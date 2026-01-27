Trump Slashed Billions for Education in 2025. See Our List of Affected Grants

During the first year of the Trump administration, educators across the country faced a sweeping wave of federal grant cuts, cancellations, and disruptions that scrambled budgets and plans for hundreds of in-progress initiatives.

The second Trump administration signaled in its early days that it planned to radically reshape the landscape of federal grants by unilaterally cracking down on programs perceived to be promoting “gender ideology,” “radical indoctrination,” and “diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.”

Many of the subsequent efforts—part of the Trump administration’s disruption of more than $12 billion in education during its first year —have been challenged in court, and some have been deemed illegal by judges and watchdogs. The result has been upheaval across many sectors, including in K-12 school districts and higher education institutions. Programs shut down, staff lost their jobs, plans changed, and uncertainty became the norm.

Over the past year, Education Week has kept tabs on grant changes affecting education by consulting a wide range of sources, including publicly available federal databases; spreadsheets and trackers maintained by advocacy organizations; and interviews with dozens of grant recipients and program advocates.

For more than 30 Education Department programs, we’ve documented more than 730 in-progress grants, collectively worth more than $2 billion, that were discontinued or terminated. Where possible, we’ve noted the instances in which the Trump administration has reallocated the money it clawed back.

We’ve also identified close to 100 grant programs from other federal agencies where cuts and cancellations affected K-12 initiatives.

Here’s what we’ve found, listed below by federal agency and individual grant program within each agency. Use the blue buttons to navigate between agencies. Click on individual program names for more information.

Note: This list only includes programs that were affected when the Trump administration bypassed Congress. We didn’t include funding cuts affecting education that resulted from federal legislation, such as the elimination of the SNAP-Ed Connection program for nutritional education.

We also didn’t include instances when agencies canceled competitions that would have led to future awards affecting schools, such as for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program .

These lists are not exhaustive. Because there is no central listing of all terminated grants, the actual number of affected grants is almost certainly higher.

AmeriCorps Mentor and tutor initiatives in K-12 schools.

The federal government reinstated hundreds of canceled grants in September , following a federal judge’s ruling in June that the cuts were illegal.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Affected programs supplied children at school with healthy and locally sourced food and instruction on nutrition.

Example: The agency terminated a $50,000 grant that Texas Tech University had planned to spend on a program to increase the number of underrepresented K-12 educators certified to teach family and consumer sciences, a university spokesperson told Education Week.

U.S. Department of Commerce Affected programs supported K-12 schools’ efforts to teach students about the environment, and to expand technology access nationwide.

Example: States collectively lost hundreds of millions of dollars in May 2025 when the Trump administration announced it would immediately terminate all grants from initiatives under the Digital Equity Act, which Congress approved in 2021. Indiana’s plan for the funds included offering digital skills courses to high schoolers and expanding access to technology for students with disabilities. Two lawsuits challenging the termination of the program were ongoing as of January 2026.

U.S. Department of Defense Affected programs supported agency-operated schools on military bases in the U.S. and abroad.

Example: The Bellevue school district in Nebraska last spring lost $500,000 in Department of Defense funding. The district had already spent $1.5 million from the Promoting K-12 Student Achievement grant on “physical fitness supplies, equipment, climbing walls, and outdoor fitness circuits,” and had planned to spend the remaining $500,000 on “community engagement activities, teacher training, sub-teacher support for grant activities, grant evaluation costs, and administrative expenses to execute the grant,” said Amanda Oliver, the district’s spokesperson.

U.S. Department of Energy Affected grants funded infrastructure improvements designed to modernize classrooms and prepare schools to weather the effects of climate change.

Example: The Pittsburgh school district lost $15 million it had planned to spend on upgrading 20 school buildings.

The Government Accountability Office, an independent federal watchdog, issued a decision in July finding that the department’s efforts to defund this program violated federal impoundment law.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Affected programs funded research aiming to improve understanding and expand support for physical and mental health issues affecting K-12 students and staff.

Example: The city of Nashville, Tenn., had to lay off three employees from its mobile health unit after the CDC abruptly terminated its $4.3 million grant 15 months before it was due to expire, according to a legal filing . The funding cancellation forced the unit to scale back plans for offering vaccines to children outside the public school system and address health-related barriers to students enrolling in public schools.

Note: The Trump administration canceled hundreds of Project AWARE grants on Jan. 13 and then rescinded all the cancellation notices a day later.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Affected programs supported schools’ efforts to prioritize safety and security, and reduce violence on campus.

Example: The Franklin school district in New Hampshire had to cancel planned safety training sessions after the Department of Homeland Security canceled a violence prevention grant it had awarded the school district in September 2024, according to a letter from New Hampshire’s congressional delegation urging the agency to restore the grant.

U.S. Department of Justice Affected programs prepared schools to deal with and prevent violence.

Example: The Newark Community Street Team in New Jersey laid off 15 workers last year after losing two federal violence prevention grants, including a STOP School Violence grant designed to help support student mental health and identify at-risk children at an alternative charter high school for students who previously dropped out of school , according to media reports.

U.S. Department of the Interior Affected projects aimed to preserve American historical artifacts, including those related to K-12 schools.

National Park Service



Example: The College of New Jersey lost access to a federal grant covering a project archiving the history of one of the nation’s oldest teacher-training colleges.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Affected initiatives aimed to expand curriculum and create projects centered on sustainability and environmental awareness.

Example: Among the affected recipients of EPA grants terminated by the Trump administration is the Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance, which had secured $1.8 million through the Community Change program to help educators implement a new environmental justice curriculum in participants’ home districts. Federal lawsuits challenging EPA cuts were ongoing as of January 2026.

Institute of Museum and Library Services Affected grants support libraries and museums that supply educational resources and programming to K-12 schools.

The Trump administration reinstated all the canceled IMLS grants in December after a federal judge and a federal watchdog both said the cuts violated federal law.

National Endowment for the Arts Affected programs fueled arts initiatives that benefit K-12 schools.

Example: Omaha Public Schools had to cancel planned in-school dance lessons after the local nonprofit WhyArts lost a grant originally worth $15,000.

National Endowment for the Humanities Affected programs supported arts and cultural initiatives and research with a K-12 connection.

A judge ruled in August that the Trump administration’s arts endowment cuts were likely illegal.

National Science Foundation Affected programs supported science and technology initiatives and research with a K-12 connection.

