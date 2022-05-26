Trackers
Regularly updated data projects about important topics in education
Below is a list of our current trackers. For questions and feedback, or information about our previous trackers, please email the Education Week Library at library@educationweek.org.
School Climate & Safety Tracker School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where
Education Week is tracking K-12 school shootings in 2022. See the number of incidents and where they occurred in our map and data table.
States Tracker Which States Ban Mask Mandates in Schools, and Which Require Masks?
To better understand where school districts can and can't require masks, Education Week is tracking state-level school mask mandates.
School & District Management Tracker Enrollment Data: How Many Students Went Missing in Your State?
America's public school system lost more than 1.3 million students during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Education Week analysis.
States Tracker Map: Where Critical Race Theory Is Under Attack
Education Week summarizes where state policymakers are attempting to censor the way teachers talk about racism and gender.
Student Well-Being Tracker Kids and COVID-19 Vaccines: The Latest News
Follow along here for important updates on the development and rollout of coronavirus vaccines for kids.
School Climate & Safety Tracker School Shootings Over Time: Incidents, Injuries, and Deaths
Explore the data on school shootings that have resulted in injuries or deaths.
School & District Management Tracker Data: The Schools Named After Confederate Figures
Since June 2020, Education Week has tracked if & when the almost 300 schools named after men with ties to the Confederacy changed their names.
Teaching Profession Tracker Educators We’ve Lost to the Coronavirus
In this memorial, we remember some of the dedicated educators lost to their communities and to the field.