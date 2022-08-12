During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
1. Ignore the Negativity. Be a Teacher
Every day in the classroom offers new experiences, as well as the opportunity to have a major influence on students’ lives. Read more.
2. Would You Urge a Young Person to Go Into Teaching? What Teachers Say
There’s no one answer to explain why teachers would recommend (or not) their profession. What is clear: It’s rewarding. Read more.
3. Video: Tips for New Teachers This Fall
During this unusual teaching year, in which where and how teaching will take place is up in the air as a result of COVID-19, I offer recommendations to new educators entering the profession. Read more.
4. Mistakes New Teachers Make & How to Avoid Them
Michael Janatovich, Sarah Thomas, Roxanna Elden, Kristi Mraz, Christine Hertz, and Julia Thompson contribute their suggestions. Read more.
5. New Teachers Must Create a ‘Balance’
Recommendations for new teachers come from Cindi Rigsbee, Carol Pelletier Radford, Jenny Grant Rankin, Jennie Farnell, and Ken Lindblom. Read more.
6. New Teachers Should ‘Leave Gossip for Tabloids & Reality Shows’
Rebecca Schmidt, Madeline Whitaker Good, Katherine Whitaker, Ann Hoover, Jon Harper, and Otis Kriegel provide advice to new teachers. Read more.
7. What Teachers Wish They ‘Had Been Told’
Allison Marchetti, Rebekah O’Dell, Kathy Levy, Matthew R. Morris, Stuart O. Yager, Rita Platt, and Larnette Snow finish off a three-part series on what teachers know now that they wish they knew then. Read more.
8. ‘When I Started Teaching, I Wish I Had Known ...’
Linda Hoyt, Jenny Edwards, Mary Tedrow, and Vance L. Austin offer their suggestions about what they know now that they wish they had known then. Read more.
9. What Educators Wish They Knew When They Began Teaching
Roxanna Elden, Dave Stuart Jr., Julia Thompson, and Jennifer Gonzalez share what they wish they had known prior to becoming a teacher. Read more.
10. New Teacher Advice—'Hold on to Your Optimism & Idealism’
Allison Zmuda, Jenny Edwards, Kelly Young, Maurice J. Elias, and Emily Geltz contribute their guest responses sharing advice for new teachers, and many readers do the same. Read more.
11. Advice to New Teachers From Veterans
Five veteran educators—Valeria Brown, Julia Thompson, Roxanna Elden, Sean McComb, and Megan Allen—share advice they wish they had at the beginning of their careers. Read more.
