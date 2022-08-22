What Science Can Teach Us About Learning
What Science Can Teach Us About Learning

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 22, 2022 2 min read
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is Learning and the Brain.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

myexperiencesousa

1. Author Interview: ‘How the Brain Learns’

David Sousa, author of the popular book How the Brain Learns (now in its 5th edition), agreed to answer a few questions about it. Read more.

2. Using ‘Brain-Based Learning’ in the Classroom

The staff at BrainFacts.org brought together three affiliated neuroscientists to make contributions in this first post of a four-part series. Read more.

3. Working Smarter, Not Harder, With Neuroscience in the Classroom

Educators Wendi Pillars and Wendy Ostroff offer their experiences in this post. Read more.

4. Taking Advantage of Neural Networks In the Classroom

David Dockterman, Renate N. Caine, Ph.D., and Kevin D. Washburn, Ed.D., contribute their responses here. Read more.

5. Teachers as ‘Brain Changers’

In this post, I share some of my thoughts, a guest response from well-known author and researcher David A. Sousa, and comments left by readers. Read more.

Explore other thematic posts:

