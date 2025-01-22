School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where

School shootings—terrifying to students, educators, parents, and communities—always reignite polarizing debates about gun rights and school safety. To bring context to these debates, Education Week journalists began tracking shootings on K-12 school property that resulted in firearm-related injuries or deaths.

In 2025, we continue this heartbreaking , but important work. More information about this tracker and our methodology is below.

There has been 1 school shooting this year that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to an Education Week analysis. There have been 222 such shootings since 2018 . There were 39 school shootings with injuries or deaths last year . There were 38 in 2023 , 51 in 2022 , 35 in 2021 , 10 in 2020 , and 24 each in 2019 and 2018 .

Latest Situation

On Jan. 22, one student was killed and two others were injured in the cafeteria of Antioch High School in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities said one of the injured suffered a graze wound and the other a facial injury. The 17-year-old shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Read more .

Injuries & Deaths

1 School shooting with injuries or deaths 3 People killed or injured in a school shooting 1 People killed 1 Students or other children killed 0 School employees or other adults killed 2 People injured

About the Shootings

About This Tracker

In the emotionally charged aftermath of school shootings, politicians, activists, news media, and ordinary citizens often cite statistics that can present a distorted view of how many of these incidents occur. Those statistics are used to fuel ongoing debates about gun control, arming teachers, and school security.

With this tracker, Education Week aims to provide a clear accounting of K-12 school shootings. There is no single right way of calculating numbers like this, and the human toll in the immediate aftermath and long term is impossible to measure. We hope to provide reliable information to help inform discussions, debates, and solutions.

Methodology

Counting Incidents

This page refers to incidents that meet all the following criteria:

where a firearm was discharged,

where any individual, other than the suspect or perpetrator, has a bullet wound resulting from the incident,

that happen on K-12 school property or on a school bus, and

that occur while school is in session or during a school-sponsored event.

We do not track incidents in which the only shots fired were from an individual authorized to carry a gun on school property, such as a school resource officer, and who did so in their official capacity.

The numbers of incidents, injuries, and deaths reported in this tracker do not include suicides or self-inflicted injuries. While suicides and attempted suicides are serious issues of health and safety, many of the critical questions and debates that those incidents raise for educators and the broader public are often distinct from those generated by school shootings. Incidents may be added out of sequence as it can take time for verification.

Counting Injuries & Deaths

Injuries included in this tracker may be major or minor. While we only track incidents resulting in at least one bullet wound, total injuries are not necessarily the result of gunfire.

The total number of people killed or injured does not include the suspect or perpetrator.

Sources

In addition to our own reporting, we rely on local news outlets, school and district websites, news alerts via online search engines, the Gun Violence Archive , David Riedman’s K-12 School Shooting Database , and the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s Naval Postgraduate School’s K-12 School Shooting database .

How to Cite This Page

