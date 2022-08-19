How to Build Inclusive Classrooms
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Special Education Opinion

How to Build Inclusive Classrooms

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 19, 2022 3 min read
A group of multicolored people stand together looking in both directions
Ada DaSilva/DigitalVision Vectors
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is the Inclusive Classroom.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

asinclusiveteachersflakes

1. Inclusive Teachers Must Be ‘Asset-Based Believers’

Four veteran educators share tips on supporting students with learning differences as they return to classrooms during this pandemic year. Read more.

2. 20 Ways to Support Students With Learning Differences This Year

Embed student voices and perspectives into the classroom is one piece of advice educators offer in this third pandemic-affected school year. Read more.

3. Five Teacher-Recommended Strategies to Support Students With Learning Differences

Four educators share strategies for supporting students with learning differences, including utilizing “wait time” and relationship building. Read more.

4. Assisting Students With Unique Needs as Schools Close Down

Four educators consider how to provide inclusive learning opportunities during the school closure crisis, including by keeping IEP goals in mind and by keeping things simple. Read more.

5. Ways to Be a Successful Co-Teacher

Amber Chandler, Margaret Searle, Bradley Witzel, and Wendy W. Murawski wrap up a three-part series on how to be successful co-teachers. Read more.

6. Strategies for Effective Co-Teaching Arrangements

Tan Huynh, Abby Shink, Gloria Lodato Wilson, Joan Blednick, Heather Stinson, Catherine Beck, and Heidi Pace talk about the “do’s and don’ts” of co-teaching. Read more.

7. The Best Co-Teaching Advice Is to ‘Be Resilient’

Elizabeth Stein, Jenny Vo, Becky Corr, Andrea Honigsfeld, and Maria Dove share their commentaries on effective co-teaching arrangements. Read more.

8. ‘Making an Inclusive Classroom Work’

The commentators in this blog post are Donna Wilson, Marcus Conyers, Barbara Boroson, John McCarthy, Louise Goldberg, David Bateman, Jenifer Cline, Richard Villa, and Jacqueline Thousand. Read more.

9. Ways to Support ‘Students With Diverse Learning Needs’

Jason Flom, Mandi White, Tara Dale, Wendy Murawski, Cheryl Mizerny, and Karen Baptiste share their thoughts. Read more.

10. Assisting Students With Special Needs

Three experienced educators—Michael Thornton, Gloria Lodato Wilson, and Ira David Socol—offer their thoughts on the topic. Read more.

Explore other thematic posts:

Related Tags:
Inclusion Teaching Strategies

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., August 24, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar A Roadmap to Multisensory Early Literacy Instruction: Accelerate Growth for All Students 
How can you develop key literacy skills with a diverse range of learners? Explore best practices and tips to meet the needs of all students. 
Register
Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., September 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum What Will It Take for Schools to Get Better?
Find out what educators and leaders can do to incite lasting and productive change that will make a difference in the lives of students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Learning Differences?
Answer 10 questions to assess your knowledge on learning differences.
Special Education Reports Teaching Students With Learning Differences: Results of a National Survey
This report examines survey findings about implementation of best practices for teaching students with learning differences.
Special Education New Discipline Guidance Focuses on Discrimination Against Students With Disabilities
The Biden administration aims to clarify how federal law protects students with disabilities.
Libby Stanford
6 min read
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Aug. 5, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks at a White House briefing in August 2021. The U.S. Department of Education has just released guidance on protecting students with disabilities from discriminatory discipline practices.
Susan Walsh/AP
Special Education Projects Aim to End Waits for Autism Diagnoses, Reduce Anxiety for Students
The feds are targeting $14 million in research grants to help students with disabilities regain ground lost to the pandemic.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Illustration of children walking over missing puzzle piece.
SIphotography/Getty
Load More ▼