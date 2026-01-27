Trump Slashed Billions for Education in 2025. See Our List of Affected Grants
Education Funding

Trump Slashed Billions for Education in 2025. See Our List of Affected Grants

By Mark Lieberman — January 27, 2026 8 min read
Photo collage of 3 photos. Clockwise from left: Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, tosses a ball with other classmates underneath a play structure during recess at Parkside Elementary School on May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore. Chelsea Rasmussen has fought for more than a year for her daughter, Scarlett, to attend full days at Parkside. A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer seen at a pool in Utah on Feb. 22, 2021. A Morris-Union Jointure Commission student is seen playing a racing game in the e-sports lab at Morris-Union Jointure Commission in Warren, N.J., on Jan. 15, 2025.
Federal education grant terminations and disruptions during the Trump administration's first year touched programs training teachers, expanding social services in schools, bolstering school mental health services, and more. Affected grants were spread across more than a dozen federal agencies.
Clockwise from left: Lindsey Wasson; Michelle Gustafson for Education Week
During the first year of the Trump administration, educators across the country faced a sweeping wave of federal grant cuts, cancellations, and disruptions that scrambled budgets and plans for hundreds of in-progress initiatives.

The second Trump administration signaled in its early days that it planned to radically reshape the landscape of federal grants by unilaterally cracking down on programs perceived to be promoting “gender ideology,” “radical indoctrination,” and “diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.”

Many of the subsequent efforts—part of the Trump administration’s disruption of more than $12 billion in education during its first year—have been challenged in court, and some have been deemed illegal by judges and watchdogs. The result has been upheaval across many sectors, including in K-12 school districts and higher education institutions. Programs shut down, staff lost their jobs, plans changed, and uncertainty became the norm.

Over the past year, Education Week has kept tabs on grant changes affecting education by consulting a wide range of sources, including publicly available federal databases; spreadsheets and trackers maintained by advocacy organizations; and interviews with dozens of grant recipients and program advocates.

For more than 30 Education Department programs, we’ve documented more than 730 in-progress grants, collectively worth more than $2 billion, that were discontinued or terminated. Where possible, we’ve noted the instances in which the Trump administration has reallocated the money it clawed back.

We’ve also identified close to 100 grant programs from other federal agencies where cuts and cancellations affected K-12 initiatives.

Here’s what we’ve found, listed below by federal agency and individual grant program within each agency. Use the blue buttons to navigate between agencies. Click on individual program names for more information.

Note: This list only includes programs that were affected when the Trump administration bypassed Congress. We didn’t include funding cuts affecting education that resulted from federal legislation, such as the elimination of the SNAP-Ed Connection program for nutritional education.

We also didn’t include instances when agencies canceled competitions that would have led to future awards affecting schools, such as for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

These lists are not exhaustive. Because there is no central listing of all terminated grants, the actual number of affected grants is almost certainly higher.

U.S. Department of Education

• American History and Civics

For initiatives that expand history and civics instruction in K-12 classrooms.

Grants discontinued: 19 (out of close to 30 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $36,807,694

Affected recipients include initiatives in 13 states, including three where the majority of voters supported Trump in the 2024 election. Canceled funds were awarded instead to new civics grantees.

Past coverage: Trump Admin. Cancels Dozens More Grants, Hitting Civics, Arts, and Higher Ed.

• Assistance in Arts Education

For initiatives that expand arts instruction in K-12 classrooms.

Grants discontinued: 9, including one that was later restored (out of roughly 23 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $6,900,578 (including roughly $500,000 that was later restored)

Past coverage: Trump Admin. Cancels Dozens More Grants, Hitting Civics, Arts, and Higher Ed.

• Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence

For teacher-preparation initiatives at higher education institutions serving students of color.

Grants discontinued: 11 (out of roughly 25 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: At least $20.2 million

Past coverage: Ed. Dept. Cuts Grants That Were Helping College Students Become Teachers

• Braille Training Program (Rehabilitation Services Administration)

For initiatives at higher education institutions training educators to understand and teach Braille.

Grants discontinued: 3 (all ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $2,760,000

Affected initiatives include all three ongoing grants, held by the University of Massachusetts Boston; the University of South Carolina; and California State University Los Angeles. The department opened a new competition for this program on Dec. 31.

Past coverage: Trump Funding Cuts Hit Particularly Hard for Deaf and Blind Children

• Child Care Assistance Means Parents In Schools (CCAMPIS)

For initiatives that offer child-care services to college students who are parents of young children.

Grants discontinued: 13

Affected grant recipients include two community colleges in Arizona, and a four-year college in Georgia.

• College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP)

For supporting first-year undergraduate students who are also migratory and seasonal farmworkers.

