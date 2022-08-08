During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.

1. Let’s Take a Holistic Approach to Judging Schools

Parents wouldn’t judge their kids based on a single factor. So, says Ron Berger of EL Education, why must schools use a lone test score? Read more.

2. Let’s Dump the Obsession With Standardized Testing

Digital portfolios and student, faculty, and family surveys to gauge school culture are more robust ways to measure school effectiveness. Read more.

3. It’s Time to Debunk the Myths About Standardized Tests

Professional learning communities can help crack the code to measuring a student’s success. Read more.

4. How Can You Measure a School’s Success? It’s Not Just Through Test Scores

Judge schools on how well they meet the needs of students, staff, and the community, say educators. Read more.

5. Using Rubrics for ‘Targeted Feedback’

Three educators discuss the why’s and how’s of rubrics for assessment. Read more.

6. Rubric Do’s & Don’ts

Six educators share their thoughts on rubric use in the classroom. Read more.

7. Alternatives to Standardized Tests During a Pandemic Year

Three educators suggest alternatives to federally mandated standardized testing during this year undercut by COVID-19. Read more.

8. Students Should Not Believe a Grade ‘Defines Who They Currently Are’

A three-part series on how to handle grading is wrapped up today with commentaries by Dennis Griffin Jr, Scott Wurdinger, and Douglas Reeves. Read more.

9. Teachers Can Implement ‘Equitable Grading’

Joe Feldman, Julia Thompson, Madeline Whitaker Good, and Andrew Sharos share their ideas on how teachers can handle grading student work. Read more.

10. Grades Should Be a ‘Feedback Tool’

Alfonso (Al) Gonzalez, Cathy Vatterott, Heather Wolpert-Gawron, and Cindy Garcia kick off a three-part series on best grading practices. Read more.

