What’s the Ideal Classroom Seating Arrangement? Teachers Weigh In
Teaching

What’s the Ideal Classroom Seating Arrangement? Teachers Weigh In

By Jennifer Vilcarino — January 28, 2026 1 min read
swingspaces pgk 45
Chairs are arranged in a classroom at a school in Bowie, Md. Classroom seating is one of the first decisions educators make at the start of the school year, and they have different approaches.
Pete Kiehart for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

One of the most important decisions that teachers make at the start of the school year—and continue to consider throughout the year—is the classroom layout and seating arrangements. Where each student sits can affect how they focus and learn, and the layout of the classroom can contribute to the overall learning environment.

Some educators assign seats at the start of the year to help them learn students’ names; while others wait to see student dynamics and then intentionally move seats around. While keeping students’ desks in lined-up rows may help minimize distraction, it doesn’t always allow for natural collaboration. Instead, some educators implement flexible seating models.

Flexible classrooms include areas with multiple seats for groups and areas for sitting alone, as well as a variety of chairs with different heights. Some classrooms also have exercise balls, wobble stools, and wooden T stools as seating options. By allowing this adaptable learning environment, students can start to make decisions about how and where they learn best, giving them agency over their educational space, advocates argue.

See Also

Teaching Teacher Leaders Network Teaching Secrets: Arranging Optimal Classroom Seating
August 'Sandy' Merz III, July 31, 2012
5 min read

However, some education leaders have said flexible seating can be disruptive and argue that there is no research to back the claim that flexible seating is helpful for student learning. “While flexible seating may have become more popular in schools, it may not be for everyone,” the National Education Association said in a statement. “But some elementary school teachers have noticed that it increases student engagement and reduces behavioral issues.”

In a recent social media post, Education Week asked: What’s your strategy for assigning seats? Sixty percent of respondents said behavioral pairing, while 25% voted for random student choice, and 7% said alphabetical order. (The rest said they do something else.)

Respondents expanded on their polling responses in the comments. The following responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Some students benefit from assigned seating

I let them sit wherever, so I see who is trouble, then adjust after enough time has passed. I’ll see the friend groups and those that are struggling but are afraid to sit in a more conducive learning area. It’s never solid. It’s constant adjusting.
Rosa M.
I let students choose their own seats for the first two weeks. It shows who works well together and who needs separation.
Keri B.
I sort the students into lists of students that need to be separated and then spread them out around the room. Also, I make a list of students that can sit anywhere and not be distracted and spread them out, too.
Rachel W.

Other students benefit from choosing their classroom seat

I have done behavioral pairing, but I have also used other strategies. For instance, my 7th grade math class is absolutely wonderful, so we used a white elephant technique to pick their seats. They loved that they had options.
Mary J.
One of my son’s teachers did things related and connected to social justice, and students got to choose who they wanted to be that day (for example, the activist table). And they got to choose and re-choose every so often.
Tunette P.
Students need choice, and there are some who may not comply with the choice! At that point, it is necessary to change their choice!
Maureen M.

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Classroom Management Student Motivation & Engagement

Events

Thu., January 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety Webinar Strategies for Improving School Climate and Safety
Discover strategies that K-12 districts have utilized inside and outside the classroom to establish a positive school climate.
Register
Fri., January 30, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Decision Time: The Future of Teaching and Learning in the AI Era
The AI revolution is already here. Will it strengthen instruction or set it back? Join us to explore the future of teaching and learning.
Content provided by HMH
Register
Thu., February 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Stop the Drop: Turn Communication Into an Enrollment Booster
Turn everyday communication with families into powerful PR that builds trust, boosts reputation, and drives enrollment.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching In Their Own Words ‘Normal Looks Different’: Teaching Through Fear in Minneapolis
Tracy Byrd, a 9th grade English teacher, shares what teaching entails as federal agents patrol his city.
Ileana Najarro
8 min read
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, January 22, 2026: Ninth grade teacher Tracy Byrd helps student Avi Veeramachaneni, 14, with his final essay on the last day of the semester at Washburn High School in Minneapolis, MN.
Tracy Byrd helps students with essays on Jan. 22 at Washburn High School in Minneapolis. As immigration raids and protests have played out across the city, he and fellow educators have sought to create a stable environment for students.
Caroline Yang for Education Week
Teaching Opinion A Little Shift in Teaching Can Go a Long Way in the Classroom
These teachers explain how a small change here and there can impact the classroom.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Download How to Build a Classroom Terrarium for Hands-On Science (Downloadable)
Terrariums introduce students to natural ecosystems—while easing the burden of caring for class pets.
Sarah D. Sparks
1 min read
Phil Dreste provides roaches, beetles, isotopes and other insects for his students to study at Kenwood Elementary in Champaign, Ill., on Jan. 12, 2026.
Phil Dreste provides roaches, beetles, and other insects for his students to study at Kenwood Elementary in Champaign, Ill., on Jan. 12, 2026.
Kaiti Sullivan for Education Week
Teaching Forget About Hamsters. Make Bugs Your Classroom Pet
Beetles, spiders, and millipedes? These nontraditional class pets may ease students' stress.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Phil Dreste provides roaches, beetles, isotopes and other insects for his students to study at Kenwood Elementary in Champaign, Ill., on Jan. 12, 2026.
Phil Dreste's 4th graders handle a giant African millipede, part of a rotating cast of class pets. Dreste also provides exotic roaches, spiders, and isopods for his students to study at Kenwood Elementary in Champaign, Ill., on Jan. 12, 2026. Invertebrates can make great pets that cost less and require less attention than more common class animals.
Kaiti Sullivan for Education Week
Load More ▼