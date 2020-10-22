Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.

Teaching Profession Educator Morale, School Job Applicants Declining, Survey Shows
More than 8 of every 10 educators say teacher morale is lower than it was before the pandemic, an EdWeek Research Center survey found.
Holly Kurtz
3 min read
Recruitment & Retention The Scramble to Find Substitute Teachers
Some districts are paying bonuses, some are lowering qualifications, and one is assigning central office staff to substitute at least one day per week.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
School & District Management Yes, Teachers Are Still Being Evaluated. Many Say It's Unfair
Teachers are navigating new technologies, adjusting to different ways of teaching, and trying to reach students who lack internet access and stability at home.
Madeline Will
9 min read
Teaching Profession After a Stillbirth, This Teacher Was Denied Paid Leave for Recovery. Here's Her Story
A District of Columbia teacher delivered a stillborn baby and was denied paid maternity leave. Her story, told here, is not uncommon.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Illustration of a woman.
iStock/Getty
Law & Courts Federal Appeals Court Revives Teacher's Pay-Discrimination Case Over Starting Salary
The court weighed an administrator's alleged comment that the teacher's starting pay was less because her husband worked.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
School & District Management From Our Research Center Schools Grapple With Substitute Teacher Shortages, Medical Leave Requests, Survey Finds
The demand for substitute teacher positions is outpacing the supply, and the quality of those applying is a concern in many places.
Holly Kurtz
6 min read
substitutes SOC
Getty
Teaching Profession Explainer Did COVID-19 Really Drive Teachers to Quit?
An Education Week analysis shows that the predicted wave of leavers has not yet materialized across the nation.
Madeline Will, Catherine Gewertz & Sarah Schwartz
16 min read
Teachers and staff protest outside Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in New York Oct. 2, calling for more and better COVID-19 testing and precautions. Teacher retirements are actually down this year in the city despite the pandemic.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