Grants discontinued: 24
Amount discontinued: $11,376,000

Example: Two universities in Colorado shut down initiatives helping children of migrant workers apply and pay for college. One of the initiatives had been serving roughly 30 students a year for more than 50 years.
The National HEP-CAMP Association filed a legal challenge in August 2025 over these cuts, and secured a commitment from the agency to supply all funds from the program to grantees. But some existing grantees were cut out of the program as part of the negotiations.

• Comprehensive Centers

For organizations that provide technical assistance to state agencies and local districts.

Grants terminated: 19 (all subsequently reinstated following a court order)
Amount terminated: $167,550,000 (all subsequently reinstated following a court order)

Past coverage: How the Trump Administration’s ‘Indiscriminate Cutting’ Will Affect Students

• Equity Assistance Centers

For organizations that provide technical assistance to state agencies and school districts for projects related to school desegregation.

Grants terminated: 4 (including two that were subsequently reinstated following court orders)
Amount terminated: $13,052,418 (including $6.5 million reinstated by court order)

Two Equity Assistance Center grantees separately sued the Trump administration, challenging the termination of their grants, and a judge ordered the Education Department to reinstate their awards.

• Full-Service Community Schools

For expanding school-based social services and strengthening connections between schools and surrounding communities.

Grants discontinued: 19, including one that was later restored (out of roughly 75 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $167,506,120 (including $27.6 million that was later restored)

Affected recipients include initiatives in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin. The department has said it awarded the clawed-back funds to other ongoing Community Schools projects. Three lawsuits aiming to restore five of the discontinued grants are ongoing as of January 2026.

Past coverage: ‘A Gut Punch’: What Trump’s New $168 Million Cut Means for Community Schools

• Fostering Diverse Schools

For efforts to encourage voluntary desegregation along racial and socioeconomic lines in K-12 schools and classrooms.

Grants discontinued: 6 (all ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $25,806,329

Affected recipients include Citizens of the World Charter School in California and the urban school districts in Anchorage, Alaska; East Baton Rouge, La.; Miami; and New York City.

Past coverage: Districts Lose Millions for This School Year as Trump Ends Desegregation Grants

• Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP)

For supporting low-income middle and high schoolers in identifying and applying to postsecondary opportunities.

Grants discontinued: 9 (out of close to 100 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $138,106,489

Affected recipients include: universities in Indiana, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina; a charter school system in California; and school districts and the state education agency in Ohio.

Past coverage: Trump Bypasses Congress and Slashes Hundreds of Education Grants

• High School Equivalency Program (HEP)

For supporting seasonal farmworkers who are 16 or older as they pursue high school diploma equivalents or begin job training.

Grants discontinued: 19
Amount discontinued: $9,006,000

Example: Washington State University shut down its High School Equivalency program, which annually helped roughly 40 migrants and seasonal farmworkers earn a GED.

The National HEP-CAMP Association filed a legal challenge in August 2025 over these cuts, and secured a commitment from the agency to supply all funds from the program to grantees. But some existing grantees were cut out of the program as part of the negotiations.

• IDEA Part D: Community Parent Resource Centers

For nonprofit organizations that supply resources and legal support to parents of students with disabilities from marginalized groups, including students of color and families that speak languages other than English.

Grants discontinued: 3 (out of roughly 28 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $360,000

Affected recipients include organizations serving families of color in New York, Oregon, and Washington state.

Past coverage: Trump Canceled Millions for Special Education Teacher Training. What’s Next?

• IDEA Part D: State Deafblind Projects

For state-level organizations that help schools and educators gain the resources and training to instruct students with both visual and hearing impairments.

Grants discontinued: 4 (out of roughly 50 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $3,068,580

Affected grant recipients include statewide organizations in Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington state, and Wisconsin. All four grantees are now receiving their current year of funding as subgrantees of the National Center on Deafblindness; they’ll have to reapply to be considered for future years of federal funds.

Past coverage: Trump Funding Cuts Hit Particularly Hard for Deaf and Blind Children

• IDEA Part D: Personnel Development

For initiatives that train teachers of students with disabilities.

Grants discontinued: 13 (out of roughly 130 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $10,247,484

Affected grant recipients include universities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington state.

Past coverage: Trump Canceled Millions for Special Education Teacher Training. What’s Next?

• IDEA Part D: State Personnel Development

For state-level initiatives to train teachers of students with disabilities.

Grants discontinued: 4 (out of roughly 50 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $16,256,813

Affected grant recipients include state education agencies in California, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

Past coverage: Trump Canceled Millions for Special Education Teacher Training. What’s Next?

• Innovative Approaches to Literacy

For literacy initiatives like expanding K-12 school libraries.

