Teachers Offer Self-Care Tips in Just a Few Words
Teachers Offer Self-Care Tips in Just a Few Words

By Larry Ferlazzo — October 31, 2023 2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

(This the final post in a two-part series. You can see Part One here.)

How do we teachers get past tough days and ready to approach the next day fresh and positive?

Here are some ideas from educators:

Everyone deserves the gift of a fresh start that tomorrow will bring-including you.
Rebecca Mieliwocki
I’m playing long ball.
@HairyEdge
As the Traveling Wilburys once said: 'Every day is just one day.'
@gvrecenak
How can I turn this oops into an opportunity?
@LizHansonBooks
I'll try again tomorrow.
@OriginalGeoTrix
No two days are the same.
@erin_earnshaw
Tomorrow will be better; go swimming, stand up paddle boarding, or for a walk, and eat something healthy tonight.
@Ms_Keaney
Forgive yourself and others.
@gcm827
Tomorrow is a new day and they will be ready for a fresh start so I need to be there with them
Bill Ivey
I play guitar for 15 minutes- sometimes softly, sometimes with the amplifier cranked up to 11.
@DannyMuth
Tomorrow’s a new day, a new opportunity.
@meghannmoves1
Remember it was a bad day, not a bad life. Tomorrow is a fresh start.
@LisHuff
Having deep personal interests outside of school (for me running & raising animals) have been therapeutic - teaching is just one of the many things I do; it doesn't define who I am.
@teacherperof
Every day is a clean slate, for me and them.
Cossondra George
My late parents used to tell me...'Ya mañana será otro día.'
@rosamislas
I remind myself I have another chance tomorrow, then I blast my favorite music on the ride home.
@CassyLL
I think about what went wrong and how I will fix it or work through it with my students the next day.
Lisa A Parisi
In the wise words of Nemo , 'Just keep swimming, just keep swimming!'
@bozasil

Thanks to everyone who contributed their thoughts!

The question-of-the-week is:

You’re a teacher, and you’ve had a very tough day in the classroom. In one sentence (not a run-on), what do you say to yourself and/or do to get beyond it and back into a positive frame of mind for the next day?

Part One shared teachers’ responses from Twitter and Facebook.

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org. When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on Twitter at @Larryferlazzo.

