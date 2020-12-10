Mathematics
Learn how schools and teachers are approaching arithmetic and early math instruction as well as algebra, geometry, and calculus
Which States Are Overhauling Math Education? See Our Tracker
Our tracker follows and summarizes states legislation shaping math teaching, instruction, and intervention.
Special Report Middle and High School Math: How to Get Struggling Learners on Track
School districts are rolling out myriad strategies to support secondary students in math as they attempt to move from core skills to more complex topics.
Special Report An Educator’s Guide to Stronger Math Instruction and Achievement
Help students make sense of math and feel more confident in the subject with these research-aligned strategies.
Special Report Math Foundations for All: Clearing a Path
A solid foundation in math begins with knowing how schools can build students’ math fact fluency, foster parent involvement, and support students with math disabilities.
- Mathematics The ‘Science of Reading’ Movement Is Evolving. Is Math Next?Schools can expect more change—and continued debate—as the push for evidence-based instruction continues.Mathematics Parents Can Build Numeracy Skills at Home. These Governors Want Guidance on HowGovernors want the American Academy of Pediatrics to issue guidance urging parents to use games to help children build numeracy skills.Mathematics When Teachers Fear Math, Their Students Suffer the ConsequencesElementary teachers tended to experience more math anxiety—and the effect on student learning can compound.Mathematics Opinion Math Instruction Needs to Change. Here's HowA lot has changed in math education in the last decade. Here’s what the next 10 years may hold.Mathematics Opinion How to Embrace the 'Science of Math' Without Abandoning Your Existing CurriculumTeachers can improve mathematics instruction with these straightforward changes.Mathematics Teachers Want Their Math Curricula to Do More. Here's HowThe Gates Foundation has awarded several grants focused on instructional "coherence" in math.Mathematics Opinion Everybody Is a Math Person. Now, Convince Your StudentsMath educators offer tips on how to engage students on the subject.Mathematics From Our Research Center Here Are the Math Concepts That Trip Up Middle and High School StudentsAn EdWeek Research Center survey asked educators about the biggest challenges they see in the subject.Mathematics Opinion How to Overhaul High School Math Pathways (and Why You Should)What should count for math credit? This state ed. commissioner explains why the answer matters.Mathematics Letter to the Editor How to Solve the College Math-Readiness ProblemAre our K-12 systems designed for how students actually learn math?Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Middle and High School Math: How to Get Struggling Learners on TrackJoin this free virtual event to uncover the nature of students’ weaknesses in secondary-level math and find a path forward.Mathematics Opinion Why There’s Still No ‘Science of Reading’ Equivalent for Math InstructionA leading curriculum designer lays out the biggest problem in math instruction today.Mathematics Video The Algebra Hurdle: One School's Strategy to Help Students Clear ItAn EdWeek video describes an Indiana school's use of tutoring and courses with different levels of rigor to help students.Mathematics Supporting Struggling Math Students Means Building Their Number Sense—and ConfidenceTwo models schools use to help students learn new material—and shore up gaps at the same time.Mathematics Reports Student Achievement in Math: 5 Trends in K-12 EducationBased on a 2026 survey, this report highlights challenges that students have in math as they move from early grades to secondary schools.