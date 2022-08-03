10 Teacher-Proofed Strategies for Improving Math Instruction
Mathematics Opinion

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 03, 2022 3 min read
Image of a student working on match equations.
E+
During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is on Math Instruction.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

encouragingdiscourse

1. ‘Beware of Teaching Math Vocabulary Out of Context!’

Three educators share their favorite math instructional strategies, including “Turn & Talk to Your Neighbor.” Read more.

2. Four Teacher-Recommended Instructional Strategies for Math

Four teachers share their favorite strategies for math instruction, including the Concrete Representational Abstract approach. Read more.

3. Don’t ‘Make the Math Classroom a Project-Based-Learning-Free Zone’

Three educators share advice on incorporating project-based learning in math classes, including asking the question “What’s nearby?” Read more.

4. Using Project-Based Learning in Math Classes

Two teachers share practical strategies for using project-based learning in math classes, including one called “Notice & Wonder.” Read more.

5. Twelve Ways to Make Math More Culturally Responsive

Four educators share ideas for using culturally responsive teaching in math class, including by helping students make community connections. Read more.

6. ‘I Am Doing My Best': Teaching Math During the School Closure Crisis

Four teachers offer remote teaching tips for math instruction, including recognizing that nothing they do is going to be anywhere near “perfect.” Read more.

7. ‘Less Is More’ in Math Distance Learning

Four math educators offer advice about remote instruction, including providing more specific targets and cultivating home connections. Read more.

8. ‘How to Assess Students’ Math Skills Remotely

Two math educators discuss how they are communicating student performance during the school closure crisis, as well as how they are taking care of themselves. Read more.

9. Math Instruction in the Age of the Coronavirus

Two math educators share how they design their remote teaching math lessons and what they typically look like in practice. Read more.

10. Elements of an Effective Math Lesson

Teachers explain how creative math lessons can spring from students’ surrounding environments and culture such as the cost of the Thanksgiving meal and the search for “math selfies.” Read more.

More Q&A posts about math instruction:

Explore other thematic posts:

