico say the assessments could jeopardize students' data privacy.How District and School Leaders Respond to the 'Techlash' Will Be CriticalEducators recommend showing parents how technology is used for learning.School Pauses Plan to Deploy AI Robot Teacher After BacklashA district hit pause amid worries over data privacy and the developer's ties to a sex robot company.