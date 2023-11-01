(This the final post in a two-part series. You can see Part One here .)

How do we teachers get past tough days and ready to approach the next day fresh and positive?

Here are some ideas from educators:

Everyone deserves the gift of a fresh start that tomorrow will bring-including you.

I’m playing long ball.

As the Traveling Wilburys once said: 'Every day is just one day.'

How can I turn this oops into an opportunity?

I'll try again tomorrow.

No two days are the same.

Tomorrow will be better; go swimming, stand up paddle boarding, or for a walk, and eat something healthy tonight.

Forgive yourself and others.

Tomorrow is a new day and they will be ready for a fresh start so I need to be there with them

I play guitar for 15 minutes- sometimes softly, sometimes with the amplifier cranked up to 11.

Tomorrow’s a new day, a new opportunity.

Remember it was a bad day, not a bad life. Tomorrow is a fresh start.

Having deep personal interests outside of school (for me running & raising animals) have been therapeutic - teaching is just one of the many things I do; it doesn't define who I am.

Every day is a clean slate, for me and them.

My late parents used to tell me...'Ya mañana será otro día.'

I remind myself I have another chance tomorrow, then I blast my favorite music on the ride home.

I think about what went wrong and how I will fix it or work through it with my students the next day.

In the wise words of Nemo , 'Just keep swimming, just keep swimming!'

Thanks to everyone who contributed their thoughts!

The question-of-the-week is:

You’re a teacher, and you’ve had a very tough day in the classroom. In one sentence (not a run-on), what do you say to yourself and/or do to get beyond it and back into a positive frame of mind for the next day?

Part One shared teachers’ responses from Twitter and Facebook.