Grants discontinued: 4 (out of roughly 52 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $5,843,137

Affected grant recipients include initiatives in Michigan, New York, and Texas.

• Interpreter Training Program (Rehabilitation Services Administration)

For training educators who work with individuals who have hearing impairments.

Grants discontinued: 4 (out of roughly six ongoing grants))
Amount discontinued: $6,720,000

Affected grant recipients include initiatives at Idaho State University; St. Catherine University in Minnesota; University of Northern Colorado; and Western Oregon University.

Past coverage: Trump Funding Cuts Hit Particularly Hard for Deaf and Blind Children

• Javits Gifted and Talented

For helping schools identify and support gifted and talented students.

Grants discontinued: 6 (out of roughly 20 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $8,191,949

Affected grant recipients include initiatives in Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

• Magnet Schools Assistance Program

For school district efforts to desegregate school buildings.

Grants disrupted: 12
Amount disrupted: $173,020,558

Example: The Trump administration announced in September it would withhold future years of Magnet Schools grant funding from the school districts in Chicago, Fairfax County, Va.; and New York City. The New York City education department sued in October 2025 over the funding disruption, and in late November secured access to $12 million in previous years’ carryover funds while the parties continue to negotiate.

Past coverage: Trump Cancels Dozens of Education Grants—With More Terminations on the Horizon

• Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration

For training mental health professionals to work with students in K-12 education settings.

Grants discontinued: 153 (out of 205 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: An estimated $90 million

The department ran a new competition and awarded clawed-back funds to new grantees. An ongoing court dispute over the canceled grants has helped preserve some of the affected funds at least until early February.

Past coverage: Trump Ends $1 Billion in Mental Health Grants for Schools

• Promise Neighborhoods

For improving social services and community resources supporting schools and students in high-poverty areas.

Grants discontinued: 2 (out of roughly 25 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $27 million

Affected recipients include a university-based program in California.

• School-Based Mental Health

For efforts to increase the number of certified mental health professionals in K-12 schools.

Grants discontinued: 70 (out of 134 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: An estimated $180 million

The department ran a new competition and awarded clawed-back funds to new grantees. An ongoing court dispute over the canceled grants has helped preserve some of the affected funds at least until early February.

Past coverage: Trump Ends $1 Billion in Mental Health Grants for Schools

• Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED)

For improving teacher-training initiatives using evidence-based practices.

Grants terminated: 31 (all ongoing grants)
Amount terminated: $13,139,186

Two lawsuits challenging these cuts were ongoing as of January 2026.

Past coverage: Trump Cut Teacher-Training Grants for Schools and Colleges. Now What?

• Statewide Family Engagement Centers

For organizations supporting school district efforts to connect with parents and families.

Grants discontinued: 5 (out of roughly 20 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: $8,779,368

Affected recipients include centers in California, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington state.

• Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP)

For professional development and training initiatives for aspiring teachers.

Grants terminated: 72 (nearly all ongoing grants)
Amount terminated: $448,925,582

Two lawsuits challenging these cuts were ongoing as of January 2026.

Past coverage: Trump Cut Teacher-Training Grants for Schools and Colleges. Now What?

• Teacher and School Leader Incentive (TSL)

For offering bonuses or other rewards for high-performing teachers and principals.

Grants terminated: 29 (nearly all ongoing grants)
Amount terminated: $112,087,282

A lawsuit challenging these cuts was ongoing as of January 2026.

Past coverage: Districts Can’t Pay Teachers Promised Incentives After Trump Admin. Cuts Funding

• Title III - National Professional Development (NPD)

For developing professional development resources for educators serving English learners.

Grants discontinued: 28 (out of more than 100 ongoing grants)
Amount discontinued: At least $25 million

Past coverage: Trump Admin. Cuts Some Teacher-Training Grants for English Learners

• Title VI (of the Higher Education Act)

For international education initiatives at colleges and universities including resource language centers, undergraduate international studies programs, and foreign language programs.

Amount discontinued: Approximately $86 million

• TRIO

For supporting low-income K-12 students on the path to college and career readiness.

Grants discontinued: 140
Amount discontinued: Roughly $40 million

Past coverage: Trump Cancels Dozens of Education Grants—With More Terminations on the Horizon

AmeriCorps

Mentor and tutor initiatives in K-12 schools.

The federal government reinstated hundreds of canceled grants in September, following a federal judge’s ruling in June that the cuts were illegal.

Past coverage: Tutoring, After-School, and Other Student Services at Risk as Trump Cuts AmeriCorps

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Affected programs supplied children at school with healthy and locally sourced food and instruction on nutrition.

