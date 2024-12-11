It’s not uncommon for classic children’s books or literature to contain offensive language.

How should we teachers deal with that challenge?

‘The N-Word’

Sonja Cherry-Paul is a former middle school teacher, the co-director of the Institute for Racial Equity in Literacy , and the author of Antiracist Reading Revolution: A Framework for Teaching Beyond Representation Toward Liberation:

I’m often asked, particularly by white educators, whether it’s acceptable to use the N-word in classrooms when reading texts with students. My response is consistent and clear. Protecting the psychological and emotional safety of students in classrooms is just as important as protecting their physical safety. In order to cultivate safe spaces, this word and its iterations should not be said by students or their teachers.

And while there has been a reclaiming and repurposing of this word by some Black people, because of the longevity and magnitude of racism in the United States, it is irresponsible and unacceptable for it to be used in a school setting by anyone.

Prior to reading a text that includes such problematic language, educators might say to students, “This story includes a word that is filled with a history of hate, violence and trauma inflicted upon Black people in the United States. Our classroom and school cannot be safe for all students if this word is used. And if our classroom and school are not safe, then we are unable to learn and to thrive. So we will always refrain from using this word in our classroom even when it is included in a text and will instead reference it as the N-word.”

I encourage educators to think deeply about the use of texts with problematic language by asking questions such as: Why this text? Are characters of color portrayed with full agency or as victims? Is a white savior trope used? What are my plans for teaching about racism which includes teaching about whiteness?

These tips can be implemented by educators when reading a text that contains the N-Word.

Do NOT ignore the presence of the word in texts.

Do NOT downplay, dismiss, or deny the impact of this word on Black people past and present.

Do NOT assume that all Black people agree about the use of this word.

Do NOT decide that its existence in music/media is an invitation for use.

Do refrain from using the word considering how it affects Black people today.

Do replace it (e.g.,. N-word) when reading aloud.

Do teach the historical context.

Do teach about whiteness and white supremacy.

In this current landscape of book banning and censorship, it is important to differentiate for students between rejecting the use of the N-word and rejecting a book altogether. Educators can help students’ develop critical and racial literacy skills and use them to interrogate a text. Such skills can help students determine how an author’s use of this word provides a window into past and present sociopolitical conditions for Black people, whether it is being used judiciously or superfluously as with several “classic” texts that perpetuate racist tropes and include derogatory depictions of Black people. If an anti-racist approach to teach these texts is not taken, educators can cause real harm.

Classroom conversations about texts with problematic language require intentional actions by educators long before the reading and discussion of that text. In order to minimize harm toward BIPOC students, educators must cultivate classroom environments where safe, productive conversations about race and racism are possible. This includes establishing classroom agreements and protocols at the beginning of the year, practicing them often and inviting students to reflect and share responses in small groups with a variety of texts and topics. Simply opening up a space for students to share their thoughts about a text without planning, practice, and guidance risks ushering in racist ideas that students have been exposed to.

Finally, a classroom that successfully navigates problematic language in texts starts with an educator who is intentional about affirming students. Begin with texts that center the humanity of Black and brown people making it possible for Black and brown students to appreciate their racial and cultural identities. This is also important for white children who need opportunities to read texts where BIPOC identities are affirmed in order to disrupt societal messages that work to inform them otherwise.

The goal is not to shield students from racist ideas but to teach and facilitate discussions in ways that raise students’ critical consciousness and help them acquire skills to reject racism and commit to anti-racist lives.

‘Compass Questions’

Françoise Thenoux is an accomplished educator and advocate with a career spanning nearly two decades. For more information about her work and resources, you can follow her on social media :

As an anti-bias, anti-racist teacher, I believe in being proactive by co-creating a “brave space” with my students. Instead of striving for a so-called “safe space,” which can sometimes imply avoiding difficult topics, a brave space encourages open dialogue, critical thinking, and mutual respect. Here is how I handle problematic language in classroom materials:

Co-creating a Brave Space

At the beginning of each school year, I engage my students in co-creating class and community agreements. This process involves all students and fosters a classroom culture based on respect, empathy, and active participation rather than a behaviorist approach. By setting these foundations early on, students feel more comfortable discussing sensitive issues, knowing that their voices will be heard and valued.

Designing a Representative Curriculum

I have been fortunate enough to design my own curriculum, which allows me to avoid problematic texts from the start. The Spanish teaching materials I inherited from the previous teacher, which often contained biased and outdated content, were promptly discarded. Instead, I created my own resources that reflect an anti-bias, anti-racist, de-colonial, and intersectional lens. This ensures that the materials are relevant, accurate, and respectful of all cultures and identities.

Analyzing Biased Texts Critically

Despite avoiding problematic materials in my core curriculum, I occasionally introduce biased texts and images into the classroom for critical analysis. This approach helps students develop their critical-thinking skills and understand how to identify and challenge bias in various forms. For example, we once analyzed a reader from the 1980s about Christopher Columbus that presented a highly problematic and distorted view of colonization. The text glorified the colonizers and inaccurately depicted an arrival to “North America.”

Engaging Students With Accurate Historical Information

Before presenting biased texts, I ensure that my students have learned historically accurate information. When we analyzed the Columbus book, my students were well-versed in the true history of colonization and its impacts. This prior knowledge empowered them to critically assess the biased text and express their discontent with its portrayal of events. They were vocal about the inaccuracies and the offensive language, which led to a lively and insightful discussion.

Guiding Conversations With “Compass” Questions

To facilitate these discussions, I use what I call “compass” questions. These questions are designed to guide the conversation, helping students navigate through complex and sensitive topics. For instance, I might ask:

What perspectives are missing from this text?

What’s wrong with the depiction of Indigenous peoples in the book?

How does this language affect our understanding of the events?

Why do you think the author chose to present the story in this way?

How can we rewrite this text to be more historically accurate?

How do this text and pictures make you feel?

What do you think were the author’s intentions behind the creation of this reader?

These questions encourage students to think deeply about the content and its implications, fostering a more critical and engaged learning environment.

Benefits of Critical Analysis

Introducing biased texts for critical analysis offers several benefits:

1. Critical Thinking: Students learn to question and evaluate the materials they encounter rather than accepting them at face value.

2. Historical Accuracy: By comparing biased texts with accurate information, students gain a better understanding of history and its complexities.

3. Empowerment: Students feel empowered to challenge problematic narratives and advocate more equitable and accurate representations.

4. Engagement: Analyzing controversial topics can make lessons more engaging and memorable, sparking students’ interest and curiosity.

Avoiding Harmful Content

While I occasionally use biased texts for educational purposes, I am mindful of avoiding content that could cause harm or distress to my students. It is crucial to balance the benefits of critical analysis with the need to create a supportive and respectful learning environment. I carefully select materials that are appropriate for my students’ age and maturity levels, ensuring that discussions remain constructive and focused on learning outcomes.

‘Valuable Teaching Opportunities’

David Upegui is a Latino immigrant who found his way out of poverty through science. He currently serves as a science teacher at his alma mater, Central Falls High School in Rhode Island and as an adjunct professor of education at Brown University. He co-authored the book: Integrating Racial Justice Into Your High-School Biology Classroom: Using Evolution to Understand Diversity (2023):

We live in a world with a painful history of oppression and wholescale abuse. Our shameful history still reverberates in our schooling, and it often finds insidious ways to appear in the materials we use in class. Our classrooms should be safe spaces for understanding the world around us, including the complexity of human diversity. Unfortunately, outdated and inaccurate materials often perpetuate harmful stereotypes based on “racial” and “ethnic” labels.

Terms like “caucasian” (a term exclusively for people around the Caucasus Mountains between Asia and Europe) and the conflation of race with disease prevalence in certain groups like Latinos or Puerto Ricans are not only scientifically inaccurate but also reinforce harmful social divisions.

Although there are some differential disease predispositions (as is the case when describing Ashkanazi Jews who have a higher likelihood of having mutations in breast cancer genes [BRCA1 and BRCA2]), the oversimplification of diseases based on “racial” differences is inaccurate. The focus on “races” often comes at the expense of describing the social determinants of disease, including access to health care and treatment by the medical community.

The misconception that humans are divided into distinct “races” stems from historical ideologies of European colonialism and has no basis in biological reality. Sadly, the implications of this usage of language is to reinforce the erroneous idea that there are biologically valid and inherent differences between humans and that these differences overlap directly with the four categories that Linnaous first described in his Systema Naturae (10th edition, 1758) where he not only groups human into four categories (white, yellow, red, and black) but also assigns each with qualities that lay the groundwork for the hierarchy necessary for the oppression of nonwhite peoples.

The Human Genome Project conclusively demonstrated the continuous variation within and between human populations, highlighting the absurdity of rigid racial categories. As the American Association of Biological Anthropologists states, “Race does not provide an accurate representation of human biological variation. ... it is a classification system that emerged from, and in support of, European colonialism, oppression, and discrimination.” AABA Statement on Race and Racism

Instead of shying away from these issues and problematic language, we can use them as valuable teaching opportunities. By critically analyzing inaccurate materials, students develop essential critical-thinking skills and learn to identify and challenge biased information. This empowered generation will be crucial in dismantling harmful narratives and building a more just and equitable future.

Some teaching strategies that educators can use to promote critical thinking and accurate representations of human diversity include:

Utilize culturally responsive pedagogy: Tailor curriculum and learning materials to reflect the diverse experiences and backgrounds of students.

Emphasize primary sources: Encourage students to analyze research papers, historical documents, and diverse perspectives on issues related to human grouping (especially in science classes).

Promote open dialogue: Create safe spaces to discuss sensitive topics and challenge our own biases.

By equipping our students with critical-thinking skills and accurate information, we can dismantle harmful narratives and build a future where education empowers, not divides.

