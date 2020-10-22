Jobs
Teaching Profession Educator Morale, School Job Applicants Declining, Survey Shows
More than 8 of every 10 educators say teacher morale is lower than it was before the pandemic, an EdWeek Research Center survey found.
Recruitment & Retention The Scramble to Find Substitute Teachers
Some districts are paying bonuses, some are lowering qualifications, and one is assigning central office staff to substitute at least one day per week.
School & District Management Yes, Teachers Are Still Being Evaluated. Many Say It's Unfair
Teachers are navigating new technologies, adjusting to different ways of teaching, and trying to reach students who lack internet access and stability at home.
Teaching Profession After a Stillbirth, This Teacher Was Denied Paid Leave for Recovery. Here's Her Story
A District of Columbia teacher delivered a stillborn baby and was denied paid maternity leave. Her story, told here, is not uncommon.
Law & Courts Federal Appeals Court Revives Teacher's Pay-Discrimination Case Over Starting Salary
The court weighed an administrator's alleged comment that the teacher's starting pay was less because her husband worked.
School & District Management From Our Research Center Schools Grapple With Substitute Teacher Shortages, Medical Leave Requests, Survey Finds
The demand for substitute teacher positions is outpacing the supply, and the quality of those applying is a concern in many places.
Teaching Profession Explainer Did COVID-19 Really Drive Teachers to Quit?
An Education Week analysis shows that the predicted wave of leavers has not yet materialized across the nation.
This collection of articles is intended for HR professionals and school and district leaders
- School & District Management To Root Out Racism in Schools, Start With Who You HireThe teachers that principals hire is one of the most powerful levers for turning schools into anti-racist institutions.School & District Management What Teachers Want From Their Leaders Right NowTeachers share ways that administrators are supporting them and what more they could do to help manage the pressures of teaching in the pandemic.Recruitment & Retention Teacher Morale and Student Enrollment Declining Under COVID-19, Survey ShowsA new EdWeek Research Center survey examines what educators are thinking on a host of issues as they begin the 2020-21 academic year.Recruitment & Retention How Districts Can Show They Are Committed to Building a More Racially Diverse WorkforceHere are some ways for districts and schools to demonstrate that they value and support teachers of color.Recruitment & Retention Recruiting and Retaining Teachers of Color: Why It Matters, Ways to Do ItSome districts are making gains in recruiting and holding onto Black, Hispanic, and Asian teachers. Here are some ideas for how to do it.Recruitment & Retention Holding On to Older Teachers in the Pandemic: Ideas for DistrictsWith nearly 20 percent of teachers in public schools age 55 or older, administrators need to give special consideration to their health and safety as they craft plans for reopening.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Join experts from Samsung and Boxlight to learn how to make learning more interactive from anywhere.
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.