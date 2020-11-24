Teaching & Learning
Education news, analysis, and opinion about teaching and teachers
Assessment SAT Scraps Optional Essay and Subject Tests
The College Board said it will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests.
Social Studies Some Schools Are Refusing to Show Students the Inauguration This Year
A handful of districts have cited concerns that students might see violence unfold live on camera.
Social Studies Opinion Same Old Civics Ed. Won't Save Us
The outgoing Trump administration's "1776" report dodges white supremacy when every classroom needs to fight it for the sake of democracy, write two teacher educators.
Teaching Profession Has the Public Turned on Teachers?
The rift over when school buildings should reopen has caused teachers to feel like they've lost public support. But have they?
Teaching Profession Chicago Teachers Vote to Continue Remote Teaching
Chicago Teachers Union announced Sunday its members "overwhelmingly" chose to conduct only remote work beginning Monday.
Standards New Media Literacy Standards Aim to Combat 'Truth Decay'
The RAND Corporation has released a set of media literacy standards designed to help teach students to identify misinformation.
Social Studies The Violent History of White Supremacy Is Rarely Taught in Schools. It Should Be
As Trump promotes 1776 project, educators say a more complete history of white vigilante justice taught in the classroom could prevent another Capitol insurgency.
- Teaching How to Talk About Social Media and the Capitol Insurrection: A Guide for TeachersSocial media played a pivotal role in the Jan. 6 mob riot at the Capitol, providing plenty of fodder for classroom discussions.Social Studies Trump Commission Says Identity Politics and 'Bitterness' Have Warped History ClassesThe 1776 Commission's report emphasizes "patriotic education," but might play a negligible role in classrooms.Assessment Opinion To Keep Primary Students Learning and Growing, Start With DataA district’s dedication to gathering and analyzing data provides stability in uncertain times.Teaching Profession After a Stillbirth, This Teacher Was Denied Paid Leave for Recovery. Here's Her StoryA District of Columbia teacher delivered a stillborn baby and was denied paid maternity leave. Her story, told here, is not uncommon.Curriculum From ‘Stunning’ to ‘Surprising’: How News of the Capitol Attack Was Repackaged for SchoolsExperts criticized ed-tech company Newsela for sugarcoating the violent insurrection when it adapted an Associated Press story for schools.Teaching & Learning Districts Retreat to Remote Learning Even as Biden Calls for Reopening SchoolsA new study shows a big jump in the percentage of districts moving to remote-only instruction since November.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Join experts from Samsung and Boxlight to learn how to make learning more interactive from anywhere.
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
- Teaching & Learning Trump's Second Impeachment: A Guide for TeachersFor the second time in just a year, America's teachers are charged with helping students make sense of a presidential impeachment.Special Education What Biden's Pick for Ed. Secretary Discussed With Disability Rights AdvocatesAdvocates for students with disabilities want Biden to address discipline and the effects of COVID-19 on special education.Curriculum 6 Ways to Help Students Make Sense of the Capitol SiegeA week after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, teachers are helping students figure out how the country got to this point.Teaching Opinion Improving Instruction With Student DataThree educators offer ideas on how they use student data to improve their instruction.College & Workforce Readiness Opinion I'm a First-Generation American. Here's What Helped Me Make It to CollegeA college junior shares three ways to help immigrant and first-generation students succeed in education.Reading & Literacy Letter to the Editor More Books, Not More PhonicsReading in areas of interest can help improve reading comprehension, writes a researcher in a letter to the editor.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Download this white paper to learn how to recognize trauma and gain strategies for helping students cope and engage in learning.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
This paper outlines the most effective ways for educators to develop their professional practices and improve student outcomes through pr...
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Discover how a new writing achievement tool provides a benchmark to measure students’ writing progress.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
See more survey results and learn what other educators are prioritizing for 2021.