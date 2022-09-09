During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 11 years. You can see all those collections from the first 10 years here.
Today’s theme is Classroom Organization.
You can see the list following this excerpt from one of the posts:
1. Thirty Time-Saving ‘Hacks’ for Teachers
Five educators offer 30 time-saving suggestions for teachers, including using a digital task manager and not grading every student paper. Read more.
2. ‘Hacks’ for Teachers
Five educators share tips on practices teachers can use to save time and be more effective in the classroom, including by encouraging students to take responsibility for certain tasks, such as peer-editing. Read more.
3. Classroom Walls Can Be ‘Museums of Learning’
Ron Berger, Oman Frame, Martha Caldwell, Valentina Gonzalez, Julie Jee, Michael Sivert, and Stacey Shubitz contribute their responses to the question: How can we use class walls most effectively? Read more.
4. Ways to Use Classroom Walls
Craig Martin, Tamera Musiowsky, Kara Bentley, Janet Nuzzie, Jenni Brasington, and Andrew Miller share their ideas on using classroom walls. Read more.
5. Classrooms Don’t Need ‘Pinterest-y Looking Walls’
Julia Thompson, Debbie Zacarian, Michael Silverstone, Carol Pelletier Radford, Tamara Fyke, and Kelly Wickham Hurst discuss effective strategies for using classroom walls for learning. Read more.
6. A Warm-Up ‘Mindset’ Helps Students & Teachers
Matthew Homrich-Knieling, Nancy Sulla, Michele L. Haiken, Jim Peterson, Rachel Baker, and Louise Goldberg write about their suggestions for Do Now activities (also known as warm-ups). Read more.
7. Classroom Rules—Ways to Create, Introduce, & Enforce Them
Lou Denti, Gini Cunningham, Cindi Rigsbee, PJ Caposey, and readers share ideas about classroom rules—what they should be, how they should be developed, and how to enforce them. Read more.
