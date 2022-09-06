During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is instructional strategies.
You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. ‘Arts & Crafts': Busywork or Enhanced Learning?
With planning, teachers can use creative projects to add value to the curriculum. Read more.
2. Want to Have Fun in the Classroom? Try Learning Games
They’re valuable for a host of reasons, including assessing students’ background knowledge and building a trusting community. Read more.
3. 17 Favorite Classroom-Learning Games
Educators share learning games that can be used in all subject areas. Read more.
4. 8 1/2 Things That Have Been Working This Year & 6 That Haven’t
Increased use of learning games, personalized learning, and peer tutors have helped. TikTok threats and student cellphone, not at all. Read more.
5. How to Keep Art Front and Center in Instruction
Three educators wrap up a series on using art in content classes by discussing their use of picture books, recycling projects, and more. Read more.
6. Strategies for Using Art in Math, English, Science, and History
Employing art to explore geometric patterns and to scaffold essay writing are among the ways educators can use art in their classes. Read more.
7. 13 Ways to Use Art in Content Classes
Bringing art to assessments, to increase vocabulary knowledge, and to practice grammar are ways teachers incorporate it in their classes. Read more.
8. These Small Moves Can Make Outsized Differences in Class
“Scaffolded conversations” is one idea educators share for small and effective changes teachers can make in classrooms. Read more.
9. 6 Small Instructional Changes Teachers Can Make for Big Results
Increasing “wait time,” offering students more choice, and differentiating instruction in simple ways are a few manageable changes. Read more.
10. Four Favorite Physical Education Instructional Strategies—Recommended by Teachers!
Differentiated instruction is among the favorite strategies three educators employ in teaching physical education. Read more.
