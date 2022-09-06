Plenty of Instructional Strategies Are Out There. Here’s What Works Best for Your Students
Plenty of Instructional Strategies Are Out There. Here’s What Works Best for Your Students

By Larry Ferlazzo — September 06, 2022 6 min read
Schools tend to measure student learning with grades and report cards, but how can educators be sure what they teach will stick with students once they leave the classroom? In this video explainer, Larry Ferlazzo, from the Education Week Teacher blog Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo, shares five ways educators can facilitate “transfer of learning” to help students make connections across subject areas and in the world beyond the schoolhouse walls.
Larry Ferlazzo
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

Today’s theme is instructional strategies.

You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:

thebestlessons

1. ‘Arts & Crafts': Busywork or Enhanced Learning?

With planning, teachers can use creative projects to add value to the curriculum. Read more.

2. Want to Have Fun in the Classroom? Try Learning Games

They’re valuable for a host of reasons, including assessing students’ background knowledge and building a trusting community. Read more.

3. 17 Favorite Classroom-Learning Games

Educators share learning games that can be used in all subject areas. Read more.

4. 8 1/2 Things That Have Been Working This Year & 6 That Haven’t

Increased use of learning games, personalized learning, and peer tutors have helped. TikTok threats and student cellphone, not at all. Read more.

5. How to Keep Art Front and Center in Instruction

Three educators wrap up a series on using art in content classes by discussing their use of picture books, recycling projects, and more. Read more.

6. Strategies for Using Art in Math, English, Science, and History

Employing art to explore geometric patterns and to scaffold essay writing are among the ways educators can use art in their classes. Read more.

7. 13 Ways to Use Art in Content Classes

Bringing art to assessments, to increase vocabulary knowledge, and to practice grammar are ways teachers incorporate it in their classes. Read more.

8. These Small Moves Can Make Outsized Differences in Class

“Scaffolded conversations” is one idea educators share for small and effective changes teachers can make in classrooms. Read more.

9. 6 Small Instructional Changes Teachers Can Make for Big Results

Increasing “wait time,” offering students more choice, and differentiating instruction in simple ways are a few manageable changes. Read more.

10. Four Favorite Physical Education Instructional Strategies—Recommended by Teachers!

Differentiated instruction is among the favorite strategies three educators employ in teaching physical education. Read more.

More Q&A posts about instructional strategies:

Explore other thematic posts:

