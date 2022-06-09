Teacher Wellness

Stress. Burnout. Long hours. Increasing demands. Insights into teachers’ mental and physical wellness and what schools can do

See also: School-Life Balance, Job Satisfaction, Mental Health, Health

Student Well-Being Video Strengthening Social-Emotional Learning Practices for Students and Staff
Join author Dr. Christopher Soto of Everyday Self-Care for Educators: Tools and Strategies for Well-being, for a conversation on how prac...
Fri., May 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar How Does Educator Well-Being Impact Social-Emotional Awareness in Schools?
Explore how adult well-being is key to promoting healthy social-emotional behaviors for students. Get strategies to reduce teacher stress.
RC whitepaper Merrimack only classroom teacher social distance cropped
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center A Profession in Crisis: Findings From a National Teacher Survey
The first annual Merrimack College Teacher Survey of the nation’s K-12 educators reveals stark declines in teacher morale in the past decade.
Holly Kurtz, April 14, 2022
4 min read
Illustration of the words employees assistance and window washer.
School & District Management Getting the Most Out of Employee Assistance Programs
Many districts have programs and initiatives to help employees weather the emotional and mental toll of the pandemic. They're often underutilized.
Denisa R. Superville, April 13, 2022
5 min read
Image of stress.
School & District Management To Support Stressed Staff Members, Districts Are Turning to an Overlooked Resource
Many school workers are not using or are not aware of free services through their districts' employee assistance programs.
Denisa R. Superville, April 12, 2022
9 min read
Teaching Profession Whitepaper Social and Emotional Wellness for Educators
You've spent the past two years performing miracles to take care of your students, but have you been taking care of yourself?
Thu., March 31, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Tackling Student and Staff Mental Health Issues in COVID-19’s Wake
Join this event and hear from experts on how to tackle managing student and staff mental health challenges.
March 31, 2022
Illustration of sad figure in dark room with window.
School Climate & Safety Violence, Threats, and Harassment Are Taking a Toll on Teachers, Survey Shows
A nationwide survey also found 43 percent of teachers said they want to quit.
Madeline Will, March 17, 2022
5 min read
Tue., March 08, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Supporting Teachers With Adult Social-Emotional Learning and Climate
Learn how your district can support staff retention through adult social-emotional learning and climate.
Image of student managing obstacles.
Kasla Bogdańska for Education Week
Teaching Profession Superficial Self-Care? Stressed-Out Teachers Say No Thanks
Many teachers see the "mindfulness" push as well intentioned, but not a panacea for the feeling that their jobs have become untenable.
Alyson Klein, March 1, 2022
6 min read
Image of student managing obstacles.
Kasla Bogdańska for Education Week
Teaching Profession Don't Forget the Adults: How Schools and Districts Can Support Educator Mental Health
The pandemic's mental health toll on teachers, principals, and school staff demands redoubled attention to resources and support.
Madeline Will & Denisa R. Superville, March 1, 2022
13 min read
Wed., February 02, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:04 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Examining the Evidence: Supports to Promote Teacher Well-Being
Rates of work dissatisfaction are on the rise among teachers. Grappling with an increased workload due to the pandemic and additional stressors have exacerbated feelings of burnout and demoralization. Given these challenges, what can the
February 2, 2022
Female at desk, suffering from flu symptoms like fever, headache and sore throat at her workplace
Teaching Profession What Happens When Teachers Are Out of Sick Days?
We asked EdWeek's social media followers to share their school policies on COVID-related sick leave. Here’s how they responded. 
Marina Whiteleather, January 14, 2022
2 min read
sick leave 529156651 b
School & District Management Explainer Teachers' COVID Sick Leave, Explained
Who gets paid? Are unvaccinated teachers eligible? How long should teachers be allowed to take off? Districts' answers will surprise you.
Mark Lieberman, January 11, 2022
7 min read
