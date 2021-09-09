In Their Own Words
Hear an individual at the center of a story describe their experience, in their words, as told to Education Week
Teaching In Their Own Words 'Chaos in the Adult World': A New York Principal Tells Her Story of Being a Teacher on 9/11
Janet Huger-Johnson was a 5th grade teacher in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Here's her story.
Teaching Profession In Their Own Words Why This Science Teacher Doesn't Want the COVID Vaccine
Contrary to public health guidance, Davis Eidahl, an Iowa high school teacher, has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
School & District Management In Their Own Words Defiant Superintendent: 'How Can I Follow a Law I Believe Endangers My Students?'
A superintendent explains why he required masks in school despite a statewide ban on such policies.
School & District Management In Their Own Words A Principal’s Battle With COVID-19
Chad Russell, principal of a Texas high school, spent three months battling coronavirus before returning to his campus this spring.
School & District Management In Their Own Words The Governor Banned Mask Mandates in Schools. This Superintendent Won't Stop Wearing His
Schools in Iowa can't require masks anymore. A small town superintendent keeps his on, and finds most of his school community doing so, too.
Special Education In Their Own Words 'They Already Feel Like Bad Students.' A Special Educator Reflects on Virtual Teaching
In a year of remote teaching, a high school special ed teacher has seen some of his students struggle and some thrive.
School Climate & Safety Audio Driving the School Bus, Waiting for a Vaccine
A veteran bus driver holds out hope he won't get COVID-19 while awaiting his first vaccination.
School & District Management In Their Own Words 'Deaths Every Single Day': Leading a School Through the Pandemic and Racial Strife
A New York City principal describes what it’s been like to lead a school community through COVID-19 even while he fell victim to it himself.
Teaching Profession Audio Sitting on the Roof at Night for Internet: Pandemic Learning in the Navajo Nation
A teacher at a college-prep school for Native American students sees the struggles her students face daily to do their schoolwork from home.
Teaching Profession In Their Own Words After a Stillbirth, This Teacher Was Denied Paid Leave for Recovery. Here's Her Story
A District of Columbia teacher delivered a stillborn baby and was denied paid maternity leave. Her story, told here, is not uncommon.
Teaching Profession In Their Own Words 'I'm Numb to All of This': A Louisiana Teacher in the Path of Hurricane Laura
Third grade teacher Erin Washington has weathered hurricanes before. But on top of the ongoing coronavirus crisis over the past months, she said, this one is hard to bear.