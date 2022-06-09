Teacher Wellness
Stress. Burnout. Long hours. Increasing demands. Insights into teachers’ mental and physical wellness and what schools can do
See also: School-Life Balance, Job Satisfaction, Mental Health, Health
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Join author Dr. Christopher Soto of Everyday Self-Care for Educators: Tools and Strategies for Well-being, for a conversation on how prac...
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Explore how adult well-being is key to promoting healthy social-emotional behaviors for students. Get strategies to reduce teacher stress.
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center A Profession in Crisis: Findings From a National Teacher Survey
The first annual Merrimack College Teacher Survey of the nation’s K-12 educators reveals stark declines in teacher morale in the past decade.
School & District Management Getting the Most Out of Employee Assistance Programs
Many districts have programs and initiatives to help employees weather the emotional and mental toll of the pandemic. They're often underutilized.
School & District Management To Support Stressed Staff Members, Districts Are Turning to an Overlooked Resource
Many school workers are not using or are not aware of free services through their districts' employee assistance programs.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
You've spent the past two years performing miracles to take care of your students, but have you been taking care of yourself?
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Tackling Student and Staff Mental Health Issues in COVID-19’s Wake
Join this event and hear from experts on how to tackle managing student and staff mental health challenges.
School Climate & Safety Violence, Threats, and Harassment Are Taking a Toll on Teachers, Survey Shows
A nationwide survey also found 43 percent of teachers said they want to quit.
Sponsor
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Learn how your district can support staff retention through adult social-emotional learning and climate.
Teaching Profession Superficial Self-Care? Stressed-Out Teachers Say No Thanks
Many teachers see the "mindfulness" push as well intentioned, but not a panacea for the feeling that their jobs have become untenable.
Teaching Profession Don't Forget the Adults: How Schools and Districts Can Support Educator Mental Health
The pandemic's mental health toll on teachers, principals, and school staff demands redoubled attention to resources and support.
Teaching Profession Webinar Examining the Evidence: Supports to Promote Teacher Well-Being
Rates of work dissatisfaction are on the rise among teachers. Grappling with an increased workload due to the pandemic and additional stressors have exacerbated feelings of burnout and demoralization. Given these challenges, what can the
Teaching Profession What Happens When Teachers Are Out of Sick Days?
We asked EdWeek's social media followers to share their school policies on COVID-related sick leave. Here’s how they responded.
School & District Management Explainer Teachers' COVID Sick Leave, Explained
Who gets paid? Are unvaccinated teachers eligible? How long should teachers be allowed to take off? Districts' answers will surprise you.