Teaching & Learning

Education news, analysis, and opinion about teaching and teachers
Assessment SAT Scraps Optional Essay and Subject Tests
The College Board said it will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests.
The Associated Press
1 min read
Social Studies Some Schools Are Refusing to Show Students the Inauguration This Year
A handful of districts have cited concerns that students might see violence unfold live on camera.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Social Studies Opinion Same Old Civics Ed. Won't Save Us
The outgoing Trump administration's "1776" report dodges white supremacy when every classroom needs to fight it for the sake of democracy, write two teacher educators.
Nicole Mirra & Antero Garcia
4 min read
Teaching Profession Has the Public Turned on Teachers?
The rift over when school buildings should reopen has caused teachers to feel like they've lost public support. But have they?
Madeline Will
12 min read
Cyndi Pristello, a school wide support teacher at JoAnna Connell Elementary School, greets students and their families on April 18, 2020, as they drive through the school's parking lot during a drive-by parade. The school will begin online classes on April 20 after being closed due to the coronavirus shutdown.
A teacher greets students and families during a drive-by parade in Erie, Penn. Many schools around the country remain closed, and some teachers say they're taking heat for it.
Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP
Teaching Profession Chicago Teachers Vote to Continue Remote Teaching
Chicago Teachers Union announced Sunday its members "overwhelmingly" chose to conduct only remote work beginning Monday.
Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas & Bill Ruthhart
4 min read
Elementary 1 teacher Melissa Vozar sits outside of Suder Elementary in Chicago to teach a virtual class on Jan. 11, 2021. The Chicago Teachers Union said that its members voted to defy an order to return to the classroom before they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, setting up a showdown with district officials who have said such a move would amount to an illegal strike.
Elementary 1 teacher Melissa Vozar sits outside of Suder Elementary in Chicago to teach a virtual class on Jan. 11, 2021. The Chicago Teachers Union said that its members voted to defy an order to return to the classroom before they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, setting up a showdown with district officials who have said such a move would amount to an illegal strike.
Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Standards New Media Literacy Standards Aim to Combat 'Truth Decay'
The RAND Corporation has released a set of media literacy standards designed to help teach students to identify misinformation.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Visual shows a young woman lying down and watching live news content on her mobile phone.
gorodenkoff/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Social Studies The Violent History of White Supremacy Is Rarely Taught in Schools. It Should Be
As Trump promotes 1776 project, educators say a more complete history of white vigilante justice taught in the classroom could prevent another Capitol insurgency.
Corey Mitchell
7 min read
Teran Tease, 5, watches at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on July 21, 2020.
Teran Tease, 5, watches at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on July 21, 2020.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP

