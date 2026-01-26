‘There’s a Firehose of Information': Talking to Students About Minneapolis
Teaching

‘There’s a Firehose of Information': Talking to Students About Minneapolis

By Sarah Schwartz — January 26, 2026 2 min read
A child kneels in the snow among demonstrators holding signs during a news conference at Lake Hiawatha Park in Minneapolis, on Jan. 9, 2026, demanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement be kept out of schools and Minnesota following the killing of 37-year-old mother Renee Good by federal agents earlier on Wednesday.
A child kneels in the snow among demonstrators holding signs during a news conference at Lake Hiawatha Park in Minneapolis on Jan. 9, 2026, demanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement be kept out of schools following the killing of Renee Good by federal agents.
Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
It’s not unusual for the 7th graders in Sarah Kopplin’s civics and contemporary issues class to come in with questions about the news.

Over these past few weeks, the middle schoolers in Shorewood, Wis., have wanted to talk about Minneapolis.

Kopplin’s students have seen videos on YouTube and TikTok of raids conducted in the city by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and of widespread protests against the agency. Federal agents have shot and killed two people in Minneapolis during protests, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, January 22, 2026: Ninth grade teacher Tracy Byrd helps student Avi Veeramachaneni, 14, with his final essay on the last day of the semester at Washburn High School in Minneapolis, MN.
Tracy Byrd helps students with essays on Jan. 22 at Washburn High School in Minneapolis. As immigration raids and protests have played out across the city, he and fellow educators have sought to create a stable environment for students.
Caroline Yang for Education Week
Teaching In Their Own Words ‘Normal Looks Different’: Teaching Through Fear in Minneapolis
Ileana Najarro, January 22, 2026
8 min read

A few of her students at Shorewood Intermediate School, located in a suburb of Milwaukee, have family members in Minneapolis, Kopplin said. Others worry that similar ICE activity might be coming to their neighborhoods.

“I had a student tell the whole class that she was terrified she would come home, and her mom would not be there, even though she is a naturalized American citizen,” Kopplin said.

Earlier this year, her students did a deep dive into the Constitution, learning about the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the law, and the 4th Amendment’s protection from unreasonable search and seizure.

“The kids have this baseline understanding about how things are supposed to work, but then they’re seeing things on social media, and there’s a disconnect,” Kopplin said. “Kids are just kind of disappointed in adults right now,” she added.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the state of Minnesota have both filed lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration over ICE activity in Minneapolis. The ACLU has claimed that ICE enforcement activities have violated individuals’ constitutional rights, while the state, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, have argued that the deployment of federal officers has violated Minnesota’s sovereignty under the 10th Amendment, which limits federal powers to those spelled out in the Constitution.

Kopplin has tried to stay prepared to field students’ questions, but it can be challenging in a fast-moving, and emotional, news environment. “There’s a firehose of information coming at us everyday,” she said.

Still, it’s far from the first time Kopplin has had to address tough questions from kids in a politically charged environment. She’s taught through both Trump terms, the COVID pandemic, the killing of George Floyd in 2020, and the Jan. 6th insurrection.

From the start of every year, she tries to build a classroom community of trust that can support hard conversations—co-writing a “classroom constitution” with each group of students, and having them practice agreeing and disagreeing with low-stakes either/or questions at the beginning of the semester.

“One of the things they all agree with is they should all have a voice to ask whatever they want, and they should all be able to express themselves,” she said. It’s important to give them an opportunity to do so, Kopplin said: “The classroom is a laboratory for later civic life.”

As teachers once again find themselves helping students make sense of unprecedented events, Education Week has gathered educators’ insights from our reporting on discussing confusing, scary, or controversial topics in the classroom.

Though all of these stories feature teachers responding to specific moments in time, many of the approaches they used—allowing students to ask questions, providing historical context, correcting misinformation—have broad application.

See below for some of our collected coverage.

The outside world seeps into a civics classroom.
Islenia Mil for Education Week
Social Studies Reported Essay Students Have Questions About Our Democracy. Is Civics Class Up to the Task?
Sarah Schwartz, September 8, 2025
10 min read
This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024.
This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. Teachers say teaching about the election is key to boost civic engagement among students.
AP
Social Studies How Teachers Tackle 2024 Election Discussions
Ileana Najarro, August 28, 2024
7 min read
Left: Protesters wave Israeli flags during a rally in support of Israel and against Hamas' attack on Oct. 9, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Right: Palestinian supporters chant as they march during a protest at Columbia University on Oct. 12, 2023, in New York.
Left: Protesters wave Israeli flags during a rally in support of Israel and against Hamas' attack on Oct. 9, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Right: Palestinian supporters march during a protest at Columbia University on Oct. 12, 2023, in New York.
Left: Ryan Sun; Right: Yuki Iwamura/AP
Teaching Students Are Bringing Up the Israel-Hamas War in Class. Here's How Teachers Are Responding
Lauraine Langreo, October 30, 2023
10 min read
Police hold back Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.
Police hold back pro-Trump rioters who tried to break through a police barrier Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
Julio Cortez/AP
Social Studies Insurgency at the U.S. Capitol: A Dreaded, Real-Life Lesson Facing Teachers
Madeline Will & Stephen Sawchuk, January 6, 2021
9 min read
Social Studies Election Uncertainty and Anxious Students: Inside 4 Social Studies Classrooms
Sarah Schwartz & Madeline Will, November 4, 2020
10 min read
Teaching Profession 'Teachers Cannot Be Silent': How Educators Are Supporting Black Students After Protests
Madeline Will & Sarah Schwartz, June 1, 2020
10 min read

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

