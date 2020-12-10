Teaching & Learning

Mathematics

Learn how schools and teachers are approaching arithmetic and early math instruction as well as algebra, geometry, and calculus

Tracker

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Which States Are Overhauling Math Education? See Our Tracker
Our tracker follows and summarizes states legislation shaping math teaching, instruction, and intervention.
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Featured Special Reports

Special Report Middle and High School Math: How to Get Struggling Learners on Track
School districts are rolling out myriad strategies to support secondary students in math as they attempt to move from core skills to more complex topics.
May 4, 2026
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Special Report An Educator’s Guide to Stronger Math Instruction and Achievement
Help students make sense of math and feel more confident in the subject with these research-aligned strategies.
May 5, 2025
A teacher's hand places the missing pieces of an X shaped bridge over water filled with numerals, so a student can make it safely across.
Eglė Plytnikaitė for Education Week
Special Report Math Foundations for All: Clearing a Path
A solid foundation in math begins with knowing how schools can build students’ math fact fluency, foster parent involvement, and support students with math disabilities.
May 1, 2023
Illustration of children exploring a maze with a division symbol in the center.
J.R. Bee for Education Week