1. Some Teachers Are New to Laptop Integration. Here’s How to Manage It
Let students help set expectations and make sure both you and they know how to use the tools are just a couple suggestions educators offer. Read more.
2. Integrating SEL & Tech Into This New School Year
Technology opens up programs that allow students to drive their learning, while social-emotional learning influences lessons and teaching. Read more.
3. 20 Suggestions About Teaching in a Class Where All Students Have Laptops
One tip from experienced teachers: Working in a one-to-one classroom is more about a shift in teaching and learning than the use of devices. Read more.
4. Teacher-Recommended Tools for Online Learning
Four teachers offer several suggestions for online tools to promote interactive learning, and many others offer readers’ comments about their favorites. Read more.
5. 10 Favorite Online Teaching Tools Used by Educators This Year
Three other teachers and I share our favorite online tools to use during this unusual year. Read more.
6. Five Ways to Differentiate Instruction in an Online Environment
Examples from two educators include giving students the time to take physical breaks as well as pausing academic presentations to give students time to think. Read more.
7. Seven Ways to Support ELLs in Online Content Classes
I offer seven suggestions on how to help English-learners when doing remote teaching, including by providing graphic organizers and models. Read more.
8. Start With the Content & Not With the Tech
Danielle Herro, Blake Harvard, Michael D. Toth, Michael Fisher, and Kenneth Tam wrap up this three-part series on using technology with students. Read more.
9. Ways to Use Tech in the Classroom
Jayme Linton, Eric Sheninger, Cindy Garcia, Suzanne Lucas, Ari Flewelling, Carrie Rogers-Whitehead, Carolyn Brown, and Jerry Zimmermann contribute their ideas on how to use ed-tech. Read more.
10. Technology ‘Doesn’t Replace Good Teaching’
Anne Jenks, Michelle Shory, Ed.S, Irina V. McGrath, Ph.D., Kim Jaxon, Beth Gotcher, Elizabeth Stringer Keefe, Ph.D., and Keisha Rembert share their suggestions for using tech effectively in class. Read more.
More Q&A posts about using technology with students:
- ‘Technology Will Never Replace a Great Teacher’
- Ways to Use Tech in Math Class
- Tech Does Not Replace Pedagogy—It Complements It’
- ‘Tech Tools Have the Power to Enhance Academic Work’
- Ways to Use Tech Effectively in English Classes
- Ways to Use Tech in Science Class
- Ways to Use Tech in Social Studies Classes
- ‘Social Media Helps Teachers & Students Flatten the Schoolhouse Walls’
- Using ‘Social Media Wisely’ in Education
- ‘Embracing Technology’ as a Tool for Differentiation
- Ways to Use Tech to Differentiate Instruction
- Using Videos to ‘Enhance Learning Experiences for Students’
- The Best Ways to Use Video in Class
- ‘Double Flip’ Your Classroom
- ‘Flipped Learning’ Does Not Just Mean ‘Posting Videos’
- Make 1:1 Programs ‘About the Learning, Not the Device’
- Guidelines for Successful One-to-One Computer Programs
- Tech Helps Us ‘Be a Little Less Common’
- The Role of Tech in Common Core
- Tech Tools That ‘Increase Learning’
- Tech Tools Can ‘Facilitate Learning in Powerful Ways’
- Educators’ Favorite Tech Tools
- ‘Children Need Both Paper Books & Digital Texts’
- Reading Digitally vs. Reading Paper
- Blended Learning Is ‘the Next Generation of Education’
- Ed-Tech ‘Has Overpromised & Underdelivered’
- ‘Be Patient’ When Dealing With Ed-Tech Problems
- Start With Goals, Not Tech or Curriculum
- Technology in the Classroom ‘Is Simply a Tool’
- Start With ‘Learning Goals’ Before Thinking About Tech
- Personalized Learning Is ‘Based on Relationships, Not Algorithms’
- Personalized Learning Is ‘a Partnership With Students’
- Ways to Help Students Develop Digital Portfolios
- With 3D Printers, ‘You’re Only Limited by Your Imagination!’
- Ways to ‘Shrink the Change’ of Tech & CCSS in Your Classroom
- ‘Slow & Steady Wins the Race’ for Making Changes in Teaching
- ‘Simply Putting Tech in Front of Students Won’t Engage Them’
- One-to-One Technology ‘Is Really About Building Effective Relationships’
- ‘Flipped Learning Makes Teachers More Valuable’
- To Flip, or Not to Flip, a Classroom—That Is the Question
- The Best Ways to Use Interactive Whiteboards
- Using Ed-Tech to Support the Learning Process
- Using Ed -Tech to Create ‘Deep & Meaningful Experiences’
- Effective Ways to Use Tech in the Classroom—Part Three
- The Best Ways to Use Tech in the Classroom
- Can Teachers Be Friends With Students Using Social Media?
Explore other thematic posts:
- It Was Another Busy School Year. What Resonated for You?
- How to Best Address Race and Racism in the Classroom
- Schools Just Let Out, But What Are the Best Ways to Begin the Coming Year?
- Classroom Management Starts With Student Engagement
- Teacher Takeaways From the Pandemic: What’s Worked? What Hasn’t?
- The School Year Has Ended. What Are Some Lessons to Close Out Next Year?
- Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning Present Challenges. Here’s How to Help
- How to Challenge Normative Gender Culture to Support All Students
- What Students Like (and Don’t Like) About School
