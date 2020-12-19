Federal
Education news, analysis, and opinion about federal education policies and federal officials.
- Federal Republican Who Endorsed School Shooting Conspiracies to Join House Education PanelRep. Marjorie Taylor Greeene's comments have drawn calls for her resignation from gun-control groups like March For Our Lives-Parkland.Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Shows You Don't Have to Leave to SucceedThe new U.S. secretary of education nominee sends a hopeful message to students long told they must leave their neighborhoods to make a mark.Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Deserves a Chance to Prove His MettleMiguel Cardona's lack of a paper trail means most of us don’t yet know enough about him to make an informed judgment. That's fine.Federal Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Food Benefits for Children Missing School MealsThe order is designed to extend nutritional benefits that his administration says would benefit children.Federal How Biden's Data Mandate Could Help Schools Navigate the COVID-19 CrisisAn executive order directs the Education Department to collect data on issues like whether schools offer in-person learning.Federal Early Education Department Appointees Have Links to Jill Biden, Teachers' UnionsPresident Joe Biden's 12 appointments have links to the players who could exert the most influence on the new administration's K-12 policy.Federal Biden Launches New Strategy to Combat COVID-19, Reopen SchoolsThe president plans a more centralized strategy that includes broader vaccine efforts, more data on the pandemic, and new school guidance.Federal Biden Revokes Trump's 'Patriotic Education' Order, Will Shield DACAJoe Biden took a flurry of executive actions on his first day as president that included a new government-wide emphasis on racial equity.Federal Opinion Blessings and Best Wishes, President BidenRick Hess takes a moment to offer President-elect Biden his best wishes and to reflect on Inauguration Day.Federal Biden Picks San Diego Superintendent for Deputy Education SecretarySan Diego Superintendent Cindy Marten was a classroom teacher for 17 years before she became a school and district administrator.Federal Biden Calls for $130 Billion in New K-12 Relief, Scaled Up Testing, Vaccination EffortsPresident-elect Joe Biden proposed new aid for schools as part of a broader COVID-19 relief plan, which will require congressional approval.Federal Who Is Miguel Cardona? Education Secretary Pick Has Roots in Classroom, Principal's OfficeMany who've worked with Joe Biden's pick for education secretary say he's ready for what would be a giant step up.Federal Obama Education Staff Involved in Race to the Top, Civil Rights Join Biden's White HouseBoth Catherine Lhamon and Carmel Martin will serve on President-elect Joe Biden's Domestic Policy Council.Federal Opinion What Conservatives Should Be for When It Comes to EducationEducation is ultimately about opportunity, community, and empowerment, and nothing should resonate more deeply with the conservative heart.Federal Opinion What the Assault on the Capitol Means for EducatorsLast week's assault on the seat of the American government points to a larger civic challenge that we must address together.