Example: The agency terminated a $50,000 grant that Texas Tech University had planned to spend on a program to increase the number of underrepresented K-12 educators certified to teach family and consumer sciences, a university spokesperson told Education Week.

Past coverage: No More Fresh Fruits and Veggies: Schools Grapple With Loss of Federal Funding

U.S. Department of Commerce

Affected programs supported K-12 schools’ efforts to teach students about the environment, and to expand technology access nationwide.

Example: States collectively lost hundreds of millions of dollars in May 2025 when the Trump administration announced it would immediately terminate all grants from initiatives under the Digital Equity Act, which Congress approved in 2021. Indiana’s plan for the funds included offering digital skills courses to high schoolers and expanding access to technology for students with disabilities. Two lawsuits challenging the termination of the program were ongoing as of January 2026.

Past coverage: Digital Equity Grants Landed on Trump’s Chopping Block. Here’s Why the K-12 Market is Watching

U.S. Department of Defense

Affected programs supported agency-operated schools on military bases in the U.S. and abroad.

Example: The Bellevue school district in Nebraska last spring lost $500,000 in Department of Defense funding. The district had already spent $1.5 million from the Promoting K-12 Student Achievement grant on “physical fitness supplies, equipment, climbing walls, and outdoor fitness circuits,” and had planned to spend the remaining $500,000 on “community engagement activities, teacher training, sub-teacher support for grant activities, grant evaluation costs, and administrative expenses to execute the grant,” said Amanda Oliver, the district’s spokesperson.

U.S. Department of Energy

Affected grants funded infrastructure improvements designed to modernize classrooms and prepare schools to weather the effects of climate change.

Example: The Pittsburgh school district lost $15 million it had planned to spend on upgrading 20 school buildings.

The Government Accountability Office, an independent federal watchdog, issued a decision in July finding that the department’s efforts to defund this program violated federal impoundment law.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Affected programs funded research aiming to improve understanding and expand support for physical and mental health issues affecting K-12 students and staff.

Example: The city of Nashville, Tenn., had to lay off three employees from its mobile health unit after the CDC abruptly terminated its $4.3 million grant 15 months before it was due to expire, according to a legal filing. The funding cancellation forced the unit to scale back plans for offering vaccines to children outside the public school system and address health-related barriers to students enrolling in public schools.

Note: The Trump administration canceled hundreds of Project AWARE grants on Jan. 13 and then rescinded all the cancellation notices a day later.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Affected programs supported schools’ efforts to prioritize safety and security, and reduce violence on campus.

Example: The Franklin school district in New Hampshire had to cancel planned safety training sessions after the Department of Homeland Security canceled a violence prevention grant it had awarded the school district in September 2024, according to a letter from New Hampshire’s congressional delegation urging the agency to restore the grant.

U.S. Department of Justice

Affected programs prepared schools to deal with and prevent violence.

Example: The Newark Community Street Team in New Jersey laid off 15 workers last year after losing two federal violence prevention grants, including a STOP School Violence grant designed to help support student mental health and identify at-risk children at an alternative charter high school for students who previously dropped out of school, according to media reports.

U.S. Department of the Interior

Affected projects aimed to preserve American historical artifacts, including those related to K-12 schools.

National Park Service

Example: The College of New Jersey lost access to a federal grant covering a project archiving the history of one of the nation’s oldest teacher-training colleges.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Affected initiatives aimed to expand curriculum and create projects centered on sustainability and environmental awareness.

Example: Among the affected recipients of EPA grants terminated by the Trump administration is the Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance, which had secured $1.8 million through the Community Change program to help educators implement a new environmental justice curriculum in participants’ home districts. Federal lawsuits challenging EPA cuts were ongoing as of January 2026.

Institute of Museum and Library Services

Affected grants support libraries and museums that supply educational resources and programming to K-12 schools.

The Trump administration reinstated all the canceled IMLS grants in December after a federal judge and a federal watchdog both said the cuts violated federal law.

Past coverage: How Schools Will Feel the Federal Funding Cuts to Libraries and Museums

National Endowment for the Arts

Affected programs fueled arts initiatives that benefit K-12 schools.

Example: Omaha Public Schools had to cancel planned in-school dance lessons after the local nonprofit WhyArts lost a grant originally worth $15,000.

National Endowment for the Humanities

Affected programs supported arts and cultural initiatives and research with a K-12 connection.

A judge ruled in August that the Trump administration’s arts endowment cuts were likely illegal.

Past coverage: What National Endowment for the Humanities Cuts Could Mean for Social Studies Teachers

National Science Foundation

Affected programs supported science and technology initiatives and research with a K-12 connection.

Past coverage: Trump Administration Slashes STEM Education Research Grants

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
