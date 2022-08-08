During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is on Assessment.
You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. Let’s Take a Holistic Approach to Judging Schools
Parents wouldn’t judge their kids based on a single factor. So, says Ron Berger of EL Education, why must schools use a lone test score? Read more.
2. Let’s Dump the Obsession With Standardized Testing
Digital portfolios and student, faculty, and family surveys to gauge school culture are more robust ways to measure school effectiveness. Read more.
3. It’s Time to Debunk the Myths About Standardized Tests
Professional learning communities can help crack the code to measuring a student’s success. Read more.
4. How Can You Measure a School’s Success? It’s Not Just Through Test Scores
Judge schools on how well they meet the needs of students, staff, and the community, say educators. Read more.
5. Using Rubrics for ‘Targeted Feedback’
Three educators discuss the why’s and how’s of rubrics for assessment. Read more.
6. Rubric Do’s & Don’ts
Six educators share their thoughts on rubric use in the classroom. Read more.
7. Alternatives to Standardized Tests During a Pandemic Year
Three educators suggest alternatives to federally mandated standardized testing during this year undercut by COVID-19. Read more.
8. Students Should Not Believe a Grade ‘Defines Who They Currently Are’
A three-part series on how to handle grading is wrapped up today with commentaries by Dennis Griffin Jr, Scott Wurdinger, and Douglas Reeves. Read more.
9. Teachers Can Implement ‘Equitable Grading’
Joe Feldman, Julia Thompson, Madeline Whitaker Good, and Andrew Sharos share their ideas on how teachers can handle grading student work. Read more.
10. Grades Should Be a ‘Feedback Tool’
Alfonso (Al) Gonzalez, Cathy Vatterott, Heather Wolpert-Gawron, and Cindy Garcia kick off a three-part series on best grading practices. Read more.
More Q&A posts about assessment:
- How to Assess Students’ Math Skills Remotely
- The Value of Having Students Evaluate Teachers
- Student Feedback on Teachers Should Be a ‘Part of More Classrooms’
- Ways to Have Students Evaluate Classes
- The Role of Student-Test Scores in Teacher Evaluations
- Response: Teacher Evaluations Need to ‘Support, Not Sort’
- Using Teacher Evaluations ‘to Promote Growth’
- Ways to Improve Standardized Tests
- Performance Assessment Can Be an ‘Equity Strategy’
- Performance Assessments Are ‘Absolutely Worth the Effort’
- Performance Assessments Are ‘Adaptable, Accessible, and Forgiving’
- Making Grading Practices ‘Specific, Constructive, & Timely’
- Assessing Students on ‘What Really Counts’
- Assessments for Today’s Students
- Formative Assessments Are ‘Powerful’
- The ‘Secret Sauce’ of Formative Assessment
- ‘The Grading System We Need to Have’
- High-Stakes Testing & Student Engagement
- Ways to Include Students in the Formative-Assessment Process
- Several Kinds of Grading Systems
- Standardized -Test Critiques & Potential Alternatives
- Helping Long-Term ELLs & Evaluating ELL Teachers Fairly
- Ways the ’Next Generation’ of Standardized Tests Should Treat ELLs
Explore other thematic posts:
- It Was Another Busy School Year. What Resonated for You?
- How to Best Address Race and Racism in the Classroom
- Schools Just Let Out, But What Are the Best Ways to Begin the Coming Year?
- Classroom Management Starts With Student Engagement
- Teacher Takeaways From the Pandemic: What’s Worked? What Hasn’t?
- The School Year Has Ended. What Are Some Lessons to Close Out Next Year?
- Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning Present Challenges. Here’s How to Help
- How to Challenge Normative Gender Culture to Support All Students
- What Students Like (and Don’t Like) About School
- Technology Is the Tool, Not the Teacher
- How to Make Parent Engagement Meaningful
- Teaching Social Studies Isn’t for the Faint of Heart
- Differentiated Instruction Doesn’t Need to Be a Heavy Lift
- How to Help Students Embrace Reading. Educators Weigh In
- 10 Strategies for Reaching English-Learners
- 10 Ways to Include Teachers in Important Policy Decisions
- 10 Teacher-Proofed Strategies for Improving Math Instruction
- Give Students a Role in Their Education
The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.