During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is race and racism in schools. You can see the list following this excerpt from one such post:
1. ‘What Are You Doing to Help Students Understand Systemic Racism and Combat It?’
Creating the conditions for effective dialogues and incorporating student voice are two ways to help students become anti-racist. Read more.
2. Anti-Racist Teaching Strategies for Predominantly White Schools
Creating common vocabulary and safe places for students and strengthening their critical-analysis skills support anti-racist teaching. Read more.
3. Want Students to ‘Build a Better World?’ Try Culturally Responsive Social-Emotional Learning
The practice includes expanding students’ networks and developing their awareness of what it feels, looks, and sounds like to manage emotions. Read more.
4. Culturally Responsive Social-Emotional Learning: How to Get There
Bringing culturally responsive SEL into class can’t be done as an add-on. It needs to be integrated into daily routines and academic work. Read more.
5. Teaching About Slavery in the United States? Start With Honesty
Strategies have to include teachers acknowledging what they don’t know and recognizing they have to convey some ugly truths. Read more.
6. ‘Ratchetdemic: Reimagining Academic Success'—An Interview With Author Christopher Emdin
The author talks about student rights in the classroom, student discovery of knowledge, and viewing students through the asset lens. Read more.
7. ‘Students Deserve to Know Our History’
Two educators wrap up a four-part series on how teachers should respond to attacks on critical race theory and lessons on systemic racism. Read more.
8. Connect With Colleagues to Counter Critical Race Theory Critics
Three educators discuss how teachers respond to the CRT controversy, including urging administrators to create “space” for collaboration. Read more.
9. Educators Should ‘Teach the Truth to Young People’ in Response to Conservative Attacks
Three educators offer suggestions about how to respond to attacks on their ability to teach about systemic racism. Read more.
10. When It Comes to Critical Race Theory, Teachers ‘Should Go on Offense With Inquiry’
Four educators respond to conservative attacks on critical race theory and lessons on systemic racism. Read more.
More Q&A posts about race and racism in schools:
- ‘The White Voice, Experience, and Interest Dominate Education’
- We Can’t Wait Until People Feel Comfortable Talking About Race’
- Tackling the ‘Taboo’ of Talking About Race & Privilege
- Twelve Ways to Make Math More Culturally Responsive
- Eight Strategies for Engaging in Culturally Relevant Teaching
- Author Interview: ‘No More Culturally Irrelevant Teaching’
- Moving Schools Beyond Anti-Racist Words to Action
- Nine Ways to Implement Culturally Responsive Teaching During Distance Learning
- Strategies for Implementing Online Culturally Responsive Teaching
- The Story of Arab & Muslim Students Is Often an Untold Story’
- More Than Aladdin': Dismantling Common Misconceptions About Arab and Muslim Students
- Teaching Beyond Stereotypes': Ways to Teach the Middle East & Islam in Schools
- Supporting Arab & Muslim Students in the Classroom
- How Should Educators Respond to Trump Administration Attack on Anti-Racist Training?
