During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is the Inclusive Classroom.
You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. Inclusive Teachers Must Be ‘Asset-Based Believers’
Four veteran educators share tips on supporting students with learning differences as they return to classrooms during this pandemic year. Read more.
2. 20 Ways to Support Students With Learning Differences This Year
Embed student voices and perspectives into the classroom is one piece of advice educators offer in this third pandemic-affected school year. Read more.
3. Five Teacher-Recommended Strategies to Support Students With Learning Differences
Four educators share strategies for supporting students with learning differences, including utilizing “wait time” and relationship building. Read more.
4. Assisting Students With Unique Needs as Schools Close Down
Four educators consider how to provide inclusive learning opportunities during the school closure crisis, including by keeping IEP goals in mind and by keeping things simple. Read more.
5. Ways to Be a Successful Co-Teacher
Amber Chandler, Margaret Searle, Bradley Witzel, and Wendy W. Murawski wrap up a three-part series on how to be successful co-teachers. Read more.
6. Strategies for Effective Co-Teaching Arrangements
Tan Huynh, Abby Shink, Gloria Lodato Wilson, Joan Blednick, Heather Stinson, Catherine Beck, and Heidi Pace talk about the “do’s and don’ts” of co-teaching. Read more.
7. The Best Co-Teaching Advice Is to ‘Be Resilient’
Elizabeth Stein, Jenny Vo, Becky Corr, Andrea Honigsfeld, and Maria Dove share their commentaries on effective co-teaching arrangements. Read more.
8. ‘Making an Inclusive Classroom Work’
The commentators in this blog post are Donna Wilson, Marcus Conyers, Barbara Boroson, John McCarthy, Louise Goldberg, David Bateman, Jenifer Cline, Richard Villa, and Jacqueline Thousand. Read more.
9. Ways to Support ‘Students With Diverse Learning Needs’
Jason Flom, Mandi White, Tara Dale, Wendy Murawski, Cheryl Mizerny, and Karen Baptiste share their thoughts. Read more.
10. Assisting Students With Special Needs
Three experienced educators—Michael Thornton, Gloria Lodato Wilson, and Ira David Socol—offer their thoughts on the topic. Read more.
