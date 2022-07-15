During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Using Technology With Students.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

1. Some Teachers Are New to Laptop Integration. Here’s How to Manage It

Let students help set expectations and make sure both you and they know how to use the tools are just a couple suggestions educators offer. Read more.

2. Integrating SEL & Tech Into This New School Year

Technology opens up programs that allow students to drive their learning, while social-emotional learning influences lessons and teaching. Read more.

3. 20 Suggestions About Teaching in a Class Where All Students Have Laptops

One tip from experienced teachers: Working in a one-to-one classroom is more about a shift in teaching and learning than the use of devices. Read more.

4. Teacher-Recommended Tools for Online Learning

Four teachers offer several suggestions for online tools to promote interactive learning, and many others offer readers’ comments about their favorites. Read more.

5. 10 Favorite Online Teaching Tools Used by Educators This Year

Three other teachers and I share our favorite online tools to use during this unusual year. Read more.

6. Five Ways to Differentiate Instruction in an Online Environment

Examples from two educators include giving students the time to take physical breaks as well as pausing academic presentations to give students time to think. Read more.

7. Seven Ways to Support ELLs in Online Content Classes

I offer seven suggestions on how to help English-learners when doing remote teaching, including by providing graphic organizers and models. Read more.

8. Start With the Content & Not With the Tech

Danielle Herro, Blake Harvard, Michael D. Toth, Michael Fisher, and Kenneth Tam wrap up this three-part series on using technology with students. Read more.

9. Ways to Use Tech in the Classroom

Jayme Linton, Eric Sheninger, Cindy Garcia, Suzanne Lucas, Ari Flewelling, Carrie Rogers-Whitehead, Carolyn Brown, and Jerry Zimmermann contribute their ideas on how to use ed-tech. Read more.

10. Technology ‘Doesn’t Replace Good Teaching’

Anne Jenks, Michelle Shory, Ed.S, Irina V. McGrath, Ph.D., Kim Jaxon, Beth Gotcher, Elizabeth Stringer Keefe, Ph.D., and Keisha Rembert share their suggestions for using tech effectively in class. Read more.