- The Importance of Challenging Teachers’ Microaggressions
- Responding to a Colleague Who Makes a Racist Comment
- Ten Culturally Responsive Teaching Strategies for the Science Classroom
- Lessons for Teachers From George Floyd’s Death & Black Lives Matter
- Educators Must Challenge Racist Language & Actions
- Strategies for Embracing Anti-Racist Work in Our Classrooms
- Engaging With Students in Conversations About Race
- Teachers ‘Cannot Stop at Conversations’ About Racism
- Four Ways Schools Can Support Teachers to Become ‘Actively Anti-Racist’
- The Problem With Kindness': SEL & the Death of George Floyd
- Six Truths About Racism That White Teachers Must Know
- ‘Educators Must Realize That There Is No Neutral Position on Issues of Racial Justice’
- ‘Advice for the Newly Woke White Teachers on Teaching Black Children’
- What Educators Should—and Should Not Do—in Response to George Floyd’s Death
- What Teachers Should Learn From the Death of George Floyd
- Black Students Need Love Shown Through Action Right Now
- Assessing the Needs of Black Students During the Coronavirus Crisis
- Four Ways to Support African American Students Through the COVID-19 Emergency
- Supporting African American Students During the School Closure Crisis
- ‘Culturally Responsive Teaching Is Not a Quick Fix’
- ‘Culturally Sustaining Pedagogy Honors the Humanity & Identity of Young People’
- Culturally Responsive Instruction Is ‘Not Just About Adding a Hip Hop Song to Your Lesson Hook’
- Steps to Make Classrooms More Culturally Responsive
- ‘Being Nice Is Not Enough to Make Racism Disappear’
- Claiming to Not See Race Leads to Inequity in Education’
- ‘Practicing Colorblindness Suppresses the Individuality of Our Students’
- Educators Must Disrupt ‘Colorblind Ideologies’
- Saying ‘I Don’t See Color’ Denies the Racial Identity of Students
- ‘I Don’t See Color in Education Means I Don’t See You Unless You Act Like Me’
- When People Say They Don’t See Race, ‘I Ask Them If They Don’t See Me’
- ‘We All Have Implicit Biases’
- There Isn’t a ‘Switch’ That Blocks Out Race in the Classroom
- If We ‘Don’t See Race,’ We Don’t See ‘Students’ Magic’
- The ‘Colorblindness’ of Schools Has ‘Failed Children of Color’
- Author Interview: ‘Cultural Competence Now’
- Author Interview With Dr. Gholdy Muhammad: ‘Cultivating Genius’
- Author Interview: ‘Culturally Responsive Education in the Classroom’
- Author Interview: ‘Unconscious Bias in Schools’
- Author Interview: ‘Speaking for Ourselves’
- Author Interview: Black Appetite. White Food.
- ‘We Need to Face Our Own Discomfort’ About Discussing Racism
- Race & Racism Are Not ‘Merely Curricular Topics’
- Teachers Can’t Ignore Racism Issues and Hope They ‘Will Go Away’
- ‘Holla If You See Us': Black Girls in Spaces We Call Schools
- ‘There Is Still a Lot of Work’ Schools Need to Do in Supporting Black Girls
- ‘What Does It Mean to Be Young, Black, and Female in America?’
- Meeting the Needs of Native American Students
- ‘Something Must Change’ to Address Challenges Facing Native American Youths
- Focusing on the Assets of Native American Students
- Author Interview With Matthew Kay: Not Light, But Fire
- Author Interview With Rich Milner: Reimagining ‘Classroom Management’ for Equity
- Author Interview: Helping Students Reclaim Cognitive Resources Lost to Poverty and Racism
- Author Interview: Enhancing the ‘Mental Bandwidth’ of Students
- ‘Ethnic-Studies Courses Benefit All Students’
- Using Social-Emotional Learning to Challenge ‘Systems of Oppression’
- Equity & Social-Emotional Learning
- ‘White Educators Must Sharpen Their Humility’ Before They Discuss Race
- ‘Courageous Conversations’ Are Needed to Discuss Race in Schools
- Approach Race & Implicit Bias by ‘Listening to Students’
- Author Interview: Culturally Relevant Teaching
- Teachers Lose ‘Credibility’ If We Don’t Address ‘Controversial’ Topics
- ‘Fear’ Should Not Stop Us From Exploring ‘Controversial’ Topics in School
- Teachers Should Examine ‘Biases’ When Discussing ‘Sensitive’ Topics
- ‘Don’t Avoid Controversial Topics’ in School
- It’s ‘Vital’ for Teachers to ‘Integrate Controversial Topics Into Lessons’
- Author Interview: Culturally Sustaining Pedagogies
- Author Interview: Growing Critically Conscious Teachers
- Author Interview: More Mirrors in the Classroom
- For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood...: An Interview With Chris Emdin
- ‘It Is Long Past Time to Meet the Needs of Students of Color’
- Culturally Sustaining Pedagogy ‘Increases Student Engagement & Learning’
- Strategies for Recruiting Teachers of Color
- How Universities Are Recruiting More Teachers of Color
- Increasing the Diversity of America’s Teachers
- Book Review: Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World & Me
- The Teachers of Color ‘Disappearance Crisis’
- ‘Education Suffers’ Without More Teachers of Color
- Teachers of Color Can ‘Broaden Student Perspectives’
- Culturally Responsive Teaching: An Interview With Zaretta Hammond
- Engaging With Class & Race in the Classroom
Explore other thematic posts:
