Technology Is the Tool, Not the Teacher
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Classroom Technology Opinion

Technology Is the Tool, Not the Teacher

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 15, 2022 4 min read
many monitors, some with students others empty
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Using Technology With Students.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

simplyputtingrichard

1. Some Teachers Are New to Laptop Integration. Here’s How to Manage It

Let students help set expectations and make sure both you and they know how to use the tools are just a couple suggestions educators offer. Read more.

2. Integrating SEL & Tech Into This New School Year

Technology opens up programs that allow students to drive their learning, while social-emotional learning influences lessons and teaching. Read more.

3. 20 Suggestions About Teaching in a Class Where All Students Have Laptops

One tip from experienced teachers: Working in a one-to-one classroom is more about a shift in teaching and learning than the use of devices. Read more.

4. Teacher-Recommended Tools for Online Learning

Four teachers offer several suggestions for online tools to promote interactive learning, and many others offer readers’ comments about their favorites. Read more.

5. 10 Favorite Online Teaching Tools Used by Educators This Year

Three other teachers and I share our favorite online tools to use during this unusual year. Read more.

6. Five Ways to Differentiate Instruction in an Online Environment

Examples from two educators include giving students the time to take physical breaks as well as pausing academic presentations to give students time to think. Read more.

7. Seven Ways to Support ELLs in Online Content Classes

I offer seven suggestions on how to help English-learners when doing remote teaching, including by providing graphic organizers and models. Read more.

8. Start With the Content & Not With the Tech

Danielle Herro, Blake Harvard, Michael D. Toth, Michael Fisher, and Kenneth Tam wrap up this three-part series on using technology with students. Read more.

9. Ways to Use Tech in the Classroom

Jayme Linton, Eric Sheninger, Cindy Garcia, Suzanne Lucas, Ari Flewelling, Carrie Rogers-Whitehead, Carolyn Brown, and Jerry Zimmermann contribute their ideas on how to use ed-tech. Read more.

10. Technology ‘Doesn’t Replace Good Teaching’

Anne Jenks, Michelle Shory, Ed.S, Irina V. McGrath, Ph.D., Kim Jaxon, Beth Gotcher, Elizabeth Stringer Keefe, Ph.D., and Keisha Rembert share their suggestions for using tech effectively in class. Read more.

More Q&A posts about using technology with students:

Explore other thematic posts:

Related Tags:
Teaching Strategies Digital Learning

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Tue., July 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Reinventing Learning in a Globally Connected World: Strategies for Success
Join district and organization thought leaders to hear how districts are shifting learning experiences to meet the needs of every student.
Content provided by Dell
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Research About Educational Technology Needs a More Critical and Useful Lens
The changing ed-tech landscape in K-12 schools demands more and better research.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
GettyImages 1297368156
E+/Getty
Classroom Technology Tech Can Open Doors for English-Language Learners to Express Themselves
Students feel less pressure when using video to practice their speaking skills.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Digital native students e-learning over computers at school.
E+/Getty
Classroom Technology 10 Tips for Making Digital Materials More Accessible to Students With Disabilities
Avoiding PDFs, editing automatic transcriptions, and describing what's onscreen rather than pointing are among their ideas.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Technology assistive device for persons with visual impairment
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Classroom Technology Using Virtual Reality in Schools Is Easier Than You Think. Here Are Some Examples
Many teachers say virtual reality is pricey and complicated. But those are misconceptions.

Alyson Klein
3 min read
VR 1193686901
Nastco/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