I asked teachers on social media to share their favorite classroom learning games that are not online and received many responses. This post lists just a few of them.

If you’re not familiar with the names of some of the recommendations, a quick internet search will lead you to rules, descriptions, and resources.

Though the games listed in this post can be played in all kinds of classrooms, you might also be interested in The Best Ideas for Using Games in the ESL/EFL/ELL Classroom , as well as The Best Online Learning Games to Play During Distance Learning and The Best Online Games Students Can Play in Private Virtual “Rooms.”

Two Kagan strategies—Fan and Pick; Quiz-Quiz-Trade.

2 truths and a lie, Guess Who...

Word Wall Game! Pick a word from any set that SS can see and give 3 clues. They make a guess after each clue

Rowco integer card game, and greedy pig.

I like numbering Jenga pieces and having a corresponding sheet of questions/topic-related commands. If a student successfully pulls a piece, they get to choose anybody and ask the question/tell classmate what to do or solve

Brain spin

20 Questions- curiosity, nouns, community building, logic and reason. Let them figure out how to ask better and better questions.

24 For math fluency and strategy. Mancala for strategy and counting fluency, and a vintage Ring-a-Round for math fact fluency and strategy.

I always liked turning any vocabulary review into a sports type game. Correct, move around the board, across the field, etc ... https://t.co/JIsLg4IZ3l — David Deubelbeiss (@ddeubel) September 6, 2022

Grudgeball is my favorite- https://t.co/mZhtOkxnYV — Jeremy Jorgensen (@jeremyajorg) September 5, 2022

The Product Game, I teach it to kids online and then we play it on paper after that. https://t.co/WStHrvKbs1 — Michael Pershan (@mpershan) September 5, 2022

Pig or Nim. Great description here (and so many other great games here): https://t.co/Vk1Kky6sAS — Tara McCartney (@taramccartney99) September 7, 2022

Colour in Fractions from Clark: https://t.co/uzUx3Qvfuk — Dee Crescitelli (@dcrescitelli) September 5, 2022

Thanks to everyone who contributed their suggestions!

