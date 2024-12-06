Helping students see how what they are learning in school is relevant to their lives, hopes, and dreams enhances motivation.

It can also be challenging to teachers who are tasked with covering a lot of content, especially in math and science.

This series will offer some instructional strategies that might help ...

‘Phenomena’

K. Renae Pullen has been an educator for over 20 years. Currently, she is the elementary science specialist for the Caddo Parish public schools in Shreveport, La., and is a member of the board on science education for the National Academies of Sciences:

Science is everywhere. It is a body of knowledge, a way of thinking critically, and a set of practices that allow us to make sense of the natural world. Science literacy is important because it can afford students career opportunities in the future and empower them to make informed decisions and solve problems. It can also encourage them to be lifelong learners and always be curious about the world around them. No matter the age, all students deserve the wonder of science. How can we bring beauty and relevance to the science classroom?

Imagine a science classroom where students are actively engaged in learning as they investigate science concepts and explore real-world problems that matter to them. This vision can become a reality through phenomena-based learning. Phenomena are the observable events in nature that students can investigate and design solutions to.

For example, consider elementary students’ understanding of chemical and physical changes. Traditionally, students’ learning would center on memorizing vocabulary about states of matter and reading about chemical and physical changes to answer questions. With phenomena-based learning, students could learn about the Statue of Liberty. When the Statue of Liberty arrived in the United States in 1885, it was shiny and reddish-brown, similar to a new penny. Today it is green. Students could wonder about the phenomenon of why the statue turned green. They could ask questions, conduct investigations, and engage in other science and engineering practices as they make sense of the phenomenon.

When students are presented with real-world phenomena, for example, how canyons form, why people become resistant to antibiotics, or how we can protect ourselves from natural hazards, they are more likely to actively engage with learning and connect to their own lives.

Centering phenomena motivates students to engage in the same behaviors as scientists and engineers. Student learning transforms from passively learning about a topic to actively figuring out how and why things happen. This can lead to a deeper understanding of complex science ideas and allowing students to apply their content knowledge and disciplinary practices to local or global phenomena.

The first step to using this approach in the classroom is finding compelling phenomena students want to explore or design solutions to. A good phenomenon is puzzling, interesting, and compelling. It should be relevant to students’ lives and complex enough to sustain exploration.

Provide students with opportunities to make sense of the phenomenon, investigate it, and communicate their findings. Websites like Phenomena for NGSS can provide teachers with examples of phenomena that could be used to support meaningful science learning. By carefully selecting and presenting phenomena, teachers can create a dynamic learning environment where students are empowered to be curious and clear; real-world connections are made as they take ownership of their learning.

‘Deeper Than Changing Names in Word Problems’

Neven Holland is an educator, Ph.D. student at the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies, a contributing writer for Edutopia , and has proudly served as a tenured elementary teacher in the Memphis-Shelby County schools in Tennessee. He is also a 2022 Tennessee state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching:

Think back to a mathematics lesson that left you in awe about how it connected to your everyday life and made mathematics seem actually cool and, perhaps, beautiful. Unfortunately, for too many students, including myself, it’s difficult to recall many. We can all probably remember at least one math lesson where we didn’t know why we were being forced to learn it. Instead of seeing the beauty of mathematics as something we engage in each day, it becomes just a subject full of steps and tricks to remember that are divorced from reality. ??????????????

Making math relevant is much deeper than changing names in word problems. Instead, it means providing opportunities for students to develop a deeper mathematical understanding and connection to new learning through real-world application . Let’s not forget that in the context of mathematical practice, application is a core component of rigorous mathematics instruction. Therefore, it is vital for students to not just work through mathematical procedures like multidigit subtraction in isolation but apply this concept in a real-world context.

The best strategies I’ve used to make sure math learning is relevant to the lives of my students has been striving to be conscientious of what is trending in the media like TikTok and youth culture, being knowledgeable of the social context of the city and neighborhood where I taught, and simply asking students through surveys or informal conversations what they are interested in and what they want to learn about.

For example, in her original concept of culturally relevant pedagogy, educator and researcher Gloria Ladson-Billings explored utilizing hip hop to make subjects like math more relevant and engaging. Understanding where young people are drawn may provide an on-ramp to make math more sensible and logical for teachers to tailor their curriculum.

In an earlier piece I wrote, I discussed the importance of incorporating the local context of school into my lessons. This approach forms a link between what’s familiar and new learning, thereby making it less likely for attention spans to waver. Combining this approach with asking students what they’re interested in learning about in math often ignites sparks of curiosity, wonder, and motivation to persevere when the math becomes harder.

Making mathematics relevant has never been an easy task for me due to past teacher preparation, but the process is fun! It requires intentional planning and meticulous attention to detail, where the curriculum serves as a vehicle for the real magic to unfold.

The act of making math relevant should not be viewed as a gimmick or an extra task. Indeed, one could teach an effective lesson with zero relevance that enables students to remember the steps to solve a problem. However, what elevates a math lesson and makes it stick in later grades and post-graduation is providing experiential learning opportunities for students, which is a foundational aspect of solid teaching.

‘Math Into Action’

Cindy Garcia is an elementary educator with 18 years of experience. Cindy currently serves as a districtwide instructional specialist for elementary mathematics in the Pasadena, Texas, school district. She previously served as campus mathematics coach and bilingual 3rd grade teachers in the district. Twitter/X handle: @CindyGarcia/TX:

One way to help students see what they are learning in math is relevant to their lives is to select or create tasks in an applicable context.

For example, during a unit that focuses on the four operations , teachers can use word problems that incorporate students’ interests. If the class has a lot of students that like playing basketball, then the word problems can involve balls, points, stadiums, seats, uniforms, teams, etc.

Providing opportunities to put the math into action can be effective in enabling students to see that math can be used in real life. Instead of just solving a written word problem, they can work together to apply, create, and communicate about the math.

For example, during a lesson on elapsed time, teachers can guide students to make note of events and keep a schedule. The data they collect can later be used to generate questions and as the source for classroom discussions. When students bring samples or create examples of the math, it will help them take ownership of their learning.

During a measurement unit, students can bring empty containers to show different capacities. For instance, they can bring a milk jug for a gallon, a bottle of water for 500 mLs, or a to-go coffee cup for 12 ounces. During a unit on data analysis, students can stream their favorite movie or show in order to create a data set that can be used in a classroom lesson. The teacher can display the examples that students bring or create on a focus wall or bulletin board for all students to make real-life math connections.

Integrating what is being taught in math with other subject areas is helpful in order for students to understand the importance of what they are learning in the math classroom. When sequencing lessons or pacing out units of study, determine if there is a time when a cross-curricular connection can be made. It’s a great opportunity for integration if the science unit on plants and the math unit on measurement are scheduled to be taught around the same time. During the math lesson, students can learn about standard linear measurements and using a ruler. Then, during the science lesson, students can apply what they have learned to measure the height of plants using a ruler.

Thanks to Renae, Neven, and Cindy for contributing their thoughts!

Today’s post answered this question:

What are the best strategies teachers have used to help students see what they are learning in math and/or science is relevant to their lives?

